l Alacanti
Villas
Villas for sale in l Alacanti, Spain
el Campello
35
Alicante
25
Mutxamel
18
Sant Joan d Alacant
9
Villa
Clear all
94 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
3
2
220 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€494,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
3
2
211 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€534,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
4
3
251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€664,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
2
2
189 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€514,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
3
2
251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€655,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
5
4
275 m²
2/3
Detached House with a Private Garden Near the San Juan Beach, Alicante This remarkable house…
€930,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
470 m²
We present you these magnificent villa, which is located 300 meters from the beach, consisti…
€895,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
485 m²
We present you these magnificent villa, which is located 300 meters from the beach, consisti…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
5
3
280 m²
2/2
Detached Villas Nearby the Beach in San Juan Alicante Costa Blanca The villas are located in…
€440,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Alicante, Spain
5
4
163 m²
Semi-detached houses in Cabo Huertas, Costa Blanca 9 homes located in a unique environment, …
€1,33M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with public pool, with jacuzzi
Mutxamel, Spain
5
3
161 m²
Villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Mutxamel, Costa Blanca The house has a large 400m2 plot, a p…
€310,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
4
4
548 m²
2
Luxury Independent Villas with Sea Views in Playa de San Juan, Alicante The villas in Alican…
€1,98M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Busot, Spain
4
2
173 m²
3
Luxurious Villas Close to Sea in Busot Alicante The chic villas are situated in Busot; a pic…
€560,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Alicante, Spain
5
3
240 m²
3/2
Detached Villas with Private Pools Near Sea in San Juan, Alicante The villas are located in …
€655,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Busot, Spain
4
2
305 m²
3/3
Luxury Villa in Busot Alicante Costa Blanca The villa is in Busot, a town close to the coast…
€495,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with basement
Mutxamel, Spain
3
2
229 m²
Villa for sale in Busot, Alicante, Costa Blanca Detached house consisting of a basement and …
€430,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with garage, gym
Alicante, Spain
6
5
720 m²
Villa for sale in Vistahermosa, Alicante This majestic villa of 769 m2 built on a plot of 1,…
€1,69M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3
2
130 m²
Just 600 meters from L'Amerador Bay in El Campelo, on the Costa Blanca, is the L'Amerador re…
€859,900
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
5
4
192 m²
Separate villa with a large plot and private pool in the best residential area of Muksamel, …
€399,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3
3
265 m²
Villa for sale in El Campelo in the Venta Lanuza area. The total area of 265.00 m2, the plot…
€899,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3
1
93 m²
House in the Alicante El Moralet area, near San Vicente del Raspeig. The house has 3 bedroom…
€169,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5
5
350 m²
A connecting house in the exclusive area of Cala Palmera, Cabo Huertas, with a private pool …
€730,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5
2
281 m²
Spacious and bright house of 270 square meters with extraordinary sea views, in the exclusiv…
€590,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
4
3
300 m²
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Playa muchavista area. The total area of 300.00 m2, a plot…
€925,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
7
7
450 m²
€1,31M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
4
2
257 m²
An independent villa of 250 meters in the exclusive urbanization of La Blanca, in the munic…
€375,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3
3
118 m²
€440,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with bbq
Alicante, Spain
4
3
214 m²
The houses are located just 10 minutes from the center of Alicante and are also perfectly co…
€470,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3
3
108 m²
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
€364,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3
3
164 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN JUAN~ ~ Beautiful New Build residential of 8 villas in san Juan, nea…
€550,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
