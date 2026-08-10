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Villas for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

;
Alicante
16
Mutxamel
40
el Campello
13
Sant Joan dAlacant
11
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85 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
An exclusive private urbanization where luxury and elegance come together in the form of dre…
$748,386
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 247 m²
Description of object: Imagine a home where you wake up every day with views of the sea and …
$631,377
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Los Altos de Alicante is located in a natural setting in the foothills of the Sierra del Cab…
$410,344
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
Description of the site: In picturesque Muthamel, we offer a new residential complex consist…
$559,448
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR MUTXAMEL Come and live in a complex in an area with a hi…
$639,485
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
Surrounded by the beauty of the golf course and facing the sea, the complex is an ideal plac…
$641,147
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR MUTXAMEL Come and live in a complex in an area with …
$533,658
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Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$539,317
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 280 m²
Excellent independent villa for one family with a plot of 911 m2 - Mutsamel, Tangel.!! The o…
$760,657
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Located in the charming town of Mutxamel, this residential complex offers 28 independent hom…
$530,443
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 327 m²
The 36 Alicante Panoramic houses located in the Municipality of Mutxamel, with a privileged …
$526,608
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Villas with Sea Views in Mutxamel Located in Mutxamel, Alicante, this res…
$653,343
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
New Build Semi Detached Villas for Sale in Mutxamel with Private Pool and Sea Views Exclusi…
$651,343
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 559 m²
San Juan beach is Alicante's most famous beach, with sands stretching from the beaches at El…
$1,85M
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Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$539,317
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
High standing villas located in the most exclusive area of San Juan, just 800 metres from Mu…
$1,10M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
The property has more than 350 m2 of built-up area and 1400 m2 of fenced territory. The hous…
$2,58M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Description of the site: In the popular and quiet area of Muthamel, an exclusive collection …
$707,872
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 273 m²
Description of the site: In the charming Muthamel we offer a residential complex of 28 detac…
$525,196
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 390 m²
Beautiful country house in an exclusive place that guarantees privacy and tranquility.With t…
$617,450
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR MUTXAMEL Come and live in a complex in an area with …
$638,070
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsBuilt area: 265 m2Useful area: 241 m2Plot size: 800 m2Private pool: 3…
$1,22M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Los Altos de Alicante is located in a natural setting in the foothills of the Sierra del Cab…
$472,763
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Exclusive Frontline Beach Homes in El Campello Costa Blanca Discover a unique new b…
$669,036
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Detached Villas with Pools in Mutxamel Costa Blanca Contemporary villas nes…
$539,287
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Villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
$1,16M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 299 m²
This exclusive gated complex offers five unique villas with stunning sea views, located betw…
$884,032
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Open front villa in glass to appreciate the wide panoramic view of the sea and magnificent C…
$1,21M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Excellent independent single-family Villa with a 911m plot - Mutxamel Tangel. !!!The prope…
$767,461
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR MUTXAMEL Come and live in a complex in an area with a hi…
$534,842
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Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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