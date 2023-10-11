Villas for sale in Altea, Spain

UAE
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
Altea, Spain
3
3
225 m²
Villa for sale in Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The property has sea views, 3 bedrooms, 3 bat…
€799,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Altea, Spain
4
4
540 m²
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, Costa Blanca New construction housing project, lo…
€1,90M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Altea, Spain
4
4
301 m²
Villa project in Altea Hills, Costa Blanca Modern home with innovative features, state-of-th…
€2,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4
5
351 m²
Villa combining classic architecture with technology and comfort. Located in a famous urbani…
€2,45M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
4
325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
5
6
267 m²
Blanca Altea is a bright residential complex with large interior spaces, unique architecture…
€1,14M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Altea, Spain
3
2
210 m²
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
€475,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Altea, Spain
5
6
418 m²
Nice villa in Altea, Costa Blanca, Alicante Residential full of light with large interior sp…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
5
5
749 m²
€4,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Altea, Spain
4
6
517 m²
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, North Costa Blanca In the Sierra de Altea, with impress…
€2,09M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Altea, Spain
3
3
564 m²
Villa with sea and mountain views in Altea, Costa Blanca The house has a built area of 564m2…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
3
2
184 m²
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
€549,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4
4
210 m²
BRAND NEW VILLA IN ALTEA WITH SEA VIEWS !!!~ ~ Residential full of light with large interior…
€858,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4
6
505 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN ALTEA~ ~ New Build Luxury Villa located in one of the most desirab…
€1,91M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
5
6
417 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN ALTEA~ ~ New Build Luxury Villa located in a residential estate fu…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
5
6
417 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN ALTEA~ ~ New Build Luxury Villa located in a residential estate fu…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4
4
210 m²
BRAND NEW VILLA IN ALTEA WITH SEA VIEWS !!!~ ~ Residential full of light with large interior…
€858,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4
6
505 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN ALTEA~ ~ New Build Luxury Villa located in one of the most desirab…
€1,91M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
5
6
417 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN ALTEA~ ~ New Build Luxury Villa located in a residential estate fu…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4
4
210 m²
BRAND NEW VILLA IN ALTEA WITH SEA VIEWS !!!~ ~ Residential full of light with large interior…
€858,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4
6
505 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN ALTEA~ ~ New Build Luxury Villa located in one of the most desirab…
€1,91M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Altea, Spain
4
5
500 m²
Villa in the Sierra de Altea, Costa Blanca A magnificent home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathroom…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
7
5
970 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€2,90M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
6
6
739 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
€4,50M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
10
11
1 767 m²
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
€5,90M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Altea, Spain
7
6
2 600 m²
Very close to the center of Altea la Vella and only 15 minutes from Benidorm and Calpe.The p…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Altea, Spain
6
4
330 m²
This beautiful villa is situated in a quiet residential area of Santa Clara just a few kilom…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Altea, Spain
5
6
417 m²
Nice villa in Altea, Costa Blanca, Alicante Residential full of light with large interior sp…
€1,14M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Altea, Spain
4
5
501 m²
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
3
210 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in the best residential complex on the Costa Blanca, 820.000 €!Be…
€820,000
Recommend
