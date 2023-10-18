UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Murcia
Villas
Villas for sale in Murcia, Spain
Villa
Clear all
62 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
5
3
187 m²
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Detached Villas on the Golf Course in Murcia These contemporary villa…
€530,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Murcia, Spain
5
3
301 m²
Contemporary Design Villas with Amazing Nature Views in Murcia Villas in Murcia for sale are…
€476,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Murcia, Spain
4
2
231 m²
Contemporary Design Villas with Amazing Nature Views in Murcia Villas in Murcia for sale are…
€401,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Murcia, Spain
3
2
200 m²
Contemporary Design Villas with Amazing Nature Views in Murcia Villas in Murcia for sale are…
€343,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
6
5
283 m²
Luxury Villas with Views of the Golf Course in Murcia These luxury villas are situated in a …
€1,42M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
5
4
195 m²
Luxury Villas with Views of the Golf Course in Murcia These luxury villas are situated in a …
€740,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
4
4
150 m²
Luxury Villas with Views of the Golf Course in Murcia These luxury villas are situated in a …
€695,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
4
2
110 m²
Villas with Spacious Design and Panoramic Views of the Golf Course in Murcia Costa Calida De…
€370,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
4
3
182 m²
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Detached Villas on the Golf Course in Murcia These contemporary villa…
€395,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
3
2
105 m²
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Detached Villas on the Golf Course in Murcia These contemporary villa…
€330,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Murcia, Spain
3
2
132 m²
New build villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia The homes in this residential area are located on t…
€395,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Murcia, Spain
3
2
139 m²
New build villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia The homes in this residential area are located on t…
€445,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Murcia, Spain
2
2
104 m²
New build villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia The homes in this residential area are located on t…
€330,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Murcia, Spain
2
2
76 m²
Semi-detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida 18 homes on the second line of go…
€220,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Murcia, Spain
3
2
105 m²
Semi-detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida 18 homes on the second line of go…
€270,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Murcia, Spain
5
4
630 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
€1,41M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Murcia, Spain
3
3
427 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
€695,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Murcia, Spain
4
4
200 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
€740,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Murcia, Spain
4
4
236 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
€865,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Murcia, Spain
2
2
76 m²
Semi-detached ground floor villas in Bálsicas, Murcia A complex initially made up of 3 semi-…
€220,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Murcia, Spain
3
2
107 m²
Semi-detached villas in Avileses, Murcia, Costa Calida A residential that has 14 homes each …
€221,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
3
2
87 m²
Residential composed of 6 Villas on Phase 1 and 6 villas more on Phase 2 with private pool a…
€235,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
3
4
148 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautiful villas…
€627,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Murcia, Spain
4
4
202 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautiful villas…
€781,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Murcia, Spain
4
5
195 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautiful villas…
€665,500
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Murcia, Spain
5
5
283 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautiful villas…
€1,41M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
3
4
148 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautiful villas…
€627,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
3
2
87 m²
Residential composed of 6 Villas on Phase 1 and 6 villas more on Phase 2 with private pool a…
€235,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Murcia, Spain
4
4
202 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautiful villas…
€781,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Murcia, Spain
5
5
283 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautiful villas…
€1,41M
Recommend
Properties features in Murcia, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
