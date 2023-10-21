Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Almeria
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Almeria, Spain

Cuevas del Almanzora
6
10 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Houses 400m from the Beach in Almeria Spain These contemporary house…
€265,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Houses 400m from the Beach in Almeria Spain These contemporary house…
€429,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in an Exclusive Resort in Almeria Cuevas de Almanzora The ultra-lu…
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in an Exclusive Resort in Almeria Cuevas de Almanzora The ultra-lu…
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Mediterranean-Style Houses With Private Pools in an Exclusive Complex in Almeria The modern…
€849,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Mediterranean-Style Houses With Private Pools in an Exclusive Complex in Almeria The modern…
€749,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Spacious Detached Villas with 5 Bedrooms on Large Plots in Exclusive Resort in Cuevas del Al…
€1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with private pool in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with private pool
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
€379,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with private pool in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with private pool
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
€359,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Country houses in the Mediterranean style with the private te…
€390,000

