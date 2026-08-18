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Villas for sale in Javea, Spain

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70 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Ibiza Style New Build Villa with Luxury Features in Javea Exclusive Mediterranean D…
$2,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
This renovated villa in Javea offers 150 m2 of living space on a plot of 1000 m2. The house …
$715,980
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Modern new villa by the sea in JaveaExclusive Mediterranean Life in JaveaDiscover this stunn…
$1,68M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Beautiful villa with sea views and panoramic views in a very quiet residential area.This pro…
$796,169
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 468 m²
Modern new villa with luxurious amenities in JaveaModern Mediterranean Life on the Costa Bla…
$2,58M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 677 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Granadella in Javea, this luxury villa is a real landmark…
$5,31M
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 217 m²
The villa in Javea, ready for renovation, is located in a strategically advantageous area su…
$721,707
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
New luxury villa in Javea (Jávea/Xàbia) – Portixol areaModern style • Panoramic sea view • P…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Ibiza Style New Build Villa with Luxury Features in JaveaExclusive Mediterranean Design Near…
$2,37M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Ibiza Style Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views in Las Laderas, Javea Exclusive Contemporary …
$2,64M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 410 m²
Welcome to your dream villa in Balcón al Mar, Jávea! Located on the highest point of the are…
$2,16M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Modern New Build Villa Near the Sea in Javea Exclusive Mediterranean Living in Jave…
$1,68M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Located in the beautiful city of Javea, this exclusive villa offers a privileged environment…
$2,64M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Luxury Ibiza style villa with panoramic views in Las Laderas, JaveaExclusive modern villa su…
$2,64M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Discover this bright and modern villa in Javea, a short drive from the beach and all ameniti…
$1,36M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
We present the Villa "Deluxe Round", carefully completed in April 2009, located in the prest…
$859,175
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Discover this exclusive, newly built home, designed to provide maximum privacy and comfort i…
$970,342
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 525 m²
Raise your standard of living in this stunning 525-square-meter masterpiece where luxury is …
$2,74M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Built in 1983, this villa offers sea views, a spacious garden and a private pool.The living …
$796,169
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
VILLA ISEO – Luxury, Emotions and Premium Class InvestmentCosta Blanca | Panoramic sea viewW…
$2,27M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 468 m²
Modern New Build Villa with Luxury Features in Javea Contemporary Mediterranean Living on t…
$2,58M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 332 m²
Stunning villa with sea views in Peevera, Javea. Discover a modern villa in the quiet town o…
$1,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Ibiza Style Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views in Las Laderas, Javea Exclusive Conte…
$2,61M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Located in the charming town of Javea, this exclusive villa offers the perfect combination o…
$1,89M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 283 m²
This exceptional villa, located in the prestigious residential area of Monte Olimpo, combine…
$1,75M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 440 m²
Located on a spacious private plot, this elegant modern villa is located in a prestigious re…
$1,65M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
We present to your attention a beautiful villa in traditional style in Porticola, a short wa…
$1,09M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 521 m²
Discover the essence of modern luxury at Villa High, a stunning residence located in the exc…
$2,86M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 189 m²
Ready to settle in a Mediterranean-style villa in Javea with a private pool and a large plot…
$1,61M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 468 m²
Located in the charming town of Javea, this exclusive villa offers a privileged setting to e…
$2,58M
Leave a request
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