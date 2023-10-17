Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Mutxamel, Spain

18 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with public pool, with jacuzzi in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with public pool, with jacuzzi
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Mutxamel, Costa Blanca The house has a large 400m2 plot, a p…
€310,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with basement in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with basement
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Villa for sale in Busot, Alicante, Costa Blanca Detached house consisting of a basement and …
€430,000
Villa 5 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Separate villa with a large plot and private pool in the best residential area of Muksamel, …
€399,900
Villa 4 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
An independent villa of 250 meters in the exclusive urbanization of La Blanca, in the munic…
€375,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
€440,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Development of independent new construction villas, with private pool and modern finishes.~~…
€440,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Development of independent new construction villas, with private pool and modern finishes.~~…
€440,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Development of independent new construction villas, with private pool and modern finishes.~~…
€440,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Se vende chalet pareado en Almajada, Muchamiel. Este precioso chalet pareado se encuentra e…
€395,000
Villa 5 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 530 m²
House for sale in Mutxamel in the Bonalba-Cotoveta area. The total area of 530.00 m2, the pl…
€1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1
€559,900
Villa 5 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 286 m²
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
On sale, the house, which is located on a plot of 1200 meters, even square in shape, is perf…
€365,000
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
€440,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€295,000
Villa 3 room villa with alarm system, with by the sea, with Lift in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with alarm system, with by the sea, with Lift
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
€525,000
Villa 3 room villa with alarm system, with by the sea, with Lift in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with alarm system, with by the sea, with Lift
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
€495,000
Villa 3 room villa with alarm system, with by the sea, with Lift in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with alarm system, with by the sea, with Lift
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
€450,000
