Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Santa Ponsa
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Santa Ponsa, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
House in Balearic
$1,32M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Welcome to this house located in the picturesque Costa de la Calma, Calvia, Mallorca, Balear…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 2
House in Balearic
$3,95M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
House in Balearic
$1,58M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
This spacious family home has 3 large bedrooms (with conversion options of 4) and is located…
$869,671
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
We have a beautiful villa for sale in Santa Ponsa. The fully renovated house offers four bed…
$3,66M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go