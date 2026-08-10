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Villas for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

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174 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
New Build Villas with Private Pool Near La Serena Golf in Los Alcazares Exclusive Boutique …
$495,259
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
New Build Villas Near Serena Golf in Los Alcazares Modern Villas in a Prime Coastal and Gol…
$802,705
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 178 m²
Located in the charming city of Los Alcazares, these exclusive 8 detached houses offer the p…
$692,956
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
New Build Apartments and Villas Frontline Golf in Los Alcazares Costa Calida Exclusive Resi…
$653,051
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern villa with private pool, large terrace, garden parking and amazing views to the lagoo…
$673,159
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
Newly built villas near La Serena Golf Club and the beach in Los AlcazaresDiscover exclusive…
$547,608
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 228 m²
New residential complex near La Serena Golf, Los Alcazares20 detached villas in a golf compl…
$807,382
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
New residential complex next to Serena Golf Club and Mar Menor Bay in Los AlcazaresModern Li…
$648,724
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
New Villas in Ibiza style in Los AlcazaresTwo-storey Ibiza style villas, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
$524,458
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build detached villa build on the generous plot of 3…
$461,750
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
New Build Residential Complex Near Serena Golf and the Mar Menor in Los Alcazares M…
$626,352
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build development of 12 exclusive detached villas…
$766,169
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 384 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this detached villa offers a unique opportuni…
$680,351
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
New Build Villas with Private Pool at Serena Golf-Los Alcazares Boutique Collection of Mode…
$748,972
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive collection of four independent…
$713,792
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Luxury new waterfront villas in Los AlcazaresDiscover the upper class of Mediterranean life …
$1,63M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcazares, this exclusive collection of 8 individual hom…
$651,276
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive collection of detached villas …
$639,318
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Exclusive Villas and Bungalows on the Costa Cálida - Design, Comfort and Privileged Location…
$523,872
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
New Build Villas Near Serena Golf in Los Alcazares Modern Villas in a Prime Coastal…
$800,371
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
New Villas in Los AlcazaresNew detached villa on a plot of 350 m2 in Los Alcazares.Villa wit…
$423,898
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
3 Bedroom Contemporary Villas Close to Beach and with Private Pool in Los Alcázares Located …
$634,766
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive collection of 18 independent h…
$538,515
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive collection of 13 detached home…
$513,146
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build development of 12 exclusive detached villas, ea…
$764,523
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Modern New Build Villa in Los Alcazares, Murcia Near the Beach Prime Coastal Locati…
$684,475
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build detached villa build on the generous plot …
$487,122
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 178 m²
In the heart of Costa Calida, in the vibrant city of Los Alcazares, is an exclusive complex …
$495,088
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 205 m²
LOS ALCASAREZLos Alcazares, located on the Costa Calida, is famous for its long beaches with…
$873,634
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Discover an innovative residential complex designed to offer the perfect combination of priv…
$499,785
Leave a request
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