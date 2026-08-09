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Villas for sale in Orihuela, Spain

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356 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Exclusive detached villa in Villacosta with space for a private pool!The home of your dreams…
$496,228
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Luxury 3-bedroom villa with private pool in La Zenia. Detached corner villa with 3 bedrooms …
$574,810
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
It offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with a designer pool and many special features. Located…
$2,73M
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 193 m²
New building villas 250 m from the beach in CampumorIn Dejesa de Campoamor you will find the…
$1,41M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION VILLAS 250 m FROM THE BEACH IN CAMPOAMOR In Dehesa de Campoamor you will …
$3,78M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
New Build Villa in Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, Orihuela Exclusive Location in Costa Bl…
$1,45M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 121 m²
New residential complex in Punta PrimaNew residential complex of bungalow apartments and 7 d…
$825,111
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 157 m²
New built villa in Orihuela Costa (Campoamor)Do you want to enjoy an exclusive holiday by th…
$1,17M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
New Willa Classa Lux in CampoamorNew villa with an exclusive design is located in Campoamor …
$4,24M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
Beautiful detached villa with 3 bedrooms in a prestigious location, on the first line of the…
$630,062
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
Newly built luxury villa for sale in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa Exclusive beachside living on…
$1,98M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
This new residential project consists of just three individual villas that combine modern de…
$885,400
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
The residential complex is located in a privileged location, just 200 meters from the crysta…
$1,35M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Detached villa with 3 bedrooms in Cabo Roig. Detached ground floor villa with large garde…
$1,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
New Build Villas at Vistabella Golf Resort – Orihuela Experience modern Mediterrane…
$628,375
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
This exclusive detached villa immediately radiates charm and authenticity. The rounded facad…
$422,714
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Located in beautiful Orihuela Costa, these exclusive villas offer a privileged setting for t…
$1,34M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
Newly built luxury villa for sale in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa Exclusive beachside livin…
$1,97M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Modern villas with private pool in the golf resort Vistabella, OrihuelaNew villas in the hea…
$484,823
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 734 m²
Luxury villa for sale, on 3 levels, the total area of the house is 734 m2, built in 2000 on …
$1,72M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
New Villas to Orihuela BoneResidential complex of 8 new exclusive modern villas in Los Dolce…
$600,662
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Modern Villas in Vistabella Golf Resort Vistabella Golf Resort is a vibrant …
$645,069
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
Contemporary New Villas in VillamartineNew villas in two options to choose from: 1 or 2 floo…
$786,752
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Modern Villas with Private Pool in Vistabella Golf Resort, Orihuela New Build Villas in…
$407,147
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
The spacious house with its own plot, garden and swimming pool is located in a closed urbani…
$554,745
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 366 m²
This magnificent house is located in the Las Filipinas area (Villamartín urbanization) on a …
$696,765
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 413 m²
Detached villa with 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor. Detached 4-bedroom villa on a 900 m2 …
$1,74M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
The villa belongs to the most exclusive community of villas in Campo de Golf, designed with …
$2,38M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
Welcome to the oasis of tranquility in Sampomore, just 500 meters from the sea! This three-s…
$1,59M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 172 m²
Villa Playa Flamenca, located just 250 meters from the beach, on a plot of 467 m2, includes …
$646,975
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