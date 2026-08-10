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Villas for sale in Estepona, Spain

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117 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 541 m²
$2,33M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
$568,805
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Seven Diamonds by TM is located in a breathtaking setting right in the heart of the Golden T…
$1,85M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 658 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Estepona´s Prime Location This new dev…
$2,61M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 469 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Estepona´s Prime Location This new dev…
$1,80M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Exquisit luxury villa with big pool, garden and views of the sea located on a golf resort cl…
$1,19M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
$1,94M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 456 m²
Seven Diamonds by TM is located in a breathtaking setting right in the heart of the Golden T…
$1,96M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 782 m²
Beachfront Villas in a Prestigious Project Near Estepona Center Estepona is an elegant and w…
$15,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Fantastic modern villa with garden, private pool on roof terrace and stunning sea, golf and …
$950,317
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 379 m²
Number of floors 3
Huge first class villa with large infinity pool, garage and rooftop terrace with breathtakin…
$5,15M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 94 m²
Welcome to a world of privilege and tranquility in the exclusive urbanization of Finestrat, …
$564,152
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 889 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive high-end villa with large garden, infinity pool, basement and big roof terrace wit…
$3,06M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
The Club Vasari Villas is a unique collection of 14 luxury residences, designed with a moder…
$4,06M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
$633,944
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 355 m²
Description of object: In beautiful Estepona, we offer two exclusive villas with sea views, …
$3,14M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Description of the site: In the heart of charming Estepona, we offer a residential complex o…
$970,470
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
$707,339
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Lifts in a Sought After Area of Estepona This new project is lo…
$3,76M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 193 m²
Description of the site: In the heart of popular Estepona, a collection of 14 exclusive vill…
$1,73M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This is a collection of 15 four-bedroom luxury villas, set in El Campanario, between Estepon…
$1,76M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 714 m²
$2,70M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 349 m²
Number of floors 4
Prestigious Detached Villa in a Beachfront Location in Estepona The villa is located in a po…
$16,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 371 m²
$1,63M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 193 m²
$1,74M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 324 m²
$1,77M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
High-class design villa with big pool, garden and amazing sea view nesteld on a golf course …
$1,19M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 359 m²
$3,22M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 142 m²
$808,424
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 235 m²
$1,98M
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