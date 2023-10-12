Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Alicante, Spain

Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Floor 2/3
Detached House with a Private Garden Near the San Juan Beach, Alicante This remarkable house…
€930,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villas Nearby the Beach in San Juan Alicante Costa Blanca The villas are located in…
€440,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Semi-detached houses in Cabo Huertas, Costa Blanca 9 homes located in a unique environment, …
€1,33M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Independent Villas with Sea Views in Playa de San Juan, Alicante The villas in Alican…
€1,98M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/2
Detached Villas with Private Pools Near Sea in San Juan, Alicante The villas are located in …
€655,000
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with garage, gym in Alicante, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with garage, gym
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 720 m²
Villa for sale in Vistahermosa, Alicante This majestic villa of 769 m2 built on a plot of 1,…
€1,69M
Villa 3 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
House in the Alicante El Moralet area, near San Vicente del Raspeig. The house has 3 bedroom…
€169,000
Villa 5 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
A connecting house in the exclusive area of Cala Palmera, Cabo Huertas, with a private pool …
€730,000
Villa 5 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Spacious and bright house of 270 square meters with extraordinary sea views, in the exclusiv…
€590,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with bbq in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with bbq
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
The houses are located just 10 minutes from the center of Alicante and are also perfectly co…
€470,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 431 m²
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Santa Faz district. The total area of 431.00 m2, plot of 2…
€880,000
Villa 5 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
House for sale in Alicante in Campo de golf. The total area of 300.00 m2, built in 2002, con…
€430,000
Villa 5 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 574 m²
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Vistahermosa area. The total area of 574.00 m2, a 1392 m2 …
€990,000
Villa 4 room villa with basement in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with basement
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
The newly built semi-detached house with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen and a…
€470,000
Villa 5 room villa with basement in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with basement
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
The newly built semi-detached house with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen and a…
€465,000
Villa 4 room villa with sauna in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sauna
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
€275,000
Villa 5 room villa with yard, with garage, with basement in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with yard, with garage, with basement
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
Two-storey house for sale in the Alicante Golf area. A five-bedroom apartment building locat…
€313,000
Villa 5 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
An excellent one-family townhouse for sale at Cabo de las Huertas. It has five bedrooms, a l…
€590,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
House for sale in El Campelo in the Pueblo Acantilado-Lanuza area. The total area of 320.00 …
€389,000
Villa 3 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with basement in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with basement
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 429 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive mansions a few meters from the first line of the beach of San Juan de Alicante Lu…
€1,59M
Villa 4 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 1
NEW HALE IN VISTAGERMOZA ( ALIKANTE ) Chalet with 4 and 5 bedrooms located in the prestigio…
€500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Floor 1
NEW HALE IN VISTAGERMOZA ( ALIKANTE ) Chalet with 4 and 5 bedrooms located in the prestigio…
€480,000
Villa 5 room villa gym, with alarm system, with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa gym, with alarm system, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Semi-detached villas for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca Homes with 4, and 5 bedrooms, locate…
€600,000
Villa 4 room villa gym, with alarm system, with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa gym, with alarm system, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Semi-detached villas for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca Homes with 4, and 5 bedrooms, locate…
€500,000
Villa 9 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 676 m²
Mansion on the beach of Alicante renovated in 2002 with luxury materials applying good desig…
€3,30M

Properties features in Alicante, Spain

