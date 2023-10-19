UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Pilar de la Horadada
Villas
Villas for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa
Clear all
103 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
3
189 m²
Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms Near the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Inside these houses o…
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4
3
190 m²
Spacious Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms and Private Swimming Pools in Pinar de Campoverde T…
€659,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4
2
96 m²
2
3 Bedroom Fully Detached Villa with Private Pool in Campoverde, Pilar de la Horadada The mo…
€360,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4
2
191 m²
3 Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool in Pinar de Campoverde The modern detached villa is situ…
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
3
100 m²
3-Bedroom Villas in Sought After Area in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida The detached vil…
€395,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
5
3
133 m²
Spacious 4-Bedroom Villas Close to the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Detached v…
€585,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
98 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Detached Villas with Private Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida Mo…
€410,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4
3
126 m²
Houses with Private Pools and Parking in Pinar de Campoverde Costa Blanca State-of-the-art d…
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
5
3
156 m²
3
4-Bedroom Detached Villas in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Luxe detached villas are situ…
€1,09M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
3
211 m²
3
3 Bedroomed Detached Villas with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada Costa Blanca The spaciou…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4
3
116 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in Golf Resort in Pinar de Campoverde Costa Blanca The contemporar…
€339,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
5
4
230 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Detached Golf House in Campoverde Costa Blanca The state-of-the-art luxury …
€799,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4
4
149 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Golf Villas in Pilar de la Horadada Costa Blanca The villas with pictures…
€698,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
4
133 m²
2
3-Bedroom Contemporary Detached Villas with Pools in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary det…
€460,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with bathroom, with private pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
3
140 m²
Villas for sale in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located very close to the Antonio Gálv…
€595,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
3
154 m²
Villas for sale in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca This exclusive set of 4 independent ho…
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
6
3
297 m²
Special offer! Modern villa on a plot of 12 acres.In 2012, it was completely rebuilt (regist…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
3
150 m²
Want to enjoy golf without giving up the beach? This complex is for you. In the heart of th…
€698,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
3
131 m²
Villas in Mil Palmeras, Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca A residential designed to enjoy t…
€488,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
3
146 m²
New residential building located 400 meters from Playa de las Igericas. The residential comp…
€598,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
3
179 m²
Villa in Pinar de Campoverde, Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Luxury home with sea views …
€649,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
98 m²
A residential complex consisting of independent and adjacent villas located in San Pedro del…
€409,950
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
3
3
162 m²
These exclusive luxury villas are located in the Las Colinas Golf Course. Las Colinas Golf i…
€1,39M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4
5
290 m²
These exclusive luxury villas are located in the Las Colinas Golf Course. Las Colinas Golf i…
€2,02M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
3
3
162 m²
These exclusive luxury villas are located in the Las Colinas Golf Course. Las Colinas Golf i…
€1,21M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
111 m²
A complex of 6 separate villas with pools located in Pilar de la Oradada. The city stands ou…
€365,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with garden
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
136 m²
A residential complex consisting of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Pilar de la…
€365,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
3
116 m²
The complex consists of only 4 semi-detached villas with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located …
€379,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
3
2
140 m²
The residential complex is located on the exclusive Las Colinas golf course. Las Colinas Gol…
€875,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
3
2
150 m²
If you are looking for a luxurious home in a better natural environment, the Orkidea communi…
€995,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL