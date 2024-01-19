Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Andalusia, Spain

432 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 404 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€6,73M
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Turnkey Detached Villas with Smart-Home System in Benahavís, Málaga Open-style detached vill…
€5,30M
Villa 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 573 m²
For sale this spectacular turnkey villa project, designed by internationally renowned archit…
€6,56M
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 728 m²
Number of floors 3
Panoramic Sea View Luxury Villas with Excellent Communal Facilities in La Cala de Mijas This…
€1,76M
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Welcome to this beautiful villa in the prestigious residential area of Nueva Andalucía, Marb…
€1,70M
Villa 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 201 m²
Discover Villa Ama, a modernly designed villa in the prestigious area of Nueva Andalucia, ju…
€2,25M
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 585 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached House with Spacious 6 Bedrooms in Exclusive Area in Sotogrande The spacious house h…
€1,78M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Completely refurbished family villa with breathtaking sea views in the heart of the Golf Val…
€3,00M
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna in Pulpi, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2 bedroom detached villas in San Juan de Terreros . Terraced houses on one floor with 2 or 3…
€272,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna in Pulpi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Spacious 3 bedroom detached villas in San Juan de Terreros . Independent villas on one floor…
€485,000
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Velilla-Taramay, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Villas with Private Pools in Almuñecar Granada Almuñecar is a benchmark on the Cost…
€2,85M
Villa 6 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 626 m²
Welcome to an exclusive tour of our remarkable villa nestled in the prestigious El Paraiso c…
€3,00M
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Immerse yourself in the essence of modern living at Villa Miura, a magnificent contemporary …
€3,45M
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish New Build Villas in Exclusive Area Of Fuengirola The villas are in a project located…
€2,35M
Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 365 m²
Luxury modern villa built to the highest standards, located in the prestigious residential a…
€7,65M
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Casares, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 647 m²
In the heart of the breathtaking Costa del Sol, a haven of luxury and elegance awaits you: V…
€5,20M
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Casares, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 578 m²
Explore the pinnacle of luxury and Mediterranean lifestyle at Villa 3 in Golfside-Finca Cort…
€5,16M
Villa 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready to Move Villa in a Well-Established Complex in Estepona Discover this stunning villa t…
€1,40M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Villa 49 is an exceptional property located in the prestigious Finca Cortesin Resort, schedu…
€5,20M
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Brand New Villas with Energy Efficient Design and Private Pools in Mijas This development co…
€1,08M
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 143 m²
Stylish 3-Bedroom Villas Near the Beach in Almeria Explore these modern villas to buy in Alm…
€494,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Prestigious Location Offer Sophisticated and Comfortable Living in Benalmadena, Má…
€1,63M
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Prestigious Location Offer Sophisticated and Comfortable Living in Benalmadena, Má…
€1,70M
Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 796 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Golf House with a Private Pool in Nueva Andalucia Marbella The ready-to-move house s…
€4,95M
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Sea View Houses Close to Amenities and Golf Course in El Chaparral Mijas The houses…
€1,43M
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Villa with 7 Bedrooms and Stunning Panoramic Views in Benahavis The ready-to-move vil…
€7,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Pools and Gardens by the Sea in Mijas Calahonda Introducing an exquisit…
€1,13M
Villa 9 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 158 m²
Exceptional 9-Bedroom Real Estate with Panoramic Views in Benahavís Explore this ready-to-mo…
€11,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with storage room in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with storage room
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 341 m²
We present to your attention an unusual villa that has undergone a complete renovation, offe…
€2,35M
Villa 7 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 796 m²
Welcome to this immaculate Mediterranean villa with classic architecture, for sale in Nueva …
€4,95M
