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Villas for sale in Calp, Spain

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83 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 426 m²
Located in one of the most exclusive areas of Calpe, this luxury villa is the perfect combin…
$3,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this exclusive collection of three detached homes off…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
This project is located in one of the preferred residential areas of all residents of Calpe,…
$1,37M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 410 m²
This new villa is located in a private complex of six luxury properties located in the beaut…
$2,16M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 410 m²
Luxury Villa with Sea ViewModern detached luxury villa with stunning sea views.The house has…
$2,17M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 491 m²
Exclusive New Build Luxury Villa in Benissa Costa Blanca North Discover this spectacular ne…
$2,96M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this exclusive real estate offer presents independent…
$1,27M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Located in the charming Pueblo Mascarat, these exclusive villas offer a privileged setting w…
$3,06M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury townhouse with private roof-top terrace, garage, commune swimming pool and sports cou…
$533,543
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Two-storey house with 4 bedrooms, each floor with a separate entrance. We have a Lease Licen…
$664,429
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this exclusive real estate offer presents three indep…
$1,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 491 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN BENNISA Luxury New Build villa for sale in Benissa, with …
$2,96M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 489 m²
This stunning villa of modern design is located in a privileged location in Calpe, Costa Bla…
$1,98M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN CALPE New Build villa located in one of the residential areas prefe…
$1,40M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 427 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Calpe, these exclusive villas offer a privileged setting wi…
$1,79M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Calpe, this exclusive villa offers a prime setting just 1 k…
$3,68M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
New Build Villa for Sale in Calpe – Modern Design Just 900m from the Beach Exclusive Ne…
$1,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
LUXURY VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS Modern detached luxury villa with stunning sea views. …
$2,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
New Build Villa for Sale in Calpe – Modern Design Just 900m from the Beach Exclusive New Co…
$1,79M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Luxury beachfront apartments and villas in Mascarat, Calpe: Mediterranean living redefined …
$3,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 335 m²
Luxury villa with sea views in Calpe - modern elegance and stunning viewsExcellent location …
$2,56M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN CALPE New Build villa located in one of the residential areas preferred…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
Exquisite Properties of Opulence Featuring Secluded Gardens and Pools in Calpe, Alicante Nes…
$1,45M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 362 m²
Description of the site: In the charming town of Calpe, we offer an exclusive collection of …
$1,36M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 786 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this exclusive villa offers an unparalleled living ex…
$2,83M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, these exclusive villas offer an unparalleled living e…
$2,25M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 274 m²
A large semi-detached house of 274 m2 with the best views of Calpe is now offered for sale i…
$930,341
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 489 m²
New Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views in KalpaNew villa in Calpe with panoramic views of the…
$1,98M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 410 m²
This new villa is located in a private complex of six luxury properties located in the beaut…
$2,27M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 489 m²
For sale in Maryvilla with panoramic views of all Calpe. Modern style with luxury qualit…
$1,95M
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