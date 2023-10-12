Villas for sale in Calp, Spain

UAE
80 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Calp, Spain
4
3
246 m²
Luxury villa in Canuta Ifach, Calpe, Costa Blanca North This magnificent property, spanning …
€1,16M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Calp, Spain
7
855 m²
A luxury home project with panoramic views of the Peñon de Ifach. This property is distribut…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Calp, Spain
5
421 m²
New construction in Calpe 6 independent villas with amazing views! Description: air conditi…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
4
160 m²
Villa in Calpe with sea views. This house perfectly combines traditions and modernity, combi…
€659,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
6
5
410 m²
3
Luxurious Detached Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Calpe Alicante These extraordinary vill…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
5
4
321 m²
2
Exceptional Villa with Stunning Views of Peñon the Ifach and the Sea In Calpe Alicante The s…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
5
5
237 m²
2
New Build 4+1 Detached Villa Nearby the Beach in Calpe, Alicante, Costa Blanca The well-loca…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Calp, Spain
4
2
167 m²
1
Luxury Villas with Private Gardens and Pools in Calpe Alicante The luxurious villas are loca…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Calp, Spain
4
2
448 m²
1/1
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Calpe, Costa Blanca This property is located in the coas…
€820,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
4
4
300 m²
2/3
Luxury Villa with a Modern Design and Mountain Views in Calpe This villa is located in Calpe…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with storage room, with near the beach, with open terrace
Calp, Spain
3
3
108 m²
This property offers a comfortable and cozy lifestyle, with all the necessary spaces to enjo…
€330,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
5
6
1 095 m²
DescriptionStunning Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Plot area: …
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with garden, with Lift
Calp, Spain
4
3
467 m²
€2,65M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3
2
167 m²
Modern Ibiza-style villa with private poolIt includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3
2
155 m²
Luxury villa with private pool, in the urbanization of Buenavist in Calpe.Distributed on two…
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3
2
164 m²
Luxury villa with private pool, in the urbanization of Buenavist in Calpe.Distributed on two…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
3
212 m²
Luxury villa with private pool, in the urbanization of Buenavist in Calpe.Distributed on two…
€1,27M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3
3
246 m²
Elegant villa in Calpe, 5 minutes from La Fossa Beach.The property is completely renovated a…
€699,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3
2
156 m²
Newly built villa with a private pool 500 meters from the beach.Distributed on one floor, it…
€699,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
4
273 m²
Luxurious villa with sea views in the Oltamar area of Calpe.Divided into two floors, it incl…
€1,66M
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
8
8
476 m²
Villa for sale in Calpe in the Maryvilla area. The total area of 476.00 m2, a plot of 1156 m…
€786,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Investment
Calp, Spain
4
4
332 m²
Luxury villa in Pla Roig, Calpe, Costa Blanca The house is designed on three floors. The mai…
€1,18M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Calp, Spain
6
4
256 m²
Villa for sale in Calpe in the Maryvilla area. The total area of 256.00 m2, the plot of 1020…
€655,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
5
427 m²
Villa for sale in Calpe in the Maryvilla area. The total area of 427.00 m2, the plot of 637 …
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
5
489 m²
Villa for sale in Calpe in the Maryvilla area. The total area of 489.00 m2, a plot of 770 m2…
€1,69M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
7
7
441 m²
Are you looking for a place to live in a privileged environment with breathtaking views? The…
€1,26M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garage
Calp, Spain
4
5
198 m²
Located in a quiet and private residential, is this wonderful villa with beautiful unobstruc…
€535,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3
3
240 m²
House for sale in Calpe in the Cometa area. The total area of 240.00 m2, a plot of 555 m2, c…
€595,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3
3
311 m²
New build villa in Calpe Do you dream of waking up to magnificent views of the sea? Spain Ti…
€845,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3
3
262 m²
New build villa in Calpe Do you dream of waking up to magnificent views of the sea? Spain Ti…
€1,26M
Recommend
