  Spain
  Spain
  Residential
  Altea
  Villas

Villas for sale in Altea, Spain

50 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Villa for sale in Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The property has sea views, 3 bedrooms, 3 bat…
€799,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 540 m²
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, Costa Blanca  New construction housing project, lo…
€1,90M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 301 m²
Villa project in Altea Hills, Costa Blanca Modern home with innovative features, state-of-th…
€2,25M
Villa 4 room villa in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 351 m²
Villa combining classic architecture with technology and comfort. Located in a famous urbani…
€2,45M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
Villa 5 room villa in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 267 m²
Blanca Altea is a bright residential complex with large interior spaces, unique architecture…
€1,14M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
€475,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 418 m²
Nice villa in Altea, Costa Blanca, Alicante Residential full of light with large interior sp…
€1,15M
Villa 5 room villa in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 749 m²
€4,30M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 517 m²
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, North Costa Blanca In the Sierra de Altea, with impress…
€2,09M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
Villa with sea and mountain views in Altea, Costa Blanca The house has a built area of 564m2…
€1,25M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
€549,000
Villa 5 room villa in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 417 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN ALTEA~ ~ New Build Luxury Villa located in a residential estate fu…
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Villa in the Sierra de Altea, Costa Blanca A magnificent home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathroom…
€1,80M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€2,90M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 739 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
€4,50M
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 767 m²
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
€5,90M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Altea, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 600 m²
Very close to the center of Altea la Vella and only 15 minutes from Benidorm and Calpe.The p…
€2,20M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Altea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
This beautiful villa is situated in a quiet residential area of Santa Clara just a few kilom…
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 417 m²
Nice villa in Altea, Costa Blanca, Alicante Residential full of light with large interior sp…
€1,14M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 501 m²
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in the best residential complex on the Costa Blanca, 820.000 €!Be…
€820,000
