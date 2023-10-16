Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

Murcia
62
Los Alcazares
58
San Pedro del Pinatar
52
San Javier
34
Torre Pacheco
27
Cartagena
24
Bajo Guadalentin
16
Noroeste
10
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Semi-detached villas in Los Alcázares, Murcia, Costa Cálida A development of 16 properties, …
€389,900
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
3-Bedroom Houses Near the Beach in Los Alcázares, Costa Calida These houses sit on spacious …
€449,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Detached Villas on the Golf Course in Murcia These contemporary villa…
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
€369,900
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 2, 3 and 4 be…
€258,900
Villa 3 room villa in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 2, 3 and 4 be…
€279,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
About the project: consists of independent villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms located on the same …
€289,000
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
About the project: consists of independent villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms located on the same …
€239,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Villas for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Cálida 5 independent houses that stand as au…
€379,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
A complex of separate villas located just 300 meters from the beach of Poniente de Aguilas o…
€352,500
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Detached Houses in Los Alcázares Detached houses are si…
€289,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 Bedroom Unique Modern Detached Golf Houses in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Located in the Mu…
€399,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
About the project: an exclusive villa located on the 1st golf line in Roda Golf, Costa Calid…
€690,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
€349,900
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
About the project: several independent villas located on the prestigious Roda golf course on…
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with storage room in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with storage room
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 3 one-story independent villas locate…
€699,950
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Lorca, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxurious Semi-Detached Villas with Mountain Views in the Best Location of Murcia These grea…
€336,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
B Class Energy Certified Villas in Los Alcázares 850 m to the Beaches of Mar Menor Los Alcáz…
€564,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in Cartagena, Cape Palos Cartagena is a municipalit…
€2,40M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
Contemporary Design Villas with Amazing Nature Views in Murcia Villas in Murcia for sale are…
€476,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Contemporary Design Villas with Amazing Nature Views in Murcia Villas in Murcia for sale are…
€401,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Contemporary Design Villas with Amazing Nature Views in Murcia Villas in Murcia for sale are…
€343,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Build Villas with Contemporary Design in Roldan Murcia Villas for sale in Roldan Murcia …
€337,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Build Villas with Contemporary Design in Roldan Murcia Villas for sale in Roldan Murcia …
€262,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 283 m²
Luxury Villas with Views of the Golf Course in Murcia These luxury villas are situated in a …
€1,42M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
Luxury Villas with Views of the Golf Course in Murcia These luxury villas are situated in a …
€740,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Luxury Villas with Views of the Golf Course in Murcia These luxury villas are situated in a …
€695,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Spacious Detached Villas at a Prime Location in Costa Calida The villas are situated in the …
€499,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Villas with Spacious Design and Panoramic Views of the Golf Course in Murcia Costa Calida De…
€370,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Yecla, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Yecla, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 748 m²
5-Bedroom Villa with Pool, Terraces, and Large Plots in Yecla, Murcia Yecla is a traditional…
€774,000

