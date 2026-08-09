Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Lloret de Mar
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Lloret de Mar, Spain

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
37 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Trade is possible!House for sale, with an area of 348 m2, built in 2001, on the south side, …
$904,998
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Beautiful one-storey house with sea views in the urbanization of Cala Caneias in Lloret de M…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
House with TOURIST LICENSE, completely renovated in the Roca Grossa urbanization of Lloret o…
$975,587
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 7 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
The house with stunning views of the sea and mountains, located in one of the best areas of …
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
A unique opportunity on the Costa Brava.A charming house for sale in Cala Cañelles, Lloret d…
$990,863
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 397 m²
House with sea views, versatile spaces and energy efficiency in Lloret de MarRas located in …
$798,056
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 440 m²
Luxurious and new house in a classic style in the luxury urbanization of La Mongoda in Llore…
$2,66M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 681 m²
Luxury and exclusive Art Nouveau property with fantastic sea views, located in the prestigio…
$2,80M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Family house in Lloret Residencial with a large plot of land and private swimming pool.Disco…
$487,914
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
We offer a charming house with sea views, located in the La Montgoda urbanization of Lloret …
$739,023
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Houses starting construction at a special price only at the initial stage you can take advan…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
A detached house with two fully independent apartments in Mas Bael is a great option for bot…
$486,128
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 877 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCELLENT HIGH-STANDARD HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS, IN LLORET DE MAR  This fantastic …
$1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 492 m²
Art Nouveau villa on the first line to the sea in the town of Lloret de Mar on the Costa Bra…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 442 m²
House in the Roca Grossa urbanization of Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava. The distance to t…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
House with sea views in the urbanization of Lloret de Mar - Serra Brava on the Costa Brava. …
$1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
House in the urbanization of Lloret de Mar - Sierra Brava. The distance to the center of Bar…
$754,080
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH DOUBLE PLOT AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS TO THE SEA AND THE MOUNTAIN IN LLORET D…
$694,566
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 2
GREAT HOUSE WITH FABULOUS SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE IN LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful …
$570,653
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Special offer. 42 building plots in the town of Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava. The presen…
$639,051
Leave a request
Villa in Canyelles, Spain
Villa
Canyelles, Spain
Area 900 m²
Unique location. Mansion with an area of ​​800 sq.m. on an area of ​​1.5 hectares in the fir…
$7,55M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE IN MONTGODA, LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful luxury villa has been co…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Elite villa with panoramic sea views in the prestigious area of Lloret de MarUnique offer on…
$6,94M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
House with tourist license in the urbanization of Lloret de Mar - Condado del Jaruco.  The t…
$800,557
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
House for renovation in the first line of the sea in an elite urbanization of Lloret de Mar.…
$3,20M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
House with magnificent views of the sea and the mountain in the best urbanization of Lloret …
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive property with private pool and wonderful sea views in Cala Canyelles, Lloret de Ma…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOUSE, WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS  This fabulous house with g…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 490 m²
We offer a charming villa in a classic style with a TOURIST LICENSE, located in the La Montg…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 332 m²
House with TOURIST LICENSE, located in the prestigious urbanization of Condadodel Harukos ov…
$905,129
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go