Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bagcilar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bagcilar, Turkey

;
1 BHK
40
2 BHK
52
3 BHK
45
4 BHK
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
147 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 12
Apartments with Indoor Pool and Parking in a Complex in Bağcılar, Istanbul The apartments fo…
$438 950
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Area 217 m²
With over 100 years of history, the prestigious district Bomonti of old Istanbul is the new …
$829 000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Skyreach Mecidiyekoy Home, Homeoffice consists of 279 independent sections ranging from 73 s…
$147 215
Leave a request
Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Livid Prime
$187 246
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
An innovative life is rising in Bahçelievler. Privasol's smart homes promise you a safe and …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Vitaliser Sense
$324 000
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 197 m²
Vier Istanbul, rising in Ümraniye, a new investment center, provides you with all the advant…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
Imagine a house. On the shore of a blue sea! The most beautiful location in Alanya.Our proje…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Park Ruby is located in a 470-year old neighborhood.Kurtuluş is 350 meters, Osmanbey Metro S…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 217 m²
European Housings Yenimahalle
$829 000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Paladin Star
$692 000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Faith Center
$447 300
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
Paladin Star
$487 200
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 17
Spacious Apartments for sale on Basın Ekspres Road in Bağcılar, Istanbul The apartments are …
$598 887
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 193 m²
Capitol Batışehir
$1,01M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 197 m²
Asta Residence
$681 500
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Sevenhills is a very special project on the Zeytinburnu Shore, one of the most popular locat…
$285 000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cumhuriyet Caddesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cumhuriyet Caddesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Aurora Homes
$171 000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Iconic Living
$347 000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
European Housings Yenimahalle
$490 000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 100 m²
Mirador Kartal is a completely new project that will allow you to fully enjoy Istanbul, the …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Vier Istanbul, rising in Ümraniye, a new investment center, provides you with all the advant…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Vier Istanbul, rising in Ümraniye, a new investment center, provides you with all the advant…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
The privilege of being in the center of life. A single place for all your needs.Our project …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in a Complex with Indoor Swimming Pool in Bağcılar İstanbul The apartments are lo…
$568 792
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
Furnished Flat for Sale in Bağcılar İstanbul with Rich Social Amenities Bağcılar is located …
$126 561
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Uptown Height project, with its classical and modern architecture, brings parks, gardens, un…
$456 972
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 12
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with Indoor Swimming Pool in Bağcılar Spacious apartments i…
$458 796
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Vita Path
$538 000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go