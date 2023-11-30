Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

9 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
Mediterranean Villa with 4 Bedrooms and Private Pool Close to Beach in Alicante Gran Alacant…
€499,000
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas within a 5-minute Drive of the Beach in Gran Alacant, Alicante The villas a…
€451,000
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Pool and Garden in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca These properties are located in Gr…
€475,000
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Garden and Pool Close to the Beach in Alicante The houses for sale in …
€505,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Villa Mediterráneo is located in Santa Pola’s best area, a 50 meters away from the new shop…
€198,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with video intercom in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with video intercom
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Is a semi detached villa on two floors, built with top quality materials. There is the poss…
€289,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Close to international schools in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Close to international schools
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Detached Villa in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola. Is a modern design house, bright and spacious wi…
€356,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
3 beds semidetached villas in Gran Alacant near Alicante & airport. 2 or 3 bedrooms modern s…
€248,500
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
2/3 bedroom townhouses in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca The American kitchen leads to the livin…
€285,000
