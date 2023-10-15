UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
Villas
Villas for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
33 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
164 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 22 independent villas with pools, loc…
€549,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
164 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 22 independent villas with pools, loc…
€659,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, nearby golf course
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
285 m²
Independent villas in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Each house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, pri…
€659,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
163 m²
Independent villas in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Each house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, pri…
€549,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
150 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A place magically located between the mountains a…
€595,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
4
192 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
€795,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
2
107 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
€425,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4
3
120 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
€469,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
4
192 m²
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 192.0…
€795,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
2
150 m²
House for sale in Finestrat in the Finestrat Pueblo area. The total area of 150.00 m2, the p…
€595,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2
2
84 m²
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 84.00…
€335,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
2
107 m²
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 107.0…
€395,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4
3
120 m²
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 120.0…
€449,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with construction year: 2024, with air conditioning preinstalación Por Conductos
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4
3
120 m²
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
€469,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with construction year: 2024, with air conditioning preinstalación Por Conductos
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
4
192 m²
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
€795,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
150 m²
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
€685,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
2
181 m²
Villa for sale in Villachoyos. Its total area is 181 square meters and 143 square meters of …
€819,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
119 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
€425,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
119 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
€425,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
119 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
€425,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4
5
355 m²
Villa for sale in Villachoyos in the Montiboli area. The total area of 355.00 m2, a plot of …
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
5
356 m²
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
119 m²
€425,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4
5
425 m²
Luxury villa in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca, Alicante Each villa is built on 2 floors, 4 b…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
119 m²
1
NEW VILLAS IN THE VILLAJOSE A new residential complex located in a quiet and privileged loc…
€435,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4
3
302 m²
Plot: 810 m2. Built area: 301.81 m2 in total, of which 78.45 are of semi-basemen…
€1,19M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4
4
351 m²
Villa for sale with incredible sea views in Villachoyos. The house has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathroo…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5
3
House in Villachoyos ID D11642
€480,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
116 m²
1
TAUNHAUS IN THE HOUSE OF 50 M FROM THE FAT Fantastic two-story townhouse located in a resid…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
189 m²
House for sale in Villajoyos in the Villajoyosa area. The total area of 189.00 m2, a plot of…
€435,000
Recommend
