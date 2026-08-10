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Villas for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

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Calp
83
Javea
68
Denia
21
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510 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 599 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Cumbre del Sol, this villa offers a unique living experienc…
$3,00M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in els Poblets, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
els Poblets, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
$553,375
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 489 m²
Comfortable and modern villa with private pool, 5 bedrooms, located on a completely flat plo…
$1,72M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 426 m²
Located in one of the most exclusive areas of Calpe, this luxury villa is the perfect combin…
$3,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Villa in Javea, with an area of 152 m2. In close proximity to all necessary services. The vi…
$859,175
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Luxury New Build Villas with Sea Views in Benitachell Exclusive Villas in Golden Valley, Po…
$1,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 770 m²
Situated on an elevated plot, this villa offers unobstructed views of the sea, the natural p…
$3,59M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 716 m²
Contemporary Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in La Fustera, Benissa Costa This exclusive new-…
$3,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this exclusive collection of three detached homes off…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Cumbre del Sol, this villa offers a unique living experienc…
$2,29M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Sea View Villas in Cumbre del Sol Situated in Benitachell within the Cumb…
$2,46M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
A house with soul, a house that embraces Legend has it that long ago, on the hills of Benis…
$2,59M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 502 m²
Luxury Contemporary Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Montemar, Benissa Exclusive N…
$4,28M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 621 m²
Villa Infinity, luxury modern villa for sale in Cumbre del Sol, Benitachell (North Costa Bla…
$3,22M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
Enjoy the tranquility of this wonderful villa with its outstanding feature - a stunning clos…
$854,276
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
This project is located in one of the preferred residential areas of all residents of Calpe,…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Discover this exclusive, newly built home, designed to provide maximum privacy and comfort i…
$970,342
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 410 m²
$2,16M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 410 m²
$2,17M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 721 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Cumbre del Sol, this villa offers a privileged setting with…
$2,69M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 591 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Cumbre del Sol, this villa offers a privileged setting with…
$2,59M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
$786,375
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pedreguer, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pedreguer, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Located in the picturesque town of Monte Solana - Pedreger, this exclusive complex of 10 ind…
$623,637
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 491 m²
Exclusive New Build Luxury Villa in Benissa Costa Blanca North Discover this spectacular ne…
$2,96M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 365 m²
Villa Indigo, modern luxury villa for sale in Cumbre del Sol, Alicante. With 3 bedrooms, 3 b…
$1,79M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 351 m²
$2,23M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 615 m²
$2,41M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 597 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Cumbre del Sol, this villa offers a unique living experienc…
$3,33M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 560 m²
Villa in modern style with magnificent panoramic views in the north of the Costa Blanca, in …
$2,51M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 271 m²
Discover the potential of this charming Mediterranean property located on a large flat plot …
$1,04M
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Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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