UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Spain
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
1093
Andalusia
651
la Marina Baixa
555
Orihuela
355
Region of Murcia
297
la Marina Alta
242
Torrevieja
175
l Alfas del Pi
173
Rojales
165
San Miguel de Salinas
117
Pilar de la Horadada
97
l Alacanti
94
Calp
83
Catalonia
71
Benidorm
59
Canary Islands
58
Estepona
44
Alicante
25
el Baix Vinalopo
25
Guardamar del Segura
14
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
131 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
4
4
330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
6
366 m²
Discover this modern villa nestled in the heart of Nueva Andalucia, walking distance to Las …
€1,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
5
5
405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
5
4
333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
4
5
496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
4
3
602 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
4
770 m²
Welcome to Villa Elysia, a place where dreams of opulent living become reality. Nestled in t…
€4,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
7
7
706 m²
Looking for the ultimate luxury villa in Spain? Look no further! Our stunning Mediterranean-…
€5,50M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with mountain view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
6
996 m²
Immerse yourself in the emotional experience of luxury living as you discover the under-cons…
€4,80M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
5
479 m²
Welcome to your dream come true at Flamingos Golf! Presenting this exquisite frontline golf …
€3,25M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with mountain view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
6
1 200 m²
Welcome to Villa Torii in Altos de Valderrama, Sotogrande! A dream come true where tradition…
€4,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Enrique de Guadiaro, Spain
4
7
668 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
€2,80M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
6
6
555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Benahavis, Spain
5
5
358 m²
Welcome to this exquisite contemporary villa nestled in the prestigious area of El Paraiso A…
€2,25M
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
8
7
1 264 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury and sophistication at Villa Futura, an extraordinary avant-ga…
€5,75M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Manilva, Spain
4
4
247 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean beachfront villa in Bahía Dorada, Estepona. Immerse yourself i…
€1,38M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
5
322 m²
Discover your dream retreat by the sea in Marbella East. This Mediterranean villa offers you…
€2,88M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
3
3
320 m²
Welcome to Villa Flora, where dreams come to life! Nestled in the heart of Rio Real, Marbell…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
4
3
292 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean Villa in La Resina Golf, Estepona. With a privileged location in the…
€815,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
5
877 m²
Immerse yourself in an oasis of luxury and sophistication within the prestigious Cascada de …
€5,90M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
3
3
586 m²
Welcome to this spectacular development of 8 detached villas located in the prestigious city…
€1,69M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
4
4
176 m²
Welcome to Villa Nusa, a luxurious Balinese-style retreat nestled in the heart of Nueva Anda…
€2,65M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
5
5
364 m²
Welcome to Villa Baoli, an exquisite property located in the desirable area of Nueva Andaluc…
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
5
5
447 m²
This excellent detached villa is located in one of the best areas of Marbella, in the heart …
€4,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
4
4
262 m²
Presenting Villa Botán, a stunning Scandinavian-style villa that has been completely renovat…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
4
325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
4
4
658 m²
For sale this beautiful villa with Mediterranean architecture, one of the most beautiful hou…
€3,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
4
4
614 m²
Discover this exceptional contemporary villa for sale in Los Arqueros Golf, offering breatht…
€3,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
6
1 044 m²
Are you looking for a modern and luxurious villa in the coveted Golden Mile of Marbella? Loo…
€4,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
7
7
1 126 m²
DescriptionLuxury villa for sale in Alicante. Location: the most prestigious area of Alica…
€5,00M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Spain
with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL