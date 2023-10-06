Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Malaga, Spain

Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€5,68M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,60M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,90M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 752 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Beachside Villas for Sale in Marbella Spain Introducing a unique residential complex …
€3,15M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 824 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€4,88M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 931 m²
Number of floors 4
7 Bedroom Detached Villa in an Exclusive Area of Marbella This majestic detached villa is lo…
€13,95M
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
BRAND NEW IN LOMAS DE MARBELLALOMAS DEL VIRREY is a residential complex consisting of luxuri…
€4,20M
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Located on a private and tranquil street in La Carolina, this stunning modern masterpiece ex…
€5,25M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Herrojo 79 is a modern and luxurious villa located in the exclusive gated community of El He…
€5,85M
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Welcome to Auriga 5, an opulent villa located in the heart of the Golf Valley. A one-of-a-ki…
€3,95M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Luxurious Villa in Costa del Sol directly from the developer The Palm Collection at Reser…
€2,90M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Elegant villa in the heart of the Costa del Sol This luxurious contemporary style villa o…
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 407 m²
Modern villa located in the heart of Costa del Sol Modern villa under construction to be …
€1,53M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Residences with Sea Views Within a Sought-After Community in Fuengirola The developme…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Celeste 11 is a stunning newly-built modern semi-detached villa, part of an exclusive projec…
€4,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Absolute Banus is a luxury residential project with only 5 independent villas, located in on…
€3,15M
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€2,90M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa in the Residential Complex with Privileged Features in Benalmádena The house is…
€4,98M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€4,88M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 404 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€2,40M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Stylish Villas with Private Pool at the Heart of Costa del Sol Stylish villas in Mijas are s…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable Villas in Estepona Costa del Sol with Private Gardens in the Complex Sumptuous v…
€735,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Eco-Friendly Villas Offering High Quality and Natural Life in Benahavis Luxurious villas are…
€1,99M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Swimming Pool and Car Parking Areas in Mijas Luxury villas are …
€1,15M

