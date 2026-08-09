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Villas for sale in Valencia, Spain

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el Camp de Turia
13
la Ribera Baixa
11
Cullera
9
lHorta Nord
10
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3 142 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 187 m²
Exclusive New Build Single Level Villas at La Marquesa Golf, Ciudad Quesada Luxury Living N…
$1,83M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
This detached, modern, and ready-to-move-into villa is located in the established urbanizati…
$1,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 187 m²
Exclusive New Build Single Level Villas at La Marquesa Golf, Ciudad Quesada Luxury …
$1,83M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Newly built villa for sale in Polop. Ready to move in. This newly built villa is spread ove…
$542,047
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bigastro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bigastro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
3-Bedroom Villas with Private Pools in Vistabella Golf, Orihuela Located in Vistabella Golf …
$506,227
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 304 m²
Located in the charming setting of Polop, these villas offer an exclusive lifestyle in a pri…
$1,49M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Ciudad Quesada, these exclusive villas offer a luxurious …
$1,83M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Located in the charming setting of Polop, these villas offer an exclusive lifestyle in a pri…
$864,852
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 599 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Cumbre del Sol, this villa offers a unique living experienc…
$3,00M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Luxury 3-bedroom villa with private pool in La Zenia. Detached corner villa with 3 bedrooms …
$574,810
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Exclusive detached villa in Villacosta with space for a private pool!The home of your dreams…
$496,228
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Located in the charming setting of Polop, these villas offer an exclusive lifestyle in a pri…
$864,852
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the charming municipality of Los Montesinos, this exclusive residential offer con…
$547,740
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Villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa
Torrevieja, Spain
$705,008
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Located in the charming town of Finestrat, these exclusive villas offer a privileged setting…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Luxury New Build Villas with in Finestrat near Benidorm Exclusive Collection of Sus…
$984,947
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Luxurious Detached Villas with 3 Bedrooms and Pools in San Miguel de Salinas Luxurious detac…
$1,14M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN TORREVIEJA New Build Project of 3 villas in a quiet residential area Ag…
$898,215
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Bungalow Style Detached 3-Bedroom Houses in Algorfa, Spain The bungalow-style detached house…
$781,412
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Penaguila, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Penaguila, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
New Build Villas in Penáguila – Tranquility and Nature in the Heart of Sierra de Aitana, Ali…
$458,918
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Golf Views in Algorfa Spain Set in the prestigious surro…
$914,424
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Located in the charming town of Polop, this exclusive collection of four independent homes o…
$991,697
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN FULGENCIO New Build villas San Fulgencio, just 5 km from th…
$767,382
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Mediterranean-Style Villas in La Fustera, Benissa Costa Exclusive New Build Villas in N…
$1,03M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
It offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with a designer pool and many special features. Located…
$2,73M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 322 m²
New residential villas in La Nucia near Benidorm, is composed of 9 independent villas, each …
$1,26M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 193 m²
$1,41M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
New Build Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pool in La Finca Golf Resort, Algorfa E…
$664,752
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION VILLAS 250 m FROM THE BEACH IN CAMPOAMOR In Dehesa de Campoamor you will …
$3,78M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Excellent independent single-family Villa with a 911m plot - Mutxamel Tangel. !!!The prope…
$767,461
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Properties features in Valencia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
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