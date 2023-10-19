Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Adeje, Spain

18 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 506 m²
New villa for sale overlooking the ocean in the Roque Del Conde area. Villa with heated pool…
€1,70M
Villa 3 room villa in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
For sale is a modern villa in southern Tenerife in the tourist area of Callao Salvaje. The c…
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, private heated pool and garage for 6 cars.This beautiful villa…
€2,39M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Beautiful villa 5 bedrooms in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. This is a cozy area within wa…
€875,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
€935,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
For sale a unique luxury villa built and designed with the most exclusive and modern materia…
€1,89M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 515 m²
Beautiful 5 bedrooms villa in Madroñal, Costa Adeje with ocean and mountain views. The villa…
€2,30M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 210 m²
Luxury villa in Costa Adeje, Madroñal area. The villa offers privacy and tranquility in the …
€1,55M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Villa for sale 4 bedrooms in the south of Tenerife in Costa Adeje, in the Armenime area. Thi…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
We offer this beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom property in El Madroñal, Adeje.  For l…
€546,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
€795,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Separate villa located in the Las Mimosas residential complex in Torviscas Alto. On the grou…
€345,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
For sale a new modern villa in the south of Tenerife Island, located in the city of Callao S…
€575,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Villa for sale in Roque del Conde with panoramic views of the ocean and the Costa Adeje. Bed…
€890,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas in th…
€790,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
A modern villa on the southern coast of Tenerife is for sale. If you like refined and elegan…
€1,95M
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Area 4 m²
Luxury villa in Taucho, Tenerife The house is partially furnished, located just a few minut…
€1,30M
