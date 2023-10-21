Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

11 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
This residential complex is located in a picturesque city in the province of Alicante, Sp…
€332,500
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 126 m²
DescriptionLuxury villa for sale in Alicante. Location: the most prestigious area of ​​Alica…
€5,00M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
DescriptionExcellent villa with a large plot of 1.6 hectares in Alicante 790.000 euros !!!Lo…
€790,000
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
The complex is a set of semi-detached villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms located in the Font del L…
€372,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Font del Llop Golf Resort has a strategic location in the heart of Alicante, in Montforte de…
€605,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
€4,00M
Villa 4 room villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€850,000
Villa 2 room villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
€199,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Detached Villa in Hondón de las Nieves. 3 bedrooms brand new detached villa built in Andalus…
€177,000
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€303,600

