Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Catalonia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
84 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 698 m²
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE, WITH A LOT OF CHARACTER, 110 HECT. AND 2 BEACHES, IN A UNIQUE LOCATI…
€3,95M
Villa 5 room villa in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH SWIMING POOL IN SANTA MARIA DE LLORELL, TOSSA DE MAR  Fantastic hous…
€580,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
WONDERFUL HOUSE IN A UNIQUE PLACE IN TOSSA DE MAR, WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE SEA AND THE B…
€877,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 2
GREAT HOUSE WITH FABULOUS SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE IN LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful …
€525,000
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH DOUBLE PLOT AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS TO THE SEA AND THE MOUNTAIN IN LLORET D…
€639,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 877 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCELLENT HIGH-STANDARD HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS, IN LLORET DE MAR  This fantastic …
€1,38M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOUSE, WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS  This fabulous house with g…
€949,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE IN MONTGODA, LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful luxury villa has been co…
€1,30M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive property with private pool and wonderful sea views in Cala Canyelles, Lloret de Ma…
€1,80M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 473 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE WITH FANTASTIC SEA VIEWS IN SANTA CRISTINA, BLANES  It is a large house of about 47…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS AND SPECTACULAR FINISHES IN BLANES  It is an in…
€1,10M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Fabulous luxury house with 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, garden, swimming pool and sea views C…
€1,85M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCELLENT HOUSE OF HIGH STANDING WITH A PRECIOUS VIEWS TO THE SEA, IN LA CALA SANT FRANCESC,…
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE IN CALA SANT FRANCESC, BLANES  Preciosa casa de 450m2 situada en l…
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating in Barcelones, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 747 m²
Villa for sale in Girona Barcelona. 
€9,00M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with garden, with alarm system, with park in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with garden, with alarm system, with park
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 8 577 m²
Magnificent isolated manor house from 1972 with a total construction of 435 m2 and bordering…
€2,35M
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with garden, with park in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with garden, with park
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 525 m²
Isolated house with 4525m2 of land adjoining the 18-hole Santa Cristina d’Aro golf course wi…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with garden, with Pool in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with garden, with Pool
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 007 m²
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
€689,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 563 m²
Spectacular villa with sea views, located 4 km (10 minutes by car) from the magnificent beac…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system in Palafrugell, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 606 m²
  Modern very comfortable 2-storey villa with elevator and basement with garage is located 1…
€1,06M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 500 m²
Unique and rare opportunity to own your paradise on the seafront, private 30 minutes from Gi…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 840 m²
Cozy 2-storey house located in the Mas Palli de Calonge urbanization on the Costa Brava. Jus…
€590,000
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
€8,61M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
€6,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 3 717 m²
  Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
€8,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torre Valentina, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torre Valentina, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 833 m²
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of ​​Treumal. Urbanization locat…
€1,70M
Villa 5 room villa in Segria, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Segria, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Villa for sale with 5 bedrooms in one of the picturesque areas of the southwestern coast of …
€850,000
Villa 9 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park in Esparreguera, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park
Esparreguera, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 80 m²
Farmhouse with 3 floors above ground restored in 2005 with views of the Sierra del Ordal and…
€6,00M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 918 m²
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
€1,19M

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir