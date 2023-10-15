Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

33 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 22 independent villas with pools, loc…
€549,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 22 independent villas with pools, loc…
€659,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, nearby golf course in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, nearby golf course
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Independent villas in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Each house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, pri…
€659,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Independent villas in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Each house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, pri…
€549,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A place magically located between the mountains a…
€595,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
€795,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
€425,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
€469,000
Villa 3 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 192.0…
€795,000
Villa 3 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
House for sale in Finestrat in the Finestrat Pueblo area. The total area of 150.00 m2, the p…
€595,000
Villa 2 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 84.00…
€335,000
Villa 3 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 107.0…
€395,000
Villa 4 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 120.0…
€449,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with construction year: 2024, with air conditioning preinstalación Por Conductos in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with construction year: 2024, with air conditioning preinstalación Por Conductos
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
€469,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with construction year: 2024, with air conditioning preinstalación Por Conductos in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with construction year: 2024, with air conditioning preinstalación Por Conductos
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
€795,000
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with bathroom, with private pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
€685,000
Villa 3 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Villa for sale in Villachoyos. Its total area is 181 square meters and 143 square meters of …
€819,000
Villa 3 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
€425,000
Villa 3 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
€425,000
Villa 3 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
€425,000
Villa 4 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 355 m²
Villa for sale in Villachoyos in the Montiboli area. The total area of 355.00 m2, a plot of …
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 356 m²
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
€425,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 425 m²
Luxury villa in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca, Alicante Each villa is built on 2 floors, 4 b…
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 1
NEW VILLAS IN THE VILLAJOSE A new residential complex located in a quiet and privileged loc…
€435,000
Villa 4 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 302 m²
Plot: 810 m2.   Built area: 301.81 m2 in total, of which 78.45 are of semi-basemen…
€1,19M
Villa 4 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
Villa for sale with incredible sea views in Villachoyos. The house has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathroo…
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
House in Villachoyos ID D11642
€480,000
Villa 3 room villa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
TAUNHAUS IN THE HOUSE OF 50 M FROM THE FAT Fantastic two-story townhouse located in a resid…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with private pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
House for sale in Villajoyos in the Villajoyosa area. The total area of 189.00 m2, a plot of…
€435,000
