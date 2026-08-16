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Villas for sale in Alicante, Spain

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16 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
San Juan beach is Alicante's most famous beach, with sands stretching from the beaches at El…
$1,61M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 126 m²
Price reduced for a quick sale! Luxurious Seaside Villa in Alicante!Location: The most pr…
$5,70M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 786 m²
Floor 2/2
Key ready and luxury  high end villa with large roof top terrace, garden, huge private pool …
$2,78M
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 559 m²
San Juan beach is Alicante's most famous beach, with sands stretching from the beaches at El…
$1,85M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a 1.2-hectare Plot in Spain — €1.75 million, payable in euros in Spain or in rubl…
$2,04M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Two bedroom apartment in Playa de San Juan (PAU5), located within walking distance of the be…
$604,084
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
$1,16M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Exquisite Three Bedroom Villa in Alicante, Spain Welcome to your luxurious haven in Alica…
$397,251
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
The houses are located just 10 minutes from the center of Alicante and are also perfectly co…
$509,704
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Semi-detached villas for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca Homes with 4, and 5 bedrooms, locate…
$654,272
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Semi-detached villas for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca Homes with 4, and 5 bedrooms, locate…
$561,583
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 676 m²
Mansion on the beach of Alicante renovated in 2002 with luxury materials applying good desig…
$3,60M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Semi-detached houses in Cabo Huertas, Costa Blanca 9 homes located in a unique environment, …
$1,45M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Introducing Villa 131.73m², a luxurious dwelling nestled in the heart of Spain, set to be co…
$220,748
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 720 m²
Villa for sale in Vistahermosa, Alicante This majestic villa of 769 m2 built on a plot of 1,…
$1,84M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 616 m²
A collection of 12 exclusive single-family homes in Alicante that rethink luxury and privacy…
$1,56M
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Properties features in Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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