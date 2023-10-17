Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Guengoeren, Turkey

Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Guengoeren, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Guengoeren, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Guengoeren, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Guengoeren, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Guengoeren, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Guengoeren, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Guengoeren, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Guengoeren, Turkey
Price on request
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Guengoeren, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Guengoeren, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 13/16
3.5+1 LUXURY RESIDENCE APARTMENT IN NEF BAHÇELİEVLER COMPLEX. WE ARE SELLING OUR SPECIAL 13t…
€568,478
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Guengoeren, Turkey
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Guengoeren, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, …
€399,553
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Guengoeren, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Guengoeren, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city cent…
€511,238
1 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Guengoeren, Turkey
1 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Guengoeren, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
A TRUE & ltquo; SERVICED RESIDENCE & rdquo; EXPERIENCEG Tower provides a life at the comfort…
€196,734
1 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Guengoeren, Turkey
1 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Guengoeren, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
G Wanda Vista Istanbul welcomes you as one of the new landmarks of this magnificent city, wh…
€293,714
