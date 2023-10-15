UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
Villas
Villas for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
l Alfas del Pi
168
Rojales
155
San Miguel de Salinas
109
Almoradi
90
Calp
83
Altea
51
Benissa
40
el Campello
35
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
33
el Baix Vinalopo
27
Teulada
26
Elx Elche
22
Mutxamel
18
Denia
16
San Fulgencio
14
la Nucia
13
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
11
Sant Joan d Alacant
9
Aspe
6
Santa Pola
5
Villa
Clear all
2 520 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
5
5
290 m²
Elegant Villa with a Stylish Pool in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious villa for sale in S…
€2,02M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Torrevieja, Spain
5
2
1
€340,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
3
158 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Golf Houses in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Discover these stylish houses fo…
€779,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
153 m²
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
191 m²
€530,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Benissa, Spain
4
3
350 m²
Luxury villa in Urb San Jaime, Benissa, Costa Blanca Spanning three meticulously designed le…
€1,39M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
3
3
116 m²
€399,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
2
116 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Stylish Modern Villas with Pools in Rojales Costa Blanca On the sizable p…
€359,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
328 m²
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Luxury Golf House in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious house sits on a…
€2,55M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
4
240 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Villa for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca This spacious 1075 sq…
€1,49M
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
770 m²
€2,79M
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
461 m²
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
3
189 m²
Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms Near the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Inside these houses o…
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Benissa, Spain
5
4
217 m²
2
Refurbished Detached House Close to Beach in Alicante Benissa The detached house consists of…
€680,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4
3
190 m²
Spacious Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms and Private Swimming Pools in Pinar de Campoverde T…
€659,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Calp, Spain
4
3
246 m²
Luxury villa in Canuta Ifach, Calpe, Costa Blanca North This magnificent property, spanning …
€1,16M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
3
137 m²
We present this spectacular villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, ready to move into. House…
€300,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
130 m²
Semi-detached villa in El Albir, Costa Blanca Fantastic semi-detached house located in a ver…
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
Altea, Spain
3
3
225 m²
Villa for sale in Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The property has sea views, 3 bedrooms, 3 bat…
€799,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cabo Roig, Spain
5
3
140 m²
3-Bedroom Recently Renovated Luxurious Villa in La Zenia Costa Blanca The spacious recently …
€519,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, nearby golf course
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
154 m²
Villas in Blue Lagoon, Villamartín, Costa Blanca 5 single-family homes with 3 bedrooms and 3…
€399,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
161 m²
Exclusive Villas in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A residential complex consisting of 12 houses…
€595,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
3
2
220 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€494,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
3
2
211 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€534,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
4
3
251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€664,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
2
2
189 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€514,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
3
2
251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€655,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3
4
267 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,22M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
4
3
535 m²
3/3
Luxury Villa with Sea Views in Benissa Alicante Your opportunity to buy a villa in Benissa A…
€1,19M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
5
4
275 m²
2/3
Detached House with a Private Garden Near the San Juan Beach, Alicante This remarkable house…
€930,000
Recommend
