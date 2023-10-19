Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Xabia Javea, Spain

6 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 734 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious Detached Villa in a Sought-After Area in Javea Alicante The villa is in the sought-…
€3,49M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Detached Villa with Private Pool Close to Beach in Javea Alicante This villa is loc…
€4,00M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with utility room, with Fitted Wardrobes in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with utility room, with Fitted Wardrobes
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Jávea, Costa Blanca The main house revolves around the spacious kit…
€1,48M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with storage room in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with storage room
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 012 m²
Excellent villa for sale, with panoramic views and very close to all services. It has a plot…
€449,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with garden in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 335 m²
Luxury new Villa in Javea with an area of 335 m2. Located in the Pinomar valley with sea and…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Exclusive offer! Villa in Spain in a modern style with panoramic views of the valley in Jave…
€999,800
