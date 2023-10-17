Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Spain
  Residential
  Alhama de Murcia
  Villas

Villas for sale in Alhama de Murcia, Spain

Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, land in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, land
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
A new set of independent villas located next to the Condado de Alhama golf course, designed …
€279,000
Villa 4 room villa with Pool, land in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with Pool, land
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
A new set of independent villas located next to the Condado de Alhama golf course, designed …
€367,500
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
€385,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
€230,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€270,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
3 bedrooms detached villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort. Brand new 3 bedrooms villas on f…
€315,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3 beds brand new & off plan detached villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort . Brand new 3 be…
€205,000
