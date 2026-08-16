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Villas for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

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87 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
New Villas in San Miguel de SalinasNew detached villas in San Miguel de Salinas.Villas of mo…
$496,734
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Amazing villa with a large terrace, private pool, solarium and garden close to a golf course…
$441,750
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 169 m²
Modern new villa with open views in Ciudaddelas Comunicaciones, San Miguel de Salinas Moder…
$871,205
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
New Villas in San Miguel de SalinasNew villas with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, open-plan kit…
$737,252
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Modern villa with panoramic sea views - Benissa, Costa BlancaLocated in one of the most pres…
$5,28M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Beautiful modern villa with private pool, garden and large roof top terrace located in quite…
$420,954
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build detached villas located in San Miguel d…
$495,172
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
This is a group of designer detached villas, consisting of four stages. Built on plots of at…
$1,02M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
This is a group of designer detached villas, consisting of four stages. Built on plots of at…
$733,950
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
New Residential Villas in San Miguel de SalinasNew villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, op…
$739,375
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
This is a group of designer detached villas, consisting of four stages. Built on plots of at…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Located in the charming setting of San Miguel de Salinas, these villas offer an exclusive li…
$726,476
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
This is a group of designer detached villas, consisting of four stages. Built on plots of at…
$733,950
Leave a request
Villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
$1,73M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Located in the charming setting of San Miguel de Salinas, these villas offer an exclusive li…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Located in the charming setting of San Miguel de Salinas, these villas offer an exclusive li…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Located in the charming setting of San Miguel de Salinas, these villas offer an exclusive li…
$726,476
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
This charming home stands out for its spacious private plot and a design conceived for year-…
$432,111
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with private pool, garden and huge roof top terrace located on Costa Blanca Sou…
$457,814
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Located in the charming setting of San Miguel de Salinas, these villas offer an exclusive li…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
3 Bedroom Spacious Elegant Detached Villas Near Amenities in San Miguel de Salinas Stylish n…
$489,675
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Detached Golf Villas with Private Pools in Las Colinas Situated withi…
$1,27M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Located in the charming setting of San Miguel de Salinas, these villas offer an exclusive li…
$726,476
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
$1,45M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Located in the charming setting of San Miguel de Salinas, this exclusive residential complex…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
In the heart of San Miguel de Salinas is an exclusive complex of 42 luxury villas, each of w…
$500,834
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Luxurious Detached Villas with 3 Bedrooms and Pools in San Miguel de Salinas Luxurious detac…
$1,14M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Situated in the charming area of San Miguel de Salinas, this residential complex offers 8 in…
$506,062
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Fantastic villa with a large terrace, private pool, solarium and garden close to a golf cour…
$478,618
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS Exclusive new residential complex offering luxury…
$1,16M
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