Villas for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain
Murcia
62
Los Alcazares
58
San Pedro del Pinatar
52
San Javier
34
Torre Pacheco
27
Cartagena
24
Bajo Guadalentin
16
Noroeste
10
Calasparra
8
Mazarron
8
Alhama de Murcia
7
Alto Guadalentin
7
Aguilas
6
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
294 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
141 m²
Semi-detached villas in Los Alcázares, Murcia, Costa Cálida A development of 16 properties, …
€389,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
132 m²
3-Bedroom Houses Near the Beach in Los Alcázares, Costa Calida These houses sit on spacious …
€449,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
5
3
187 m²
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Detached Villas on the Golf Course in Murcia These contemporary villa…
€530,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Mazarron, Spain
3
2
104 m²
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
€369,900
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Mazarron, Spain
2
2
80 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 2, 3 and 4 be…
€258,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Mazarron, Spain
3
2
93 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 2, 3 and 4 be…
€279,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
3
2
102 m²
About the project: consists of independent villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms located on the same …
€289,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Mazarron, Spain
2
2
91 m²
About the project: consists of independent villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms located on the same …
€239,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
3
162 m²
Villas for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Cálida 5 independent houses that stand as au…
€379,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Aguilas, Spain
3
2
119 m²
A complex of separate villas located just 300 meters from the beach of Poniente de Aguilas o…
€352,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
109 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Detached Houses in Los Alcázares Detached houses are si…
€289,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
108 m²
3 Bedroom Unique Modern Detached Golf Houses in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Located in the Mu…
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Javier, Spain
4
3
135 m²
About the project: an exclusive villa located on the 1st golf line in Roda Golf, Costa Calid…
€690,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
121 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
€349,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
San Javier, Spain
3
2
105 m²
About the project: several independent villas located on the prestigious Roda golf course on…
€385,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with storage room
San Javier, Spain
3
2
100 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 3 one-story independent villas locate…
€699,950
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Lorca, Spain
4
2
95 m²
Luxurious Semi-Detached Villas with Mountain Views in the Best Location of Murcia These grea…
€336,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
122 m²
B Class Energy Certified Villas in Los Alcázares 850 m to the Beaches of Mar Menor Los Alcáz…
€564,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cartagena, Spain
4
4
220 m²
2
Detached Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in Cartagena, Cape Palos Cartagena is a municipalit…
€2,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Murcia, Spain
5
3
301 m²
Contemporary Design Villas with Amazing Nature Views in Murcia Villas in Murcia for sale are…
€476,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Murcia, Spain
4
2
231 m²
Contemporary Design Villas with Amazing Nature Views in Murcia Villas in Murcia for sale are…
€401,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Murcia, Spain
3
2
200 m²
Contemporary Design Villas with Amazing Nature Views in Murcia Villas in Murcia for sale are…
€343,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
4
2
76 m²
New Build Villas with Contemporary Design in Roldan Murcia Villas for sale in Roldan Murcia …
€337,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
2
76 m²
New Build Villas with Contemporary Design in Roldan Murcia Villas for sale in Roldan Murcia …
€262,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
6
5
283 m²
Luxury Villas with Views of the Golf Course in Murcia These luxury villas are situated in a …
€1,42M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
5
4
195 m²
Luxury Villas with Views of the Golf Course in Murcia These luxury villas are situated in a …
€740,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
4
4
150 m²
Luxury Villas with Views of the Golf Course in Murcia These luxury villas are situated in a …
€695,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
3
170 m²
Spacious Detached Villas at a Prime Location in Costa Calida The villas are situated in the …
€499,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
4
2
110 m²
Villas with Spacious Design and Panoramic Views of the Golf Course in Murcia Costa Calida De…
€370,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Yecla, Spain
6
4
748 m²
5-Bedroom Villa with Pool, Terraces, and Large Plots in Yecla, Murcia Yecla is a traditional…
€774,000
Recommend
