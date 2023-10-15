Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

l Alfas del Pi
168
Rojales
155
San Miguel de Salinas
109
Almoradi
90
Calp
83
Altea
51
Benissa
40
el Campello
35
2 520 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Elegant Villa with a Stylish Pool in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious villa for sale in S…
€2,02M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€340,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Golf Houses in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Discover these stylish houses fo…
€779,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€399,000
Villa 4 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
€530,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Luxury villa in Urb San Jaime, Benissa, Costa Blanca Spanning three meticulously designed le…
€1,39M
Villa 3 room villa in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
€399,900
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Stylish Modern Villas with Pools in Rojales Costa Blanca On the sizable p…
€359,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Luxury Golf House in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious house sits on a…
€2,55M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Villa for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca This spacious 1075 sq…
€1,49M
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 770 m²
€2,79M
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 461 m²
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms Near the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Inside these houses o…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
Refurbished Detached House Close to Beach in Alicante Benissa The detached house consists of…
€680,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Spacious Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms and Private Swimming Pools in Pinar de Campoverde T…
€659,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury villa in Canuta Ifach, Calpe, Costa Blanca North This magnificent property, spanning …
€1,16M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
We present this spectacular villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, ready to move into. House…
€300,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Semi-detached villa in El Albir, Costa Blanca Fantastic semi-detached house located in a ver…
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Villa for sale in Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The property has sea views, 3 bedrooms, 3 bat…
€799,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cabo Roig, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cabo Roig, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
3-Bedroom Recently Renovated Luxurious Villa in La Zenia Costa Blanca The spacious recently …
€519,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, nearby golf course in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, nearby golf course
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Villas in Blue Lagoon, Villamartín, Costa Blanca 5 single-family homes with 3 bedrooms and 3…
€399,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Exclusive Villas in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A residential complex consisting of 12 houses…
€595,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€494,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€534,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€664,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€514,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€655,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,22M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 535 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa with Sea Views in Benissa Alicante Your opportunity to buy a villa in Benissa A…
€1,19M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Floor 2/3
Detached House with a Private Garden Near the San Juan Beach, Alicante This remarkable house…
€930,000

