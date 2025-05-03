Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Spain

Torrevieja
73
Marbella
157
Benidorm
25
Alicante
17
530 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Mediterranean renovated villa for sale in the golf course of Altea Don Cayo (Altea golf) wit…
$1,07M
Villa in Mojacar, Spain
Villa
Mojacar, Spain
Area 255 m²
Discover an unparalleled lifestyle on the coast of Almería, in the exclusive Macenas Mediter…
$1,05M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Serra Brava, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Serra Brava, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH DOUBLE PLOT AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS TO THE SEA AND THE MOUNTAIN IN LLORET D…
$694,566
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 190 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,070,000 to € 1,070,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
$425,168
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Rented for long term Magnificent villa of 603 m², located on a plot of 1,100 m² with a moder…
$3,95M
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 569 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Alicante The villa is distributed over three f…
$2,42M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa in Adeje, Caldera del Rey, for sale Luxury villa in the best area of Costa Ade…
$2,87M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 535 m²
5 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsArea: 535 m2.Plot size: 744 m2.Built area: 638 m2, useful area: 535 m…
$2,44M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
On sale is a villa with a living area of 260 m2, a terrace area of 400 m2. It consists of 3…
$761,676
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 424 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,525,000 to € 2,525,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$2,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Luxury villas in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca Homes with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, wi…
$1,19M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Luxury villa in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The main floor is set up to be the heart o…
$1,30M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 362 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 2,750,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 7] [Built…
$1,95M
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 481 m²
New Development: Prices from € 3,095,000 to € 3,995,000. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built…
$3,06M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 225 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$894,865
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Exclusive villas in Las Colinas Golf, Costa Blanca The design of these houses presents a con…
$2,78M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Semi-detached villas in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, Costa Blanca This project has 32 semi-de…
$305,327
Villa 5 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Impressive modern villa, nestled in one of the most private locations in the area, just 10 m…
$3,65M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 407 m²
Villa for sale in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca The total area of the plot is more than 1000m². T…
$1,63M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$748,424
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 585 m²
Magnificent luxury villa in Cabo de Palos, Murcia Located on the cliff of Cala Medina, 1000 …
$4,91M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa Blanca PLOT: 600m2 HOUSE: 150m2 built …
$708,795
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 238 m2.Plot size: 320 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, terrace: 25 m2.Privat…
$629,155
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Detached villas in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca 30 fabulous villas, with private 6x3…
$489,613
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 787 m²
New Development: Prices from € 5,950,000 to € 5,950,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$5,92M
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
$431,710
Villa 5 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Luxury villa with sea views in Moraira, Costa Blanca The house is located in an exclusive ar…
$3,82M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Villas for sale in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, Alicante 19 luxury homes, plots of mor…
$736,056
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 153 m2.Plot size: 430 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$564,070
