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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

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Istanbul
665
Fatih
684
Beylikduzu
484
Eyupsultan
267
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82 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 13/34
Fully Furnished Studio Apartment with Balcony on the 13th Floor – Helis More Residence, Kart…
$111,950
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with Parking Lot in Yalova Yalova is one of the most…
$74,473
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2 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 10/13
2-Bedroom Flat for Sale in a Residential Complex with Parking in Osmangazi, Bursa Located in…
$105,173
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 24
Apartments with Sea and Islands Views in a Complex 200 m to the Coast in Kartal Kartal, a co…
$565,494
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in a Residential Complex with Extensive Social Facilities in Kayapa, Bursa Kayapa…
$136,246
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1 bedroom apartment in Hasanbaba caddesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Hasanbaba caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartment in Cennet Yalova Complex with Amenities in Çınarcık Yalova, one of the p…
$61,166
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2 bedroom apartment in Termal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Project with Pool with Healing Water in Yalova Termal The pearl of the Marmara…
$117,715
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1 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 4
1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Flats Close to the Organized Industrial Zone in Yalova Yalova, one …
$73,319
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious Apartments with Nature Views within Walking Distance of the Beach in Çınarcık Yalov…
$140,796
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2 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$105,173
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3 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments in a Complex in Yalova Center Yalova is one of the most preferred center…
$144,259
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2 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 4
1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Flats Close to the Organized Industrial Zone in Yalova Yalova, one …
$90,061
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1 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$203,214
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3 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious Flats with Matchless Nature Views in Çınarcık Yalova The flats are located in the T…
$131,163
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4 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 24
Apartments with Sea and Islands Views in a Complex 200 m to the Coast in Kartal Kartal, a co…
$1,25M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 24
Apartments with Sea and Islands Views in a Complex 200 m to the Coast in Kartal Kartal, a co…
$890,942
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1 bedroom apartment in Armutlu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Armutlu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
1-Bedroom Flats with Rich Amenities in Yalova Armutlu Yalova is a beautiful city that offers…
$52,587
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1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
1-Bedroom Apartments with Affordable Prices in Bursa Nilüfer Kayapa Neighborhood in Nilüfer,…
$73,319
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3 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Apartments in a Project Close to Public Transport Stops in Acıbadem Üsküdar Apartments are l…
$1,39M
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2 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with Parking Lot in Yalova Yalova is one of the most…
$116,740
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/4
2 and 3 Bedroom Duplex Apartments in Teşvikiye, Yalova Yalova is in an advantageous location…
$111,368
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1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
1 Bedroom Apartments Close to the University in Yalova Yalova, one of the popular cities of …
$78,514
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2 bedroom apartment in Armutlu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Armutlu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
Flats Near All Amenities in Armutlu, Yalova Yalova, with its proximity to major cities, suit…
$94,634
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3 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in an Extensive Project in İstanbul Sultangazi These apartments are located in th…
$538,950
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2 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in an Extensive Project in İstanbul Sultangazi These apartments are located in th…
$400,462
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2 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/5
Investment Apartments with Indoor Parking in Bursa Osmangazi These apartments are located in…
$141,002
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1 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Flats Close to the Organized Industrial Zone in Yalova Yalova, one …
$73,319
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Luxury Flats in a Modern Complex with Exclusive Facilities in Yalova Yalova has become one o…
$62,927
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2 bedroom apartment in Termal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/4
Luxury Apartments in an Elegant Complex in Yalova Termal Yalova has a strategic advantage wi…
$150,248
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2 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Apartments in a Project Close to Public Transport Stops in Acıbadem Üsküdar Apartments are l…
$888,633
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Property types in Marmara Region

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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