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Villas for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

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Torrevieja
117
Benidorm
52
Alicante
16
la Marina Baixa
927
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3 056 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Located in the charming setting of Polop, these villas offer an exclusive lifestyle in a pri…
$864,852
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Luxury 3-bedroom villa with private pool in La Zenia. Detached corner villa with 3 bedrooms …
$574,810
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Villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa
Torrevieja, Spain
$705,008
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 599 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Cumbre del Sol, this villa offers a unique living experienc…
$3,00M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the charming municipality of Los Montesinos, this exclusive residential offer con…
$547,740
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
This detached, modern, and ready-to-move-into villa is located in the established urbanizati…
$1,03M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Located in the charming setting of Polop, these villas offer an exclusive lifestyle in a pri…
$864,852
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Newly built villa for sale in Polop. Ready to move in. This newly built villa is spread ove…
$542,047
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bigastro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bigastro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
3-Bedroom Villas with Private Pools in Vistabella Golf, Orihuela Located in Vistabella Golf …
$506,227
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Ciudad Quesada, these exclusive villas offer a luxurious …
$1,83M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 304 m²
Located in the charming setting of Polop, these villas offer an exclusive lifestyle in a pri…
$1,49M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 259 m²
Located in the charming town of Polop, this exclusive community of 49 individual homes offer…
$1,09M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 336 m²
11 LUXURY VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL AND SEA VIEWS IN BALCÓN DE FINESTRAT. New construction …
$1,16M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 635 m²
We present you a luxurious three-storey villa in one of the most prestigious areas of the Co…
$2,84M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 359 m²
The house is located in the area of La Fustera in Benissa costa, on a plot of 1,040 m2. Ocea…
$1,72M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
New Villa Classa Lux in Cumbra del SolCumbre del Sol is a place where you can enjoy both nat…
$2,62M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Located in the prestigious Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive detached home offers an unparallel…
$961,716
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Villa 5 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 241 m²
Description of object: We present you an exceptional six-bedroom family home, located in the…
$2,26M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Located in the charming town of Daya Nueva, this residential complex offers independent home…
$461,139
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
New Build Villas with Private Pool in La Finca Golf Algorfa Costa Blanca South Exclusive Vi…
$613,906
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 332 m²
Stunning villa with sea views in Peevera, Javea. Discover a modern villa in the quiet town o…
$1,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
This elegant villa is built to the highest construction standards, in unique architecture de…
$1,61M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
It is conceived as a completely walkable space, with interior and exterior routes that allow…
$876,384
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Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 366 m²
Very nice villa on a Spanish style in one of the best locations of Albir. The villa is devis…
$780,381
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN POLOP New Build development of villas in Polop, offers you a sp…
$790,571
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Mediterranean Style Villa with Private Pool in Ciudad Quesada Ciudad Ques…
$1,02M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
New villas with private pool in Oasis de la Marina, Costa BlancaModern houses in a quiet loc…
$482,106
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
MODERN NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAMARTIN New build villas with 2 models to choose fr…
$778,893
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 244 m²
Located in a privileged location in Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive complex of seven detached…
$957,525
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
New Villas in the FloodModern townhouses and villas with terraces and solarium, fully fenced…
$782,784
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Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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