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Villas for sale in Adeje, Spain

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59 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Air conditioning, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Luxury villas – corales residences | tenerife Located in one of the most exclusive and soug…
$2,56M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
We are pleased to offer for sale this beautiful house located in the quiet area of Costa Ade…
$633,444
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Look no further! It is an ideal place to live or enjoy your holidays in Tenerife: a luxury v…
$1,88M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive Premium villa for sale, located in one of the most prestigious areas of the south …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Separate villa located in the Las Mimosas residential complex in Torviscas Alto. On the grou…
$402,369
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern villa with pool, garden and ocean views in Madroñal Layout
$4,19M
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Exclusive Semi-Detached Villa with Sea Views in Playa Paraíso – South Tenerife VYM Canarias …
$1,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
climatisation, jardin, terrasse, garage, piscine privée
$2,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,85M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
$874,715
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive Bungalow in the 5★ Royal Hideaway Corales Villas Resort, Costa Adeje, Tenerife Dis…
$1,28M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
We are pleased to offer for sale this great investment under market price in the quiet area …
$518,911
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
$927,198
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
We are pleased to present the latest villas available for sale at Siam Gardens—an exclusive …
$2,62M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
A villa is for sale with a living area of ​​260 m2 and a terrace area of ​​400 m2. Consists…
$810,569
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
$991,344
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,12M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,66M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
On sale is an adjacent villa in the southern part of Tenerife Island, built in 2008. The vil…
$851,389
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
On sale is a beautiful villa with a huge heated pool and ocean views.The villa consists of: …
$1,04M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
A detached two-storey villa situated in the prestigious República de Panamá neighbourhood of…
$1,42M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 119 m²
We are pleased to offer this beautiful semi-detached villa for sale situated in San Eugenio …
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Продается современная вила на юге Тенерифе в туристической зоне Callao Salvaje. Город распол…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
For sale a beautiful villa with 5 bedrooms in the prestigious area of Costa Adeje. Located i…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$4,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
For sale a new modern villa in the south of Tenerife Island, located in the city of Callao S…
$670,615
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Exclusive villa for sale in Madroñal de Fañabé, Adeje VYM Canarias presents this magnificen…
$3,02M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Royal villas – corales residences | tenerife In one of the most exclusive and sought-after …
$4,07M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
climatisation, jardin, terrasse, garage, piscine privée
$1,85M
Leave a request
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