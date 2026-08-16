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Villas for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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7 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
This is a huge luxury 6-bedroom mansion, recently renovated, for sale near Guardamara del Se…
$1,05M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
3 bedroom detached villa with pool in Guardamar del Segura with garden and pool in Guardamar…
$674,321
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 100 m²
Located very close to the town centre of Guardamar, this charming townhouse with 4 bedrooms …
$291,244
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
$447,840
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This rustic-style detached villa is located in Rojales, Ciudad Quesada, 36 km from Alicante …
$1,09M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Modern villas with 3 bedrooms in El RasoFor people who value comfort and quality, we offer t…
$464,684
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Wonderful townhouse located in a privileged location, in a quiet urbanization in the town of…
$239,900
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