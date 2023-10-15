Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Orihuela, Spain

355 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Orihuela, Spain
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€399,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cabo Roig, Spain
Cabo Roig, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
3-Bedroom Recently Renovated Luxurious Villa in La Zenia Costa Blanca The spacious recently …
€519,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, nearby golf course in Orihuela, Spain
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Villas in Blue Lagoon, Villamartín, Costa Blanca 5 single-family homes with 3 bedrooms and 3…
€399,900
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Contemporary Detached Villas with Private Pools in Orihuela, Costa Blanca The detached villa…
€407,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Contemporary Detached Villas with Private Pools in Orihuela, Costa Blanca The detached villa…
€340,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
3 Bedroom Contemporary Villa with Swimming Pool in Vista Bella Golf, Orihuela Costa The golf…
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Orihuela, Spain
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
4 Bedroom Detached Villa with Great Exteriors in Orihuela, Alicante The detached villas are …
€540,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Well-Located Sea View Villas Close to the Beach in Alicante The detached villas are located …
€1,05M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Well-Located Sea View Villas Close to the Beach in Alicante The detached villas are located …
€700,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Stylish Properties with Spacious Interiors and Exteriors in Dehesa de Campoamor Modern prope…
€1,29M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in La Zenia, Spain
La Zenia, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 4+2 House with a Private Pool in La Zenia, Costa Blanca The spacious house is situa…
€352,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Villas with Private Pools and Parking Areas in La Florida, Costa Blanca Modern det…
€479,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in La Zenia, Spain
La Zenia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Luxe Detached Villas within Walking Distance of Beach in La Zenia Costa Blanca Luxurious det…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in La Zenia, Spain
La Zenia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 333 m²
4-Bedroom Luxury Villa at a Few Steps from the Beach in La Zenia Costa Blanca The luxury vil…
€1,65M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cabo Roig, Spain
Cabo Roig, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 488 m²
5 Bedroom Luxury Villa Close to the Beach in Cabo Roig Orihuela The luxury villa is situate…
€3,60M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Orihuela, Spain
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Key-Ready Detached Villa with Pool in Orihuela Spain This key-ready detached villa …
€399,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Cabo Roig, Spain
Cabo Roig, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Luxury Villas Close to the Beach and Amenities in Cabo Roig Costa Blanca The detac…
€1,99M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in La Zenia, Spain
La Zenia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Mediterranean-Style 3-Bedroom Detached Villa Close to the Beach in La Zenia The detached Med…
€693,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in La Zenia, Spain
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Private residential complex consisting of villas with a solarium. The villas have a modern d…
€479,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Entre Naranjos, Spain
Entre Naranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
The complex offers you a choice of separate villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms, on one or two floo…
€359,000
Villa Villa with parking, with Pool, with chicken_furniture in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Area 129 m²
The complex consists of only 2 independent villas with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located on…
€452,000
Villa 2 room villa in La Zenia, Spain
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€189,900
Villa 2 room villa in Cabo Roig, Spain
Cabo Roig, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
€99,000
Villa 3 room villa in Villa Martin, Spain
Villa Martin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€147,500
Villa 3 room villa in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Ottawa is an exclusive residential area consisting of only 4 independent villas located 350 …
€580,000
Villa 3 room villa in La Zenia, Spain
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Pink Paradise is a residential complex consisting of separate villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 b…
€355,000
Villa 4 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Amay Deluxxe is a luxury villa complex located in Campoamore, Oriuela Costa, just 300 meters…
€1,05M
Villa 3 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Amay Deluxxe is a luxury villa complex located in Campoamore, Oriuela Costa, just 300 meters…
€1,05M
Villa 3 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 156 m²
Amay Deluxxe is a luxury villa complex located in Campoamore, Oriuela Costa, just 300 meters…
€845,000
Villa 2 room villa with garden, with Pool, land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A luxury villa located in Campoamor, Oriuela Costa, just 300 meters from Aguamarina Beach. …
€700,000
