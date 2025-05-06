Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cádiz
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Cádiz, Spain

San Roque
19
Tarifa
10
Barbate
3
Vejer de la Frontera
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
38 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
~700m from the beach Rustic plot of 500 m² REGISTERED in the property registry. The house ha…
$103
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
The villa is located in the Los Arcornocales Nature Park, a protected and privileged place w…
$835,258
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 1 bedroom
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Urban plot of 2,500 m2 in the fourth at 10 min by car at rate. He currently has a building o…
$292,883
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 3+1 Villas in Sotogrande Cádiz with Private Swimming Pool The villas are suited to a …
$913,927
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 812 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
$3,48M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
In the city of Tarifa, Cadiks, by the road leading to the Sanctuary of Virgen de la Luz, ver…
$390,510
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 255 m²
Discover Villa Stern, an impressive luxury villa under construction, located in Altos de Val…
$5,75M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fantastic classic style 3 bedroom villa in Sotogrande with 286m² built in the luxurious urba…
$799,867
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 12
This fantastic and very modern villa located in Lower Sotogrande offers so many features tha…
$4,75M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Located in the prestigious La Reserva de Sotogrande, Villa Halo represents the peak of susta…
$9,15M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Golf Views Zero Energy Consumption Villa with a Private Lift in Sotogrande This deve…
$9,13M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Barbate, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
THE PALMARVejer de la Frontera,~600m from the beach  Rustic plot of 1000 m².Two independent …
$489,263
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Un manto de árboles envuelve el terreno donde se alza ECO villas, creando una perfecta conex…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
VILLA FOR SALE WITH A UNIQUE DESIGN IN SOTOGRANDE PLOT AREA: 2,872 m2. Contemporary (avant-…
$3,70M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Awesome villa in the exclusive urbanization "El Cuarton" with views about the Strait of Gibr…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Casa for sale in the town of Bologna. The property has two floors, a land of about 50 m2 and…
$810,008
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
I sell a house in the heart of Tarify, ready to live. A unique house in the city according t…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Algeciras, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Algeciras, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
FOR SALE CHALET IN RESIDENTIAL AREA Punta Carnero. The very wide and luminous housing enjoy …
$705,088
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
A Super Modern Masterpiece in Altos de Valderrama,Villa Stern, an ultra-modern architectural…
$5,26M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 1 bedroom
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Finca 300 m from the beach with an area of ​​about 70 m2. It is limited by a wall, available…
$141,018
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 544 m²
Number of floors 2
Innovative Zero Consumption Concept Villa on the Premises of the Prestigious Sotogrande, San…
$9,25M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
El  PALMARVejer de la Frontera,€175,000~25 m from the beach (FIRST LINE) House / Apartment o…
$189,783
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Facinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Facinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
A two -story house in the center of Facinas, on the ground floor there is a living room, two…
$107,390
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 308 m²
Immaculate and impressive, modern detached villa with unique and panoramic views of the sea …
$6,29M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Discover Villa Halo, a masterpiece by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, located in the exclusive L…
$10,01M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Barbate, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Villa rebuilt in its entirety in the fishing district of Barbate. The choice of this house f…
$301,143
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Building in the historic center, in one of the streets with the most solera in the old helme…
$542,375
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
House in the rock composed of four legal bungalows and registered in the Property Registry
$542,375
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 419 m²
Discover Villa Batur, an exclusive turnkey project designed by renowned architect Ismael Mér…
$7,90M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Innovative Zero Consumption Villa with Luxury Facilities in a Prime Area of Sotogrande This …
$13,15M
Leave a request

Properties features in Cádiz, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go