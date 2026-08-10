Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Villajoyosa
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Spain

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 3, House for two families in Finestrat, Alicante, Spain
$670,157
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 173 m²
Chaket independent in a quiet area of the city of Villajoyosa with: 1 floor: spacious living…
$539,861
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Live in nature without giving up comfort. This charming country house, built in 2002, is des…
$319,613
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 224 m²
Allow yourself to be fascinated by this impressive modern villa located in Balcon de Finestr…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Discover an unusual lifestyle with this outstanding foreground villa located on a hill in th…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 181 m²
Experience the Mediterranean lifestyle in this vibrant modern luxury villa, located just 50 …
$805,364
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Discover this charming chalet house on one floor located in Villajoyosa! With two cozy bedro…
$312,951
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
$746,960
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 302 m²
Plot: 810 m2.   Built area: 301.81 m2 in total, of which 78.45 are of semi-basement and 223.…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Accolo Building. 32 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with a garage and storage room. 10 minutes …
$265,764
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
$421,089
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Beautiful family villa 5 minutes from Villajoyosa, located on a private estate, surrounded b…
$596,613
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 356 m²
$1,09M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go