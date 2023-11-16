Villas for sale in Catalonia, Spain

UAE
84 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
6
8
698 m²
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE, WITH A LOT OF CHARACTER, 110 HECT. AND 2 BEACHES, IN A UNIQUE LOCATI…
€3,95M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Tossa de Mar, Spain
5
3
323 m²
2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH SWIMING POOL IN SANTA MARIA DE LLORELL, TOSSA DE MAR Fantastic hous…
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
3
2
130 m²
1
WONDERFUL HOUSE IN A UNIQUE PLACE IN TOSSA DE MAR, WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE SEA AND THE B…
€877,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Lloret de Mar, Spain
8
3
474 m²
2
GREAT HOUSE WITH FABULOUS SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE IN LLORET DE MAR This beautiful …
€525,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
9
5
209 m²
2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH DOUBLE PLOT AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS TO THE SEA AND THE MOUNTAIN IN LLORET D…
€639,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lloret de Mar, Spain
5
6
877 m²
2
EXCELLENT HIGH-STANDARD HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS, IN LLORET DE MAR This fantastic …
€1,38M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
7
3
305 m²
2
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOUSE, WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS This fabulous house with g…
€949,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
5
5
352 m²
2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE IN MONTGODA, LLORET DE MAR This beautiful luxury villa has been co…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tossa de Mar, Spain
6
3
350 m²
2
Exclusive property with private pool and wonderful sea views in Cala Canyelles, Lloret de Ma…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Lloret de Mar, Spain
5
2
473 m²
2
HOUSE WITH FANTASTIC SEA VIEWS IN SANTA CRISTINA, BLANES It is a large house of about 47…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lloret de Mar, Spain
4
4
350 m²
2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS AND SPECTACULAR FINISHES IN BLANES It is an in…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
6
4
340 m²
2
Fabulous luxury house with 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, garden, swimming pool and sea views C…
€1,85M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lloret de Mar, Spain
6
6
600 m²
2
EXCELLENT HOUSE OF HIGH STANDING WITH A PRECIOUS VIEWS TO THE SEA, IN LA CALA SANT FRANCESC,…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
4
5
570 m²
2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE IN CALA SANT FRANCESC, BLANES Preciosa casa de 450m2 situada en l…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating
Barcelones, Spain
4
4
747 m²
Villa for sale in Girona Barcelona.
€9,00M
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with garden, with alarm system, with park
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
8
5
8 577 m²
Magnificent isolated manor house from 1972 with a total construction of 435 m2 and bordering…
€2,35M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with garden, with park
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
9
4
4 525 m²
Isolated house with 4525m2 of land adjoining the 18-hole Santa Cristina d’Aro golf course wi…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with garden, with Pool
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
3
1 007 m²
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
€689,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4
3
2 563 m²
Spectacular villa with sea views, located 4 km (10 minutes by car) from the magnificent beac…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system
Palafrugell, Spain
5
5
606 m²
Modern very comfortable 2-storey villa with elevator and basement with garage is located 1…
€1,06M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
7
9
3 500 m²
Unique and rare opportunity to own your paradise on the seafront, private 30 minutes from Gi…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
3
3
840 m²
Cozy 2-storey house located in the Mas Palli de Calonge urbanization on the Costa Brava. Jus…
€590,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
7
5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
10
5
6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
€8,61M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
4
1 300 m²
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
€6,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7
7
3 717 m²
Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
€8,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torre Valentina, Spain
4
4
833 m²
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of Treumal. Urbanization locat…
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Segria, Spain
5
2
300 m²
Villa for sale with 5 bedrooms in one of the picturesque areas of the southwestern coast of …
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park
Esparreguera, Spain
12
9
80 m²
Farmhouse with 3 floors above ground restored in 2005 with views of the Sierra del Ordal and…
€6,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
3
918 m²
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
€1,19M
Recommend
