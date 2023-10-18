Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bagcilar
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Bagcilar, Turkey

1 BHK
7
2 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 9
New investment residence in Bagjilar We present to your attention a new investment residence…
€313,600
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 14
€281,000
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 13
€304,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 199 m²
€639,823
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
€431,184
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
€308,784
1 room apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€141,284
2 room apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Elite real estate with the concept of a hotel in Istanbul The project presents unique apart…
€242,131
3 room apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious luxury houses in Istanbul The Retro Palm Gunesli project ( IP-753 ) – is a luxury …
€319,587
2 room apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Modern commercial real estate in Istanbul This is a unique, safe living space built on the …
€285,589
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
You and İ know the best place in the world always will be our home. Have you traveled for a …
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
You ended here now, settle down and appreciate the new Real estate investment in a prime loc…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir