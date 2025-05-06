Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Pedro Alcantara
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
30 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
OPORTUNIDAD!!!! Villa, San Pedro de Alcántara, a 500m de la playa 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, B…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 607 m²
Welcome to Villa Limón, an outstanding modern design villa located in the coveted beachside …
$3,57M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
$2,72M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Fabulous new villa with ultra contemporary architecture with 7 bedroom located in Nueva Anda…
$4,99M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Created by the talented Ismael Merida, this residence represents the pinnacle of luxury in M…
$4,63M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Welcome to this beautiful villa in the prestigious residential area of Nueva Andalucía, Marb…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 071 m²
Enjoy a new concept of luxury on the Costa del Sol.One of the most luxurious new complexes b…
$6,67M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Detached Villa, Guadalmina Baja, Costa del Sol. 8 Bedrooms, 7 Bathrooms, Built 565 m², Terra…
$1,80M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 470 m²
$1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 12 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 12 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 11
Alhambra Palace stands as an architectural masterpiece, seamlessly blending traditional Anda…
$11,29M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Orientation: •South Condition: •Excellent Pool: •Private Climate Control: •Hot A/C •Cold A/C…
$3,18M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Villas  Mijas  is  a  unique  development  of  exclusive  four-bedroom  villas  boasting spe…
$1,62M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Absolute Banus is a luxury residential project with only 5 independent villas, located in on…
$3,63M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 587 m²
This contemporary villa provides the ultimate in beach side luxury living. Located in the  b…
$5,15M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
NEW ON THE MARKET!!! We present this wonderful villa in the exclusive area of ​​Guadalmina …
$905,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 528 m²
This wonderful villa on the Costa del Sol coast consists of three floors, the basement focus…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Spacious, fully refurbished family home situated in an unbeatable location, next to the bull…
$3,82M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
This is a superb example of celebrated architect Angel Tabordas work in one of the most soug…
$4,65M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Villa - Marbella (San Pedro de alcantara) , Built Surface 185m2, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms
$1,80M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Located in San Pedro de Alcantara, on the Costa del Sol, this villa presents a unique opport…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Magnificent villa to renovate located in Guadalmina Alta, Valle del Golf, minutes away from …
$974,838
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
MODERNIZED HOUSE IN THE HEART OF NOVA ANDALUCIADiscover Villa P, an architectural masterpiec…
$7,23M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Elegant Townhouse – A Tranquil Residential Oasis Located in the sought-after Tiro de Pichó…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 556 m²
Villa in one of the best areas of Nueva Andalucia and near the Brisas Golf Club. On the grou…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 545 m²
Villa Blue Lagoon is a boutique 5* villa set in Aloha only minutes away from Puerto Banus. I…
$4,01M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 648 m²
Villa Los Limoneros is a stunning modern property located in Las Brisas Golf, in the heart o…
$7,60M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Nice and cozy villa for sal, close to the beach in San Pedro, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Also …
$2,65M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 023 m²
Discover Villa Maria, a luxury gem in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella. This stunning …
$7,06M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 685 m²
Discover Casa Tesalia, a brand new modern and stylish villa situated in a prime golf-front l…
$6,74M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 488 m²
Discover the exclusivity of Villa 11 in "The Avenue", a gem of modern luxury in the heart of…
$5,60M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go