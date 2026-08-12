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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Spain

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Torrevieja
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13
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242 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique 500m3 build detached villa for sale with pool and cinema room, in secluded area but o…
$2,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Air conditioning, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,08M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 825 m²
Wake up above the Mediterranean in La Reserva de Sotogrande, where panoramic views, protecte…
$16,07M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 713 m²
Number of floors 1
Turnkey Golf-Front Villa with Serene Views in Casares This turnkey development is situated i…
$7,50M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 119 m²
We are pleased to offer this beautiful semi-detached villa for sale situated in San Eugenio …
$1,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 626 m²
Number of floors 3
Superior Quality Ready-to-Move Villas by Golf in Estepona This project of turnkey detached v…
$2,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 606 m²
Extraordinary new built villa with private pool, stunning views, and a charming garden locat…
$4,22M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic villa with a rooftop terrace and awesome lake view, private pool and charming gard…
$667,196
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Off-Plan Villas with Sea View and High Quality in Sought-After Community in Fuengirola This …
$3,42M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
3 Bedroom Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Cumbre del Sol, Alicante Located in Cumbre del S…
$3,20M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Stunning 4 bedroom villa, brand new, located in an exclusive luxury residential urbanization…
$1,28M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious villa with large infinity pool and amazing sea view surrounded by nature Delive…
$1,15M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Amazing villa featuring a private pool, sunny rooftop terrace and open-plan living in a sere…
$372,309
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium villa with private pool, amazing garden, big roof top terrace located near golf cour…
$647,262
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Fantastic villa with private swimming pool, rooftop terrace and open-plan living, set in a p…
$457,081
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic superior villa with infinity pool, large terraces and beautiful sea views located …
$2,78M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 683 m²
Number of floors 2
Large deluxe villa in Marbella with swimming pool, elevator and roof terrace offering amazin…
$2,09M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
High-end design villa with large pool, garden and beautiful sea view located on a golf resor…
$1,72M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 917 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pools in a Rich Featured Complex in Ojen Ojen is a natural place that si…
$5,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
3 Bedroom Sea View Villa with Infinity Pool in Benitachell Cumbre del Sol Located in Cumbre…
$2,94M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
Superior villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden, gym, spa and stunning sea …
$1,45M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 631 m²
Spectacular villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and beautiful sea view located c…
$2,47M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Incredible modern villa with large infinity pool, garden, basement and breathtaking panorami…
$781,245
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 633 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury high end villa with large terrace, private pool, gym, cinema room, spa and stunning s…
$3,91M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 506 m²
6-Bedroom Luxury Detached Panoramic Sea View Villa in Alicante Spain Located in Cumbre del S…
$4,95M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 1
High end villa with bountiful rooftop terrace, private pool,  garage and spacious garden loc…
$1,46M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 1
Massive luxurious Villa located on a golf resort with a big terrace and deluxe amenities inc…
$1,10M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 546 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Mountain Views Luxury Villas in a Gated Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Marbe…
$6,51M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 701 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Mountain Views Luxury Villas in a Gated Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Marbe…
$12,78M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 1
Superior contemporary villa with extended garden spaces, private pool, large basement and pa…
$883,730
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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