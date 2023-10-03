Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Villas

Lakefront Villas for sale in Spain

la Marina Alta
242
l Alfas del Pi
173
Rojales
165
San Miguel de Salinas
117
Pilar de la Horadada
97
Almoradi
91
Marbella
91
Calp
83
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, in good condition, with mountain view in Istan, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, in good condition, with mountain view
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 513 m²
Are you looking for a modern villa with stunning views of Lake Istán and just 12 minutes fro…
€3,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with yard in Malaga, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with yard
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Country House with many possibilities in Estepona The Villa/Finca has a private road that on…
€3,00M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Welcome to this magnificent frontline golf villa for sale in Nueva Atalaya, Benahavis! With …
€1,85M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with private pool, with close to the hospital in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with private pool, with close to the hospital
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 122 m2.Plot size: 305 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
€429,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€336,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 143 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€369,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€339,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 389 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
€524,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 300 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
€524,000

Properties features in Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir