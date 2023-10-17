Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

109 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Elegant Villa with a Stylish Pool in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious villa for sale in S…
€2,02M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Luxury Golf House in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious house sits on a…
€2,55M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Villa for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca This spacious 1075 sq…
€1,49M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of separate villas with 3 bedrooms (3 or…
€499,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of separate villas with 3 bedrooms (3 or…
€569,900
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 92 m²
Luxurious Detached Villas in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca The houses are located in S…
€619,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Popular Golf Resort Campoamor Luxury villa located in th…
€995,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Popular Golf Resort Campoamor Luxury villa located in th…
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Luxe Detached Villas on 1000 sqm Plots in Exclusive Resort in San Miguel de Salinas Luxuriou…
€1,15M
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Turnkey Detached Villas in San Miguel de Salinas Costa Blanca Mediterranean villas are situa…
€218,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Turnkey Detached Villas in San Miguel de Salinas Costa Blanca Mediterranean villas are situa…
€224,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 3 bedrooms an…
€649,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with Investment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with Investment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Villas for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca This exclusive residential complex of…
€649,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas and designer bungalows located in Ciudad…
€565,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Bellavista is a residential complex consisting of separate villas and designer bungalows loc…
€1,25M
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas and designer bungalows located in Ciudad…
€565,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas and designer bungalows located in Ciudad…
€675,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 83 m²
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Villamartin area. The total area of 83.00 m2, built i…
€184,900
Villa 3 room villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Villa for sale in San Miguel de Salinas in the San Miguel de Salinas area. The total area of…
€449,000
Villa 2 room villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
House for sale in Villamartin in the Blue lagoon area. The total area of 100.00 m2, the plot…
€112,000
Villa 5 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
We offer to buy an excellent version of the house in Spain. Year built 2009. The large house…
€199,900
Villa 4 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
NEW VILLAS IN SAN MIGEL DE SALINAS New villas with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, an open-plan…
€486,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with armored door in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with armored door
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Luxury villa with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on one level located in Orihuela Costa. Large…
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with armored door, with air conditioning preinstalación Por Conductos in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with armored door, with air conditioning preinstalación Por Conductos
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Villa is located in one of the areas with the best views, the most beautiful, green and quie…
€660,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with armored door in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with armored door
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Independent house of 195.34 m 2 (approx) and plot of 350 m2  with pool of 7m x 4m and privat…
€435,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Residential complex consisting of 6 new separately standing villas.Created to enjoy over 300…
€365,000
Villa 2 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€249,000
Villa Villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa Villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
€74,950
Villa 4 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€175,000
Villa 2 room villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
NEW VILLAGES IN ORIUELA-COSTA New residential complex in Oriuela Costa. The residential co…
€275,000
