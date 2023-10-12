Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Estepona
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Estepona, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
43 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable Villas in Estepona Costa del Sol with Private Gardens in the Complex Sumptuous v…
€735,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 3
Open Plan Design Luxury Villas with Private Infinity Pool in Estepona The private gated comp…
€1,90M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 394 m²
Number of floors 3
Ready to Move Houses on the New Golden Mile in Estepona This new build project of detached h…
€2,25M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 384 m²
Number of floors 3
Ready to Move Houses on the New Golden Mile in Estepona This new build project of detached h…
€2,40M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with a Private Pool and Golf and Sea Views This project is situated in the m…
€960,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean beachfront villa in Bahía Dorada, Estepona. Immerse yourself i…
€1,38M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean Villa in La Resina Golf, Estepona. With a privileged location in the…
€815,000
Villa 5 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 625 m²
The modern-style villa, built in 2019, is located in a quiet area, on the first Guadalmina g…
€2,95M
Villa 4 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
MODERN WILLS A new project of luxury villas located in a safe and indoor urbanization with …
€1,90M
Villa 3 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 336 m²
€729,250
Villa 4 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 337 m²
Azata Golf Villas — is a residential complex consisting of 45 independent and semi-detached …
€644,250
Villa 3 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 283 m²
The western region of Estepona and, no doubt, the area where the most outstanding projects a…
€637,750
Villa 5 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Welcomed by a wide drive made of Casares stones, flanked by palm trees with a plantation of …
€2,40M
Villa 5 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 440 m²
This spacious detached villa is located in Estepona on the new golden mile, close to popular…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New project of 3 and 4 bedroom modern townhouses in the New Golden Mile, in a gated exclusiv…
€495,000
Villa 4 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Exclusive new boutique development in Estepona of 10 attached villas, a plot of land with be…
€680,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 538 m²
Discover the sublime allure of exclusivity and luxury at "Los Olivos del Campanario," a capt…
€1,86M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
€2,99M
Villa 5 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
VILLA PROJECT IN LA ALQUERIA GOLFNew project on the first line of golf and in a natural envi…
€2,80M
Villa 5 room villa new building, with air conditioning, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa new building, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Absolutely stunning villa with panoramic views surrounded by beautiful gardens. It is locate…
€2,59M
Villa 4 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
"Villa 5 minutes from the centre of Estepona-Costa del Sol, spectacular sea and mountain vie…
€850,000
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with electricity in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with electricity
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Unique rustic style finca on a plot of 12.000 m2, 10 minutes driving from Estepona, nestled …
€850,000
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Luxury mediterranean palace with 16 bedrooms, contains of Main House, Guesthouse, Staff Hous…
€9,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 368 m²
Villas for sale in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 6 modern frontline golf villas with luxur…
€1,45M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
€2,70M
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with water system in Estepona, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with water system
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€199,900
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
€998,991
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with garage in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
€276,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir