UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Andalusia
Villas
Villas for sale in Andalusia, Spain
Villa
Clear all
432 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
6
5
6
1 404 m²
3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€6,73M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
7
6
8
1 194 m²
2
Turnkey Detached Villas with Smart-Home System in Benahavís, Málaga Open-style detached vill…
€5,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
8
8
1 573 m²
For sale this spectacular turnkey villa project, designed by internationally renowned archit…
€6,56M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
5
4
4
728 m²
3
Panoramic Sea View Luxury Villas with Excellent Communal Facilities in La Cala de Mijas This…
€1,76M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
4
3
200 m²
Welcome to this beautiful villa in the prestigious residential area of Nueva Andalucía, Marb…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
5
5
201 m²
Discover Villa Ama, a modernly designed villa in the prestigious area of Nueva Andalucia, ju…
€2,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
7
6
6
585 m²
2
Detached House with Spacious 6 Bedrooms in Exclusive Area in Sotogrande The spacious house h…
€1,78M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
5
4
Completely refurbished family villa with breathtaking sea views in the heart of the Golf Val…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Pulpi, Spain
2
2
76 m²
2 bedroom detached villas in San Juan de Terreros . Terraced houses on one floor with 2 or 3…
€272,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Pulpi, Spain
3
2
117 m²
Spacious 3 bedroom detached villas in San Juan de Terreros . Independent villas on one floor…
€485,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Velilla-Taramay, Spain
8
6
5
437 m²
4
Spacious Villas with Private Pools in Almuñecar Granada Almuñecar is a benchmark on the Cost…
€2,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
6
5
626 m²
Welcome to an exclusive tour of our remarkable villa nestled in the prestigious El Paraiso c…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
4
4
430 m²
Immerse yourself in the essence of modern living at Villa Miura, a magnificent contemporary …
€3,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
7
6
4
497 m²
3
Stylish New Build Villas in Exclusive Area Of Fuengirola The villas are in a project located…
€2,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Benahavis, Spain
7
8
1 365 m²
Luxury modern villa built to the highest standards, located in the prestigious residential a…
€7,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Casares, Spain
4
4
647 m²
In the heart of the breathtaking Costa del Sol, a haven of luxury and elegance awaits you: V…
€5,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casares, Spain
4
4
578 m²
Explore the pinnacle of luxury and Mediterranean lifestyle at Villa 3 in Golfside-Finca Cort…
€5,16M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Estepona, Spain
4
3
3
310 m²
2
Ready to Move Villa in a Well-Established Complex in Estepona Discover this stunning villa t…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
4
5
Villa 49 is an exceptional property located in the prestigious Finca Cortesin Resort, schedu…
€5,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
6
5
5
342 m²
Brand New Villas with Energy Efficient Design and Private Pools in Mijas This development co…
€1,08M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
4
3
4
143 m²
Stylish 3-Bedroom Villas Near the Beach in Almeria Explore these modern villas to buy in Alm…
€494,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
6
5
5
226 m²
2
Villas in Prestigious Location Offer Sophisticated and Comfortable Living in Benalmadena, Má…
€1,63M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
5
4
4
351 m²
2
Villas in Prestigious Location Offer Sophisticated and Comfortable Living in Benalmadena, Má…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
8
7
7
796 m²
3
Elegant Golf House with a Private Pool in Nueva Andalucia Marbella The ready-to-move house s…
€4,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
5
4
3
286 m²
2
Detached Sea View Houses Close to Amenities and Golf Course in El Chaparral Mijas The houses…
€1,43M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
7
6
7
1 355 m²
4
Luxury Villa with 7 Bedrooms and Stunning Panoramic Views in Benahavis The ready-to-move vil…
€7,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Mijas, Spain
5
4
4
194 m²
2
Detached Villas with Pools and Gardens by the Sea in Mijas Calahonda Introducing an exquisit…
€1,13M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
10
9
10
1 158 m²
Exceptional 9-Bedroom Real Estate with Panoramic Views in Benahavís Explore this ready-to-mo…
€11,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with storage room
Marbella, Spain
4
4
341 m²
We present to your attention an unusual villa that has undergone a complete renovation, offe…
€2,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
7
7
796 m²
Welcome to this immaculate Mediterranean villa with classic architecture, for sale in Nueva …
€4,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
15
Properties features in Andalusia, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL