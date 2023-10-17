UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
San Miguel de Salinas
Villas
Villas for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa
Clear all
109 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
5
5
290 m²
Elegant Villa with a Stylish Pool in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious villa for sale in S…
€2,02M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
328 m²
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Luxury Golf House in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious house sits on a…
€2,55M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
4
240 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Villa for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca This spacious 1075 sq…
€1,49M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3
4
150 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of separate villas with 3 bedrooms (3 or…
€499,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3
2
140 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of separate villas with 3 bedrooms (3 or…
€569,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
4
3
92 m²
Luxurious Detached Villas in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca The houses are located in S…
€619,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
5
4
198 m²
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Popular Golf Resort Campoamor Luxury villa located in th…
€995,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
150 m²
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Popular Golf Resort Campoamor Luxury villa located in th…
€810,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
165 m²
Luxe Detached Villas on 1000 sqm Plots in Exclusive Resort in San Miguel de Salinas Luxuriou…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3
2
163 m²
Turnkey Detached Villas in San Miguel de Salinas Costa Blanca Mediterranean villas are situa…
€218,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
4
2
163 m²
Turnkey Detached Villas in San Miguel de Salinas Costa Blanca Mediterranean villas are situa…
€224,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3
3
126 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 3 bedrooms an…
€649,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with Investment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
3
237 m²
Villas for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca This exclusive residential complex of…
€649,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3
4
145 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas and designer bungalows located in Ciudad…
€565,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3
3
197 m²
Bellavista is a residential complex consisting of separate villas and designer bungalows loc…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3
2
145 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas and designer bungalows located in Ciudad…
€565,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Las Escalericas, Spain
3
3
145 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas and designer bungalows located in Ciudad…
€675,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
4
3
83 m²
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Villamartin area. The total area of 83.00 m2, built i…
€184,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3
3
225 m²
Villa for sale in San Miguel de Salinas in the San Miguel de Salinas area. The total area of…
€449,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2
1
100 m²
House for sale in Villamartin in the Blue lagoon area. The total area of 100.00 m2, the plot…
€112,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
5
3
127 m²
We offer to buy an excellent version of the house in Spain. Year built 2009. The large house…
€199,900
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
4
3
135 m²
1
NEW VILLAS IN SAN MIGEL DE SALINAS New villas with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, an open-plan…
€486,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with armored door
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
140 m²
Luxury villa with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on one level located in Orihuela Costa. Large…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with armored door, with air conditioning preinstalación Por Conductos
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
92 m²
Villa is located in one of the areas with the best views, the most beautiful, green and quie…
€660,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with armored door
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
195 m²
Independent house of 195.34 m 2 (approx) and plot of 350 m2 with pool of 7m x 4m and privat…
€435,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3
3
106 m²
Residential complex consisting of 6 new separately standing villas.Created to enjoy over 300…
€365,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
2
97 m²
€249,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
1
1
41 m²
1
€74,950
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
4
2
110 m²
€175,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2
2
79 m²
1
NEW VILLAGES IN ORIUELA-COSTA New residential complex in Oriuela Costa. The residential co…
€275,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL