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Villas for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

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148 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful villa with large roof top terrace, huge garden and private pool located close to t…
$622,323
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MIL PALMERAS New Build residential of villas in Mila Palmeras desig…
$651,099
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Elegant Villas on a Golf Resort in Pilar de la Horadada These refined vil…
$684,966
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
Spectacular villa with private pool, generous rooftop terrace and beatiful garden located cl…
$1,34M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
Description of object: We offer a unique opportunity to invest in the future with 28 careful…
$325,393
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA ON THE GOLF COURSE New Build an exclusive and…
$479,937
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this residentia…
$332,814
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA ON THE GOLF COURSE New Build residential of 6 …
$678,768
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Discover the exclusive Residencial de Obra Nueva complex in Pilar de la Horadada, consisting…
$680,781
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Boutique Development of New Build Homes with Private Pools in Pilar de la Horadada Exclusiv…
$773,217
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this set of six detached homes offers …
$516,605
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
Awesome townhouse with large roof top terrace, private pool and beautiful sea view located c…
$674,321
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this set of detached villas offers a u…
$841,674
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this exclusive collection of detached …
$570,803
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Modern New Build Villas in Pilar de la Horadada Close to the Beach Exclusive Collec…
$548,270
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
New townhouses and corner townhouses in Pilar de la HoradadaModern Life in the Heart of the …
$539,612
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE Modern residential of newly built villas in Pinar d…
$491,241
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this exclusive …
$542,322
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Detached Villa with pool in Pilar de la Horadada from 409.000€ Specifically, this Villa co…
$482,910
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New Build Townhouses and Corner Townhouses in Pilar de la Horadada Contemporary Living …
$537,023
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
New Villas in Pilar de la Oradada on the Golf FieldNew project of exclusive and luxurious vi…
$539,861
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
New Villas in Pinar de CampoverdeModern new villas in Pinar de Campoverde.The villas are bui…
$968,229
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
3 custom villas with sea views. Each house has an independent access from the streets surrou…
$2,07M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Incredible House of 220m Built with Terrace and Garage on the Pilar de la Horadada This prop…
$433,910
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Beautiful amazing villa with private roof terrace and pool near the beach in Torre de la Hor…
$695,249
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 212 m²
This project offers exclusive villas on plots of about 800 m2 in the picturesque area of Pin…
$961,720
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Discover this exclusive brand-new modern villa, located in one of the most sought-after and …
$472,165
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 211 m²
New Villas in Torre de la HoradaExclusive residential complex of 2 luxury villas with sea vi…
$2,22M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this exclusive collection of detached …
$547,740
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Boutique Development of New Build Homes with Private Pools in Pilar de la Horadada Excl…
$764,523
Leave a request
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