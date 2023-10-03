Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
1093
Andalusia
651
la Marina Baixa
555
Orihuela
355
Region of Murcia
297
la Marina Alta
242
Torrevieja
175
l Alfas del Pi
173
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
131 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 366 m²
Discover this modern villa nestled in the heart of Nueva Andalucia, walking distance to Las …
€1,90M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 770 m²
Welcome to Villa Elysia, a place where dreams of opulent living become reality. Nestled in t…
€4,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 706 m²
Looking for the ultimate luxury villa in Spain? Look no further! Our stunning Mediterranean-…
€5,50M
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with mountain view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with mountain view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 996 m²
Immerse yourself in the emotional experience of luxury living as you discover the under-cons…
€4,80M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Welcome to your dream come true at Flamingos Golf! Presenting this exquisite frontline golf …
€3,25M
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with mountain view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with mountain view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Welcome to Villa Torii in Altos de Valderrama, Sotogrande! A dream come true where tradition…
€4,80M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Enrique de Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Enrique de Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 668 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
€2,80M
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 358 m²
Welcome to this exquisite contemporary villa nestled in the prestigious area of El Paraiso A…
€2,25M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 264 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury and sophistication at Villa Futura, an extraordinary avant-ga…
€5,75M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Manilva, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean beachfront villa in Bahía Dorada, Estepona. Immerse yourself i…
€1,38M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 322 m²
Discover your dream retreat by the sea in Marbella East. This Mediterranean villa offers you…
€2,88M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Welcome to Villa Flora, where dreams come to life! Nestled in the heart of Rio Real, Marbell…
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean Villa in La Resina Golf, Estepona. With a privileged location in the…
€815,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 877 m²
Immerse yourself in an oasis of luxury and sophistication within the prestigious Cascada de …
€5,90M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 586 m²
Welcome to this spectacular development of 8 detached villas located in the prestigious city…
€1,69M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Welcome to Villa Nusa, a luxurious Balinese-style retreat nestled in the heart of Nueva Anda…
€2,65M
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Welcome to Villa Baoli, an exquisite property located in the desirable area of Nueva Andaluc…
€2,30M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 447 m²
This excellent detached villa is located in one of the best areas of Marbella, in the heart …
€4,65M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Presenting Villa Botán, a stunning Scandinavian-style villa that has been completely renovat…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 658 m²
For sale this beautiful villa with Mediterranean architecture, one of the most beautiful hou…
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 614 m²
Discover this exceptional contemporary villa for sale in Los Arqueros Golf, offering breatht…
€3,20M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 044 m²
Are you looking for a modern and luxurious villa in the coveted Golden Mile of Marbella? Loo…
€4,20M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 126 m²
DescriptionLuxury villa for sale in Alicante. Location: the most prestigious area of ​​Alica…
€5,00M

Properties features in Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir