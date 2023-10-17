UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Torre Pacheco
Villas
Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
4
2
76 m²
New Build Villas with Contemporary Design in Roldan Murcia Villas for sale in Roldan Murcia …
€337,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
2
76 m²
New Build Villas with Contemporary Design in Roldan Murcia Villas for sale in Roldan Murcia …
€262,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
4
2
185 m²
2
3-Bedroom Detached Villas with Pool and Solarium in Balsicas, Murcia Stylish detached villas…
€250,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
5
4
267 m²
4-Bedroom Luxurious Detached Villa with Private Pool in Costa Calida The luxurious villa is …
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
6
4
200 m²
4 Bedroomed Luxurious Detached Houses in a Complex with Pools in Murcia Costa Calida The mod…
€1,22M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Torre Pacheco, Spain
4
3
146 m²
Luxurious Detached 3-Bedroom Houses in Los Alcázares Costa Calida The modern detached houses…
€780,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
4
4
330 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villas in Exclusive Community in Murcia The modern detached villas…
€780,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
4
3
120 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas with Private Pools in Murcia Costa Calida These contemporary detac…
€449,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
5
2
138 m²
2, 3, 4-Bedroom Bungalow Style Detached Villas in Torre-Pacheco Murcia The detached villas a…
€420,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
4
2
2 m²
2, 3, 4-Bedroom Bungalow Style Detached Villas in Torre-Pacheco Murcia The detached villas a…
€320,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
2
71 m²
2, 3, 4-Bedroom Bungalow Style Detached Villas in Torre-Pacheco Murcia The detached villas a…
€280,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
4
4
270 m²
Detached Luxurious Villas in a Prestigious Complex in Torre Pacheco These luxurious detached…
€530,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, gym, with public pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
3
218 m²
Villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Torre Pacheco, Murcia An exclusive urbanization made up of 1…
€629,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with basement, with bathroom
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
2
162 m²
Independent villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Murcia Modern design ground floor homes with 3 b…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
2
89 m²
The complex is a set of separate villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms designed on the same…
€250,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
4
3
140 m²
A residential complex consisting of villas on one or two floors, which is located in Roldan,…
€589,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2
2
76 m²
A residential complex consisting of villas on one or two floors, which is located in Roldan,…
€267,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
4
329 m²
Exclusive villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Murcia 6 exclusive homes, each with its own design…
€780,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
4
3
2 unique villas in Roldan, Torre Pacheco, Murcia Each home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathroo…
€589,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
3
122 m²
€334,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
3
122 m²
€334,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
3
122 m²
€334,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
2
88 m²
Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Murcia, Costa Calida Independent one-storey houses with a …
€250,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with by the sea, with private pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2
2
75 m²
Single-family villas in Roldán, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of single-family homes…
€261,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, with private pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
3
75 m²
Single-family villas in Roldán, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of single-family homes…
€336,500
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with fireplace, with solarium
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2
2
66 m²
2 beds semidetached Villa in a golf course near Balsicas. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms brand new…
€110,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with utility room, with solarium
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2
1
75 m²
2 beds detached villas with private garden, solarium & basement near Balsicas. 2 bedrooms &…
€115,000
Recommend
