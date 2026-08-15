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Villas for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

;
Murcia
132
Fuente Alamo de Murcia
59
Los Alcazares
174
Torre-Pacheco
122
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813 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
In the heart of San Pedro del Pinatara stands an exclusive complex of two modern villas crea…
$604,026
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abanilla, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abanilla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
4 bedroom large country house near Abanilla . Large semi-new country house near Abanilla and…
$302,282
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
New Mediterranean style villas in San Pedro del PinatarExclusive residential complex of 4 in…
$943,356
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Exquisite Detached Villas with 3 Bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Cálida These villas…
$525,354
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 178 m²
This newly built residential complex in La Manga del Mar Menor should be on the wish list of…
$669,875
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
New villas in San Pedro del Pinatar with private poolModern design and excellent locationThi…
$614,425
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Newly built detached villas with private pool in Roldán, Torre-Pacheco Modern two-storey vi…
$475,843
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLAS IN ALTAONA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA New Build residencial of beautif…
$546,353
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
Discover a unique collection of 20 elegant detached villas in the exclusive Peraleja Golf Re…
$728,125
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 308 m²
Located in the charming area of Santa Rosalía, this exclusive collection of 16 detached home…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive collection of 9 detached homes…
$484,202
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
New Villas at Altaone Golf Resort, MurciaNew residential complex of beautiful villas in the …
$750,459
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
$369,803
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Jumilla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Jumilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
Discover this exclusive new villa located on a large plot of 5,000 m2 in Jumilla, one of the…
$397,882
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN JAVIER New build residential development of villas in San Javier, 2…
$846,440
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN ROLDAN New Build luxury complex of one or two levels…
$481,363
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Exclusive villas and bungalows on Costa Calida - design, comfort and privileged locationA pr…
$503,479
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTAONA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA New Build residential of beautiful vill…
$514,516
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 252 m²
$807,382
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Exclusive Frontline Golf Villas in Hacienda del Álamo, Costa Cálida Modern Villas in One of…
$765,456
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
2-Bedroom Independent Villas with Pool in Fuente Álamo These villas are located in Hacienda …
$596,295
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Ibiza style villa in a quiet Spanish villageExclusive villa-new building on a spacious plotD…
$418,249
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
New Build Independent Villas with Private Pool and Solarium in Roldán, Torre-Pacheco Modern…
$438,136
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Spacious Detached Villas with Private Basements in Mazarrón Situated in …
$428,861
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Modern premium villa with pool, large terraces, garden and garage next to a exclusive golf c…
$549,799
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Luxury new waterfront villas in Los AlcazaresDiscover the upper class of Mediterranean life …
$1,63M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
$393,175
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 88 m²
$305,945
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTAONA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA New Build residential of beautiful vill…
$749,442
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
$413,831
Leave a request

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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