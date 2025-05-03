Show property on map Show properties list
Villas near golf course for sale in Spain

Torrevieja
73
Marbella
157
Benidorm
25
Alicante
17
299 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Plot size: 312 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$475,121
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 190 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,070,000 to € 1,070,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Stylish country houses with 3 bedrooms The new Blue Swing project and consisting of 10 styli…
$672,751
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 217 m2.Solarium: 59 m2, cellar: 85 m2.New Bui…
$504,192
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
$572,488
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 424 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,525,000 to € 2,525,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$2,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 139 m²
Villas for sale in Altaona Golf, Murcia The residential has different types of homes, rangin…
$519,601
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 362 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 2,750,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 7] [Built…
$1,95M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Villas del Condado is a new complex of detached houses located next to the Alabama County go…
$317,055
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 481 m²
New Development: Prices from € 3,095,000 to € 3,995,000. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built…
$3,06M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Villas for sale in Altaona Golf, Murcia The residential has different types of homes, rangin…
$631,918
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
$1,47M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Exclusive villas in Las Colinas Golf, Costa Blanca The design of these houses presents a con…
$2,78M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Plot size: 214 m2.Terrace: 13 m2, solarium: 28 m2.Energy …
$309,154
Villa 5 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Impressive modern villa, nestled in one of the most private locations in the area, just 10 m…
$3,65M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$748,424
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Plot size: 250 m2.Terrace: 25 m2.New Build.There is priv…
$340,612
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
4 bedroom villas in Finestrat, Benidorm, Costa Blanca with private pool and sea and mountain…
$1,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
$480,537
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Detached villas in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca 30 fabulous villas, with private 6x3…
$489,613
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 787 m²
New Development: Prices from € 5,950,000 to € 5,950,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$5,92M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Villas for sale in Altaona Golf, Murcia The residential has different types of homes, rangin…
$488,523
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 217 m2.Solarium: 59 m2, cellar: 85 m2.New Bui…
$502,766
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 153 m2.Plot size: 430 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$564,070
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 318 m²
Impressive modern villa located in Golf Club Costa Brava, a quiet urbanization in Santa Cris…
$1,89M
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 228 m²
New Development: Prices from € 995,000 to € 995,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$985,843
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
New build villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia The homes in this residential area are located on t…
$430,729
Villa 3 bedrooms in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Plot size: 404 m2.Private pool: 25 m2.New Build.There is…
$356,883
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 225 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,225,000 to € 1,225,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,22M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
$392,851
