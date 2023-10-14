Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Valencia, Spain

20 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with private pool in Casinos, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with private pool
Casinos, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Luxurious modern house in the city of Casinos, which is forty minutes from Valencia. This is…
€440,000
Villa 5 room villa in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Beautiful villa in Jesus with views at Dalt Vila. This spacious villa is lovely decorated an…
€2,40M
Villa 3 room villa with garden in Castello de Rugat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden
Castello de Rugat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 413 m²
Stone house with cellar and views of the mountains is located in the Marxillent area of Cast…
€59,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Oliva, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 282 m²
House for sale with land in Oliva. Rustic terrain. There is the main house, dovecote, garage…
€165,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Gandia, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 751 m²
The luxurious manor house with pool and garage is for sale in an urbanization near the city …
€875,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in la Font d en Carros, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
la Font d en Carros, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 471 m²
In the urbanization of La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz for sale a house with a restaur…
€270,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Gandia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
€294,700
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with garden in Alzira, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Alzira, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 667 m²
If you are looking for a countryside property with quiet surroundings only 5 minutes by car …
€695,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Alzira, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Alzira, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 403 m²
This is a nice typical house in the Valencia region with a big garden plot. It has 2 floors.…
€320,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Ador, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Ador, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 292 m²
Precious villa with excellent views of the mountains and the sea is located in the urbanizat…
€535,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with garden in Paterna, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Paterna, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Care to the smallest detail to achieve excellence in the exclusive construction of this 445 …
€890,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Gandia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
€390,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pucol, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Pucol, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 554 m²
The town is placed in urbanización of the monasteries just on having entered and close to th…
€970,000
Villa 6 room villa in Cullera, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
There sells this spectacular Detached house of Luxury placed in the best urbanización of Cul…
€1,20M
Villa 6 room villa in l Eliana, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 11
Area 780 m²
Luxurious chalet in Eliana of 780 m2, near to Valencia Airport and underground stop. Villa i…
€1,85M
Villa 6 room villa in Ontinyent, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Ontinyent, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
This is 19th century farmhouse. It´s totally renovated. It is located next to the place of …
€490,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sueca, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Sueca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Chalet in the Swedish town of close to downtown and easy acceso.Se is 6 km from the beach of…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa in l Eliana, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 474 m²
Villa in the exclusive urbanization. Year built: 2010. The best quality materials. New furni…
€995,000
Villa 6 room villa in Cullera, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Completely renovated rustic style villa, is located in the Buenavista de Cullera urbanizatio…
€380,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sauna in Torrent, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sauna
Torrent, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 900 m²
Luxurious large Villa in the outskirts of Valencia in the Torrent area of 900m2 and an adjac…
€1,12M

