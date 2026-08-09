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Villas for sale in Alhama de Murcia, Spain

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21 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New Build residential complex of …
$338,666
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Spacious Detached Villas with Private Basements in Mazarrón Situated in …
$339,370
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New build residential complex of villas i…
$401,132
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
New Villas in Condado de Alhama with Golf FieldNew residential complex of villas and apartme…
$437,111
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New Build residential complex of…
$371,797
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
New Villas in Condado de Alhama with Golf FieldNew residential complex of villas in Condado …
$381,401
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
New Villas in Condado de Alhama with Golf FieldNew residential complex of villas and apartme…
$433,986
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New Build residential complex of villas i…
$338,666
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New Build residential complex of villas …
$371,797
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Modern New Build Villas with Private Pool in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort Discover Reside…
$400,435
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Spacious Detached Villas with Private Basements in Mazarrón Situated in …
$428,861
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
$403,359
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
$267,515
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
$381,457
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Villas del Condado is a new complex of detached houses located next to the Alabama County go…
$317,055
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Independent villas in Alhama Golf, Alhama, Murcia Located next to the Alhama county golf cou…
$400,742
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Independent villas in Alhama Golf, Alhama, Murcia Located next to the Alhama county golf cou…
$321,247
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Villas del Condado is a new complex of detached houses located next to the Alhama County gol…
$173,290
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
$454,610
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
$227,883
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Villas del Condado is a new complex of detached houses located next to the Alabama County go…
$207,968
Leave a request
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