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Villas for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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202 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
New Build Custom Villas in Aspe, Alicante Exclusive Custom Built Villas in the Cost…
$435,512
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$509,543
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
New Build Custom Villas in Aspe, AlicanteExclusive Custom Built Villas in the Costa Blanca C…
$435,512
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
New Build Custom Villas in Aspe, AlicanteExclusive Custom Built Villas in the Costa Blanca C…
$543,609
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
‘FONT DEL LLOP’ is a renowned golf course where it is a dream to enjoy the Mediterranean cli…
$1,03M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$503,123
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$422,209
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Villa 13 bedrooms in Elda, Spain
Villa 13 bedrooms
Elda, Spain
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 806 m²
13-Bedroom Luxury Real Estate with Pools, Tennis Court and Gardens in Alicante’s Countryside…
$1,04M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$503,123
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$509,543
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover this stunning resale villa located at the exclusive Font del Llop Golf Resort in Mo…
$917,485
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
New Build Custom Villas in Aspe, Alicante Exclusive Custom Built Villas in the Cost…
$543,609
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$639,175
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Discover these three exclusive new-build villas in the prestigious Font del Llop Golf Resort…
$2,75M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$395,026
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$395,026
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$422,209
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural settingNew-build…
$694,043
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover this stunning resale villa located on the exclusive Font del Llop golf resort in Mo…
$917,485
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$639,175
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
New-build, bespoke villas in Pinoso (Alicante): spacious homes in a natural setting …
$694,043
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Romana, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Romana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
Mediterranean Villa in a Typical Spanish VillageFantastic villa of new construction on a plo…
$437,145
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Newly built villas located in the municipality of Aspe. Newly built villas with several…
$601,559
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
New build villas in Pinoso on rural plots You can choose villas with traditional Spanish to…
$417,702
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Stunning villa with private pool, large terrace and garden located in a privileged area W…
$426,834
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Newly built villas on spacious rural plots in Pinoso, Alicante Quiet Mediterranean …
$558,118
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
New build villas in Pinoso on rural plots You can choose villas with traditional Sp…
$569,622
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINOSO You can choose Villas with traditional Spanish touches or super …
$458,624
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Discover this stunning new villa located in the picturesque municipality of Hondon de las Ni…
$448,525
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Located in the charming municipality of Monforte del Cid, this exclusive collection of 6 det…
$641,029
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Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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