Villas for sale in Badajoz, Spain

65 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
6
650 m²
Referencia: 393. Villa for sale in Altea Hills with unrivaled sea views and south views. Vi…
€2,45M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
5
862 m²
New ultra-modern modern villa with panoramic sea and golf views An ultra-modern modern vill…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
7
1 071 m²
Palacetes de Banús is located in the most famous part of Marbella on the Costa del Sol. The …
€6,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
5
953 m²
The traditional, spacious villa of the highest quality is located in the residential area of…
€3,70M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
7
766 m²
A beautiful traditional-style house located in the Monte Major Country Club. Orientation sou…
€2,75M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
7
870 m²
Built in a unique location, this villa is surrounded by green hills of the municipality of B…
€3,70M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
5
860 m²
The villa is located in one of the most desirable areas of Marbella due to its tranquility, …
€3,75M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
5
496 m²
Beautiful villa in a modern style in Torrenueva Mihas Costa with fantastic sea views from th…
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
7
937 m²
Beautiful family villa located in New Andalusia. Accessible beaches, golf clubs and shops. T…
€3,75M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
4
171 m²
50 impressive two-story villas with 3 bedrooms with the possibility of a solarium and a base…
€675,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
5
975 m²
This is an individual project. These two houses are inspired by Mediterranean architecture u…
€6,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
5
368 m²
12 modern villas on the first line of golf with luxurious qualities and exceptional finishes…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
5
329 m²
A complex of 2 modern-style luxury villas located between Marbella and Estepona, a five-minu…
€1,86M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
6
1 044 m²
4 chic modern villas for sale in urbanization in Lomas de Virrei. Prices are from 3,500,000 …
€3,90M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
7
8
740 m²
This modern and luxurious villa is located in an exclusive indoor complex in La Quinta. The …
€5,85M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
4
455 m²
This wonderful villa is located in one of the best areas of Estepona, just 5 minutes from th…
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
3
242 m²
8 elegant villas from 242 m2 to 364 m2 with an infinity pool with sea views at the entrance …
€783,020
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
5
835 m²
€8,95M
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
8
8
1 440 m²
€7,45M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
7
789 m²
The villa is designed with attention to detail and beautiful elements. The house is located …
€6,85M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
5
434 m²
These villas are located in the luxurious area of Rio Verde, on the shores of the Golden Mil…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
9
882 m²
€8,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
6
610 m²
A modern architectural masterpiece in the exclusive La Quinta area with stunning panoramic v…
€5,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
7
5
692 m²
A charming house in a picturesque, quiet residential area above the center of Marbella, with…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
5
652 m²
Located on a private and quiet street, this stunning modern masterpiece offers beauty and tr…
€5,25M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
3
373 m²
Amazing villa located in the heart of the Golf Valley! A cozy entrance hall leads to a livin…
€3,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
4
246 m²
This villa in Mihasa is a unique four-bedroom villa that boasts breathtaking views, a modern…
€2,10M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
5
836 m²
Stunning modern luxury villa in Nagueles, one of the best areas of Golden Mili Marbella, off…
€5,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
4
397 m²
Completely renovated family villa with breathtaking sea views in the heart of the Golf Valle…
€3,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
5
888 m²
Bright modern villa for sale in the heart of New Andalusia, which boasts a privileged locati…
€5,95M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
