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Villas for sale in Altea, Spain

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110 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
A perfect blend of privacy, natural surroundings, and modern comfort, this elegant Mediterra…
$882 171
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN ALTEA Beautiful New build detached villa located in the prestig…
$2,43M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 413 m²
Altea villa with a wonderful view. It is divided into two floors. Located on the main flo…
$979 410
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
Blanc Altea Homes private modern villas for sale with seaviews in Altea (North Costa Blanca,…
$1,27M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Superior villa with private pool, garden, large terraces and amazing panoramic sea views in …
$1,91M
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Contemporary Luxury Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Altea Hills, Costa Blanca North &#…
$3,84M
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 630 m²
Located in one of the most prestigious areas of Altea, this impressive villa offers the perf…
$2,34M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 4
Exceptional 4 Bedroom Villa with Distinctive Architecture and Premium Attributes in Altea Al…
$2,43M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
LUXURY NEW BUILD VILLA IN ALTEA New Build Luxury Villa located in Altea, the most pict…
$1,62M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 374 m²
Azure Altea Homes 2, exclusive luxurious villas in Altea, unique and customized projects, in…
$2,22M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
A stunning luxury villa located in the beautiful town of Altea, on the Costa Blanca, close t…
$1,90M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Modern villa in the town of Altea Hills, with innovative features, latest technologies and s…
$3,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 536 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Altea, this villa offers a privileged setting with sea view…
$1,61M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 600 m²
Modern luxury villa with panoramic sea views in Altea Hills, North Coast Costa BlancaExclusi…
$3,85M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 785 m²
Located in the charming town of Altea, this villa offers a privileged setting with sea views…
$3,98M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 254 m²
Luxurious Villa with a stunning view of the seaIn the Sierra de Altea, with spectacular sea …
$2,48M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 547 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Altea, this exclusive villa offers a privileged setting for…
$2,02M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 484 m²
Located in the charming town of Altea, these exclusive villas offer a privileged environment…
$2,74M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Modern Family Villa in Altea in the quiet Urbanisation Santa Clara. For sale magnificent n…
$1,13M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 286 m²
Floor 3/3
Villa with Ocean Views in Proximity to Beach and Golf Courses in Altea Situated in the charm…
$2,04M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 365 m²
Azure Altea Homes 2, exclusive luxurious villas in Altea, unique and customized projects, in…
$2,65M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 416 m²
The villa, situated in a unique and paradisiacal setting, is a fundamental and essential par…
$2,53M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 557 m²
Discover a rare luxury villa in Sierra de Altea. Price: € 2.200.000 Built area: 1.557 …
$2,54M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 496 m²
Luxury New Build Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Altea Hills Exclusive Contemporary Villa…
$4,02M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 800 m²
Luxury villa in classic style in Altea Hills with sea and mountain views This magnificent vi…
$2,80M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Altea, this exclusive villa offers a unique living experien…
$1,90M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
3 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsBuilt area: 560 m2Useful area: 373 m2Plot size: 841 m2Private pool: 3…
$1,98M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
A luxurious Mediterranean villa in Altea.This magnificent Mediterranean-style villa is a har…
$1,75M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 635 m²
We present you a luxurious three-storey villa in one of the most prestigious areas of the Co…
$2,84M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 405 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Altea, this villa offers a privileged setting with sea view…
$3,10M
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