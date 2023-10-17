Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

241 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Luxury villa in Urb San Jaime, Benissa, Costa Blanca Spanning three meticulously designed le…
€1,39M
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 770 m²
€2,79M
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 461 m²
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
Refurbished Detached House Close to Beach in Alicante Benissa The detached house consists of…
€680,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury villa in Canuta Ifach, Calpe, Costa Blanca North This magnificent property, spanning …
€1,16M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,22M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 535 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa with Sea Views in Benissa Alicante Your opportunity to buy a villa in Benissa A…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€1,72M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,42M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,31M
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Calp, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Area 855 m²
A luxury home project with panoramic views of the Peñon de Ifach. This property is distribut…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 421 m²
New construction in Calpe 6 independent villas with amazing views! Description: air conditi…
€1,65M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Villa in Calpe with sea views. This house perfectly combines traditions and modernity, combi…
€659,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, gym in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, gym
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 770 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Costa Blanca In the Cumbre del Sol Residential area, we cre…
€2,79M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Moraira Teulada, Alicante The villa is located in Morair…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached 3 Bedroom Villas in Fanadix On The Benissa Coast Benissa is a municipality in the p…
€785,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Detached Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Calpe Alicante These extraordinary vill…
€1,65M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
Stunning Detached Villa for Sale in Benissa Alicante The detached villa is located in Beniss…
€990,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 356 m²
Stylish Villa with Contemporary and Spacious Design in Moraira Costa Blanca Villa in Moraira…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 568 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Spacious Villa with Contemporary Design in Moraira Costa Blanca The villa is located …
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional Villa with Stunning Views of Peñon the Ifach and the Sea In Calpe Alicante The s…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
New Build 4+1 Detached Villa Nearby the Beach in Calpe, Alicante, Costa Blanca The well-loca…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 3
Well-Located Villa Near the Beach in Benissa Alicante Benissa is a coastal municipality in …
€1,96M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with with repair in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with with repair
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Detached Villas Nearby the City Center and the Beach in Denia Alicante The villas …
€620,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached Villa with Traditional Mediterranean Design in Benissa Costa Blanca The st…
€995,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached Villa with Traditional Mediterranean Design in Benissa Costa Blanca The st…
€899,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Villas with Private Gardens and Pools in Calpe Alicante The luxurious villas are loca…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 559 m²
Floor 3/3
Ready to Move Sea View Villa Near the Beach in Moraira This exquisite villa is located in Mo…
€2,18M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious Detached House Close to the Beach in Benissa, Costa Blanca The luxury house is loca…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 3
Detached House in a Calm Area Close to the Beach in Moraira Teulada This house is located in…
€1,60M

