Villas for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

15 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
We present this spectacular villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, ready to move into. House…
€300,000
Villa 3 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
House for sale in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 93.00 m2, the plot of 3…
€225,000
Villa 3 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Cozy townhouse for sale in the urbanization of Eden Guardamar de Segura.The townhouse consis…
€186,000
Villa 2 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
House for sale in Guardamar in the Pinomar area. The total area of 65.00 m2 consists of 3 ro…
€102,000
Villa Villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa Villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
House for sale in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area. The total area of 44.00 m2, built in …
€59,900
Villa 3 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Wonderful townhouse located in a privileged location, in a quiet urbanization in the town of…
€220,000
Villa 6 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This rustic-style detached villa is located in Rojales, Ciudad Quesada, 36 km from Alicante …
€1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Six Seconds Properties presents a beautiful corner townhouse located in an exclusive urbaniz…
€517,000
Villa 4 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
New Residential located in the well-known urbanization of El Raso, just 5 minutes from the b…
€469,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
€452,000
Villa 4 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
Floor 1
VILLAS ADOSED FROM NEW WORK IN GUARD OF THE Residential SECURE of new work from 8 villages s…
€434,500
Villa 4 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, close to shops in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, close to shops
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Modern villas with 3 bedrooms in El RasoFor people who value comfort and quality, we offer t…
€469,000
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Villa located in San Luis, Torrevieja. The property is situated in a well communicated area …
€390,000
