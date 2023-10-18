Villas for sale in Cartagena, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in Cartagena, Cape Palos Cartagena is a municipalit…
€2,40M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Stylish Detached Villas with Private Pools in Cartagena Mar de Cristal The stylish detached …
€523,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 465 m²
3 Bedroom Detached House 300 m from the Beach in Cartagena La Manga The spacious detached ho…
€780,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Bungalow Style House in La Manga Costa Calida Welcome to La Manga Club, a…
€525,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Elegant Villas with Innovative Design in La Manga Club Golf Resort Welcome to La Manga Club,…
€900,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Elegant Villas with Innovative Design in La Manga Club Golf Resort Welcome to La Manga Club,…
€750,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Elegant Villas with Innovative Design in La Manga Club Golf Resort Welcome to La Manga Club,…
€580,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3-Bedroom Contemporary Detached Villa Near the Beach in Cabo de Palos Costa Calida The moder…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Detached Contemporary Villas Close to the Beach in Guardamar Costa Calida Modern detached vi…
€596,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
VILLA IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Detached villa in Playa Honda, 500m from the Mar Menor, close to t…
€334,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Detached Villa in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Brand New High Quality Modern Style Villas Wit…
€345,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 465 m²
Detached Villa in La Manga del Mar Menor. Luxury villa in La Manga de Mar Menor with private…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, near the sea in Mar de Cristal. Located next to ser…
€290,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
The Villas are located in Cala Medina, known for its wild cliff, it is undoubtedly a paradis…
€2,40M
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 585 m²
Splendid new Luxury Villa, in front of the sea, with magnificent views of the port and “Faro…
€4,95M
Villa 5 room villa with garage, with alarm system, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with garage, with alarm system, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 585 m²
Magnificent luxury villa in Cabo de Palos, Murcia Located on the cliff of Cala Medina, 1000 …
€4,50M

