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Villas for sale in Vera, Spain

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28 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería …
$427,683
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
New villas in Vera Playa, Almeria: modern houses near the seaModern life in Pueblo Salinas, …
$522,097
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 219 m²
In the privileged enclave of Vera Playa, Almeria, we present an exclusive collection of 17 n…
$545,562
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VERA, ALMERIA New Build residential of beautiful villas located in the…
$528,882
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
Modern new villas with private pool in Valle del Este, Vera, AlmeriaExclusive private reside…
$342,525
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 504 m²
In the privileged enclave of Vera Playa, Almeria, we present an exclusive collection of 17 n…
$557,295
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VERA, ALMERIA New Build residential of beautiful villas located in the…
$503,966
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Newly built villas in Vera Playa, Almería: modern homes near the sea Contemporary living in…
$522,877
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Elegant villa with private heated pool, panoramic rooftop terrace and modern fitted kitchen …
$513,792
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería&…
$431,005
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
New Wills in Faith, AlmeriaNew residential complex of beautiful villas located on the coast.…
$538,688
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Modern New Build Villas with Private Pool in Valle del Este, Vera, Almería Exclusiv…
$397,464
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
It is a completely new, innovative and tolerant residential complex. It will be located just…
$499,785
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VERA, ALMERIA New Build residential of beautiful villas locate…
$520,897
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 469 m²
In the privileged enclave of Vera Playa, Almeria, we present an exclusive collection of 17 n…
$557,295
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Newly built villas in Vera Playa, Almería: modern homes near the sea Contemporary living in…
$545,593
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
New villas in Vera Playa, Almeria: modern houses near the seaModern life in Pueblo Salinas, …
$545,729
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Marvelous villa with massive garden, sunlit rooftop terrace and swimming pool located close …
$680,134
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 319 m²
In the privileged enclave of Vera Playa, Almeria, we present an exclusive collection of 17 n…
$599,975
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VERA, ALMERIA New Build residential of beautiful villas located in the…
$541,949
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
It is a completely new, innovative and tolerant residential complex. It will be located just…
$534,735
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Newly built villas in Vera Playa, Almería: modern homes near the sea Contemporary l…
$516,256
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 219 m²
In the privileged enclave of Vera Playa, Almeria, we present an exclusive collection of 17 n…
$522,097
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
New Wills in Faith, AlmeriaNew residential complex of beautiful villas located on the coast.…
$503,479
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Newly built villas in Vera Playa, Almería: modern homes near the sea Contemporary livin…
$539,459
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
$525,815
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
$424,186
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
$413,282
Leave a request
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