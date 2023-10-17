Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Torre Pacheco
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Spain

Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Build Villas with Contemporary Design in Roldan Murcia Villas for sale in Roldan Murcia …
€337,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Build Villas with Contemporary Design in Roldan Murcia Villas for sale in Roldan Murcia …
€262,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Detached Villas with Pool and Solarium in Balsicas, Murcia Stylish detached villas…
€250,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
4-Bedroom Luxurious Detached Villa with Private Pool in Costa Calida The luxurious villa is …
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
4 Bedroomed Luxurious Detached Houses in a Complex with Pools in Murcia Costa Calida The mod…
€1,22M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Luxurious Detached 3-Bedroom Houses in Los Alcázares Costa Calida The modern detached houses…
€780,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villas in Exclusive Community in Murcia The modern detached villas…
€780,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas with Private Pools in Murcia Costa Calida These contemporary detac…
€449,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
2, 3, 4-Bedroom Bungalow Style Detached Villas in Torre-Pacheco Murcia The detached villas a…
€420,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 m²
2, 3, 4-Bedroom Bungalow Style Detached Villas in Torre-Pacheco Murcia The detached villas a…
€320,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
2, 3, 4-Bedroom Bungalow Style Detached Villas in Torre-Pacheco Murcia The detached villas a…
€280,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Detached Luxurious Villas in a Prestigious Complex in Torre Pacheco These luxurious detached…
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, gym, with public pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, gym, with public pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Torre Pacheco, Murcia An exclusive urbanization made up of 1…
€629,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with basement, with bathroom in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with basement, with bathroom
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Independent villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Murcia Modern design ground floor homes with 3 b…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with Pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
The complex is a set of separate villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms designed on the same…
€250,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
A residential complex consisting of villas on one or two floors, which is located in Roldan,…
€589,000
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
A residential complex consisting of villas on one or two floors, which is located in Roldan,…
€267,500
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Exclusive villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Murcia 6 exclusive homes, each with its own design…
€780,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
2 unique villas in Roldan, Torre Pacheco, Murcia Each home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathroo…
€589,000
Villa 3 room villa in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
€334,000
Villa 3 room villa in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
€334,000
Villa 3 room villa in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
€334,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Murcia, Costa Calida Independent one-storey houses with a …
€250,000
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with by the sea, with private pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with by the sea, with private pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Single-family villas in Roldán, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of single-family homes…
€261,500
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, with private pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, with private pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
Single-family villas in Roldán, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of single-family homes…
€336,500
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with fireplace, with solarium in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with fireplace, with solarium
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
2 beds semidetached Villa in a golf course near Balsicas. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms brand new…
€110,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with utility room, with solarium in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with utility room, with solarium
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
2 beds detached villas with private garden, solarium & basement near Balsicas. 2 bedrooms &…
€115,000
