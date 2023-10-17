Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

27 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Great Designed Houses for Sale Close to Nature and the Beach in Alicante The houses are loca…
€632,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
Discover this impressive estate of 2,000 meters, just 3.5 km from the beautiful beaches of S…
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
€632,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
The golf resort has a strategic location in the heart of the province of Alicante, in Montfo…
€1,42M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
€535,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with basement, with bathroom in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with basement, with bathroom
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
New luxury villas in Font del Llop, Alicante Our villas consist of two collective houses wit…
€605,000
Villa 3 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 705 m²
€1,60M
Villa 6 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
€700,000
Villa 3 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House in Elce ID D12131
€550,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
€425,000
Villa 3 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€300,000
Villa 9 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
€300,000
Villa 5 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
House in Elce ID D12002
€399,000
Villa 5 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
House in Elce ID D12276
€430,000
Villa 6 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
€780,000
Villa 4 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€390,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Villa Mediterráneo is located in Santa Pola’s best area, a 50 meters away from the new shop…
€198,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with video intercom in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with video intercom
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Is a semi detached villa on two floors, built with top quality materials. There is the poss…
€289,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Close to international schools in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Close to international schools
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Detached Villa in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola. Is a modern design house, bright and spacious wi…
€356,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Detached Villa in La Marina. Luxury villa in El Pinet. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, li…
€406,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
This luxury Villa is located in the urbanization La Marina as well as in Benijofar, two pri…
€459,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Close to Golf Course in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Close to Golf Course
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 263 m²
Is a modern villa located in the urbanization La Marina and Ciudad Quesada, two privileged …
€459,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
3 beds semidetached villas in Gran Alacant near Alicante & airport. 2 or 3 bedrooms modern s…
€248,500
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Magnificent villa in Font del Llop, Alicante, Costa Blanca A luxurious property located on a…
€1,42M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
2/3 bedroom townhouses in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca The American kitchen leads to the livin…
€285,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Terraced villas in Font del Llop, Alicante Our villas consist of two semi-detached collectiv…
€372,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Alicante Beach walking distance! It is a private residential co…
€632,000

