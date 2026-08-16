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Villas for sale in Fuengirola, Spain

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32 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
This wonderful residential complex offers a new standard of living, combining the light and …
$1,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 652 m²
An exclusive residential project that combines the essence of the Mediterranean with the com…
$4,60M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
Spectacular duplex Sky Villa with a large terrace, community infinity pool and gym with amaz…
$2,18M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
Description of object: Located in the beautiful town of Fuengirola, this exclusive collectio…
$1,64M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 634 m²
Ultra-exclusive villa featuring two infinity pools, a breathtaking rooftop terrace, a privat…
$3,70M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Description of object: This exclusive residential area in Fuengirola features 17 modern town…
$1,24M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Description of object: This beautiful renovated detached house is located just 500 metres fr…
$591,416
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Key ready high end luxury villa with private pool, terrace and an amazing sea view in a ultr…
$1,28M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
This wonderful residential complex offers a new standard of living, combining the light and …
$1,39M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
Discover a place where nature and architecture combine to offer a luxurious lifestyle on the…
$1,30M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 275 m²
Number of floors 2
Impressive villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden, cinema room and stunning…
$5,59M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Description of object: Introducing an exclusive residential development in Fuengirola, compr…
$852,872
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 824 m²
High end villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden, gym and stunning sea view …
$3,41M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
In the charming area of Torreblanca, in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol. These exclusive residence…
$697,235
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 633 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury high end villa with large terrace, private pool, gym, cinema room, spa and stunning s…
$3,91M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
Key ready penthouse villa with large roof top terrace and stunning sea view located in a pre…
$1,44M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 183 m²
Discover a place where nature and architecture combine to offer a luxurious lifestyle on the…
$1,51M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Description of object: Located in the vibrant town of Fuengirola, this residential complex o…
$698,739
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 401 m²
The luxurious residential complex overlooking the sea in El Higueron is an exclusive complex…
$4,13M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 159 m²
Description of object: We offer an exclusive residential complex in the heart of Fuengirola,…
$1,29M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
Key ready superior villa with large terrace, garden, private pool and stunning sea view loca…
$1,56M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
Key ready penthouse villa with large terrace and stunning sea view located in a premium area…
$1,37M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
This carefully designed complex of modern villas is located in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, a…
$525,307
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
Detached Houses with Sea Views and Luxury Interior Design in Fuengirola The detached houses …
$5,66M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 431 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern high end villa with roof top terrace, private pool, gym, cinema room, spa and stunnin…
$2,94M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 425 m²
Situated in the beautiful city of Fuengirola, this exclusive collection of 11 villas offers …
$3,01M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas in a Popular Holiday Destination in Málaga, Fuengirola The detached villas are locate…
$4,60M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
This wonderful residential complex offers a new standard of living, combining the light and …
$1,78M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 448 m²
Situated in the beautiful town of Fuengirola, these exclusive villas offer a privileged sett…
$2,66M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Off-Plan Villas with Sea View and High Quality in Sought-After Community in Fuengirola This …
$3,42M
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