Villas with garden for sale in Spain

Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Plot size: 312 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$475,121
Villa in Mojacar, Spain
Villa
Mojacar, Spain
Area 255 m²
Discover an unparalleled lifestyle on the coast of Almería, in the exclusive Macenas Mediter…
$1,05M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$454,776
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 190 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,070,000 to € 1,070,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
Due to its location, this exclusive villa has stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean …
$672,375
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Stylish country houses with 3 bedrooms The new Blue Swing project and consisting of 10 styli…
$672,751
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Rented for long term Magnificent villa of 603 m², located on a plot of 1,100 m² with a moder…
$3,95M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$705,034
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 388 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 388 m2.Plot size: 1621 m2.Cellar: 104 m2, built area: 411 m2.Pr…
$1,20M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa in Adeje, Caldera del Rey, for sale Luxury villa in the best area of Costa Ade…
$2,87M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 424 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,525,000 to € 2,525,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$2,50M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ador, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ador, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 292 m²
Precious villa with excellent views of the mountains and the sea is located in the urbanizat…
$580,195
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 362 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 2,750,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 7] [Built…
$1,95M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Villas del Condado is a new complex of detached houses located next to the Alabama County go…
$317,055
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 481 m²
New Development: Prices from € 3,095,000 to € 3,995,000. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built…
$3,06M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Country House with many possibilities in Estepona The Villa/Finca has a private road that on…
$3,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
$294,267
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$748,424
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 787 m²
New Development: Prices from € 5,950,000 to € 5,950,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$5,92M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
The house is located in one of the most picturesque places on the Costa Brava. Home describe…
$525,267
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, parki…
$638,138
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 153 m2.Plot size: 430 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$564,070
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 318 m²
Impressive modern villa located in Golf Club Costa Brava, a quiet urbanization in Santa Cris…
$1,89M
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 389 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$568,409
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calonge, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 007 m²
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
$723,819
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 332 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,500,000 to € 1,500,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,48M
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 133 m²
This beautiful villa perfectly combines the comfort of modern life with the charm of a quiet…
$474,216
Leave a request
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 228 m²
New Development: Prices from € 995,000 to € 995,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$985,843
Villa 3 bedrooms in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Plot size: 404 m2.Private pool: 25 m2.New Build.There is…
$356,883
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 225 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,225,000 to € 1,225,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,22M
