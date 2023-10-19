Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Pilar de la Horadada
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
103 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms Near the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Inside these houses o…
€580,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Spacious Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms and Private Swimming Pools in Pinar de Campoverde T…
€659,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Fully Detached Villa with Private Pool in Campoverde, Pilar de la Horadada The mo…
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
3 Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool in Pinar de Campoverde The modern detached villa is situ…
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
3-Bedroom Villas in Sought After Area in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida The detached vil…
€395,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Spacious 4-Bedroom Villas Close to the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Detached v…
€585,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Detached Villas with Private Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida Mo…
€410,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Houses with Private Pools and Parking in Pinar de Campoverde Costa Blanca State-of-the-art d…
€399,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 3
4-Bedroom Detached Villas in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Luxe detached villas are situ…
€1,09M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Bedroomed Detached Villas with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada Costa Blanca The spaciou…
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in Golf Resort in Pinar de Campoverde Costa Blanca The contemporar…
€339,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Detached Golf House in Campoverde Costa Blanca The state-of-the-art luxury …
€799,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 149 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Golf Villas in Pilar de la Horadada Costa Blanca The villas with pictures…
€698,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Contemporary Detached Villas with Pools in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary det…
€460,000
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with bathroom, with private pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with bathroom, with private pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Villas for sale in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located very close to the Antonio Gálv…
€595,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Villas for sale in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca This exclusive set of 4 independent ho…
€580,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Special offer! Modern villa on a plot of 12 acres.In 2012, it was completely rebuilt (regist…
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Want to enjoy golf without giving up the beach? This complex is for you. In the heart of th…
€698,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Villas in Mil Palmeras, Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca A residential designed to enjoy t…
€488,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
New residential building located 400 meters from Playa de las Igericas. The residential comp…
€598,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Villa in Pinar de Campoverde, Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Luxury home with sea views …
€649,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
A residential complex consisting of independent and adjacent villas located in San Pedro del…
€409,950
Villa 3 room villa in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
These exclusive luxury villas are located in the Las Colinas Golf Course. Las Colinas Golf i…
€1,39M
Villa 4 room villa in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
These exclusive luxury villas are located in the Las Colinas Golf Course. Las Colinas Golf i…
€2,02M
Villa 3 room villa in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
These exclusive luxury villas are located in the Las Colinas Golf Course. Las Colinas Golf i…
€1,21M
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
A complex of 6 separate villas with pools located in Pilar de la Oradada. The city stands ou…
€365,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with garden in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with garden
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
A residential complex consisting of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Pilar de la…
€365,900
Villa 3 room villa in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
The complex consists of only 4 semi-detached villas with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located …
€379,900
Villa 3 room villa in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
The residential complex is located on the exclusive Las Colinas golf course. Las Colinas Gol…
€875,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
If you are looking for a luxurious home in a better natural environment, the Orkidea communi…
€995,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir