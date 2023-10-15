Villas for sale in Orihuela, Spain

UAE
355 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
153 m²
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cabo Roig, Spain
5
3
140 m²
3-Bedroom Recently Renovated Luxurious Villa in La Zenia Costa Blanca The spacious recently …
€519,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, nearby golf course
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
154 m²
Villas in Blue Lagoon, Villamartín, Costa Blanca 5 single-family homes with 3 bedrooms and 3…
€399,900
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
157 m²
Contemporary Detached Villas with Private Pools in Orihuela, Costa Blanca The detached villa…
€407,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
95 m²
Contemporary Detached Villas with Private Pools in Orihuela, Costa Blanca The detached villa…
€340,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
81 m²
1
3 Bedroom Contemporary Villa with Swimming Pool in Vista Bella Golf, Orihuela Costa The golf…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
150 m²
2
4 Bedroom Detached Villa with Great Exteriors in Orihuela, Alicante The detached villas are …
€540,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5
3
197 m²
Well-Located Sea View Villas Close to the Beach in Alicante The detached villas are located …
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4
2
92 m²
Well-Located Sea View Villas Close to the Beach in Alicante The detached villas are located …
€700,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5
4
336 m²
Stylish Properties with Spacious Interiors and Exteriors in Dehesa de Campoamor Modern prope…
€1,29M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
La Zenia, Spain
6
3
190 m²
3
Spacious 4+2 House with a Private Pool in La Zenia, Costa Blanca The spacious house is situa…
€352,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
150 m²
3
Furnished Villas with Private Pools and Parking Areas in La Florida, Costa Blanca Modern det…
€479,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
La Zenia, Spain
4
3
294 m²
Luxe Detached Villas within Walking Distance of Beach in La Zenia Costa Blanca Luxurious det…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
La Zenia, Spain
5
6
333 m²
4-Bedroom Luxury Villa at a Few Steps from the Beach in La Zenia Costa Blanca The luxury vil…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cabo Roig, Spain
7
7
488 m²
5 Bedroom Luxury Villa Close to the Beach in Cabo Roig Orihuela The luxury villa is situate…
€3,60M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Orihuela, Spain
5
4
246 m²
3
Stylish Key-Ready Detached Villa with Pool in Orihuela Spain This key-ready detached villa …
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Cabo Roig, Spain
5
5
329 m²
2
4-Bedroom Luxury Villas Close to the Beach and Amenities in Cabo Roig Costa Blanca The detac…
€1,99M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
4
2
127 m²
Mediterranean-Style 3-Bedroom Detached Villa Close to the Beach in La Zenia The detached Med…
€693,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
La Zenia, Spain
3
3
159 m²
Private residential complex consisting of villas with a solarium. The villas have a modern d…
€479,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Entre Naranjos, Spain
3
2
106 m²
The complex offers you a choice of separate villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms, on one or two floo…
€359,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with parking, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Mil Palmeras, Spain
129 m²
The complex consists of only 2 independent villas with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located on…
€452,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
La Zenia, Spain
2
2
70 m²
€189,900
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Cabo Roig, Spain
2
2
68 m²
€99,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Villa Martin, Spain
3
2
85 m²
€147,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
3
130 m²
Ottawa is an exclusive residential area consisting of only 4 independent villas located 350 …
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
La Zenia, Spain
3
2
84 m²
Pink Paradise is a residential complex consisting of separate villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 b…
€355,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4
4
197 m²
Amay Deluxxe is a luxury villa complex located in Campoamore, Oriuela Costa, just 300 meters…
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
3
194 m²
Amay Deluxxe is a luxury villa complex located in Campoamore, Oriuela Costa, just 300 meters…
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
4
156 m²
Amay Deluxxe is a luxury villa complex located in Campoamore, Oriuela Costa, just 300 meters…
€845,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with garden, with Pool, land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2
2
92 m²
A luxury villa located in Campoamor, Oriuela Costa, just 300 meters from Aguamarina Beach. …
€700,000
Recommend
