Villas for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
37
Altea
138
La Nucia
95
Villajoyosa
9
1 075 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
In the heart of the Sierra Cortina, surrounded by nature and with spectacular views of the s…
$947,009
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
In a privileged enclave on the Balearic coast, this newly built villa offers an environment …
$1,94M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 467 m²
Large independent luxury villas, with a design in which sea views and natural light have bee…
$2,65M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of 22 villas located in Finestrat. Wa…
$773,332
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
In the heart of the Sierra Cortina, surrounded by nature and with spectacular views of the s…
$935,274
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
DescriptionModern Villa with sea views, built by a renowned architect in one of the best com…
$2,33M
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
Exclusive New-Build Villas with Private Pools in La Nucía, Near Benidorm Premium Gated Resi…
$1,52M
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Fantastic independent villa for sale in El Albir.  A house in which you want to stay to live…
$1,72M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea.The pict…
$2,14M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 291 m²
In a privileged setting, overlooking the sea and the prestigious Puig Campana golf course, s…
$938,606
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale a modern villa in the city of Polop.The town of Polop is a small town in the suburbs…
$635,276
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
Located in the heart of the Costa Blanca, this exclusive complex of 14 modern villas offers …
$656,480
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 331 m²
Discover luxury at its finest with this newly built villa situated in the hills of the exclu…
$2,05M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 250 m2.Plot size: 622 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$1,06M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Modern houses to choose in a  new quiet area of Finestrat. Open views to the sea and mountai…
$465,240
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Lovely house divided on three floors in a nice and quiet area of La Nucia. The main floor ha…
$523,422
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Newly built villas with sea views in Finestrat-Benidorm Exclusive residential complex with …
$776,414
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP New Build modern semi-detached villas with several …
$570,956
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 2/3
Sea View Detached Villas in Finestrat Alicante Discover these splendid villas situated in th…
$1,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Luxury Villa with modern design at the foot of the mountains in the town of Finestrat, just …
$689,885
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
These modern luxury villas, located in a privileged natural environment between the sea and …
$551,908
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
The residence has been carefully designed to convey the beauty of Sierra Cortina and the Med…
$679,718
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
We present this outstanding detached villa, located on 3 floors, located in a quiet location…
$673,908
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
The detached villas are located in a privileged natural environment a few meters from the La…
$837,991
Villa 7 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 651 m²
Species extend from Benidorm to Althea. This is a house for the whole family, it has 3 floor…
$1,28M
Villa 6 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 379 m²
This fantastic villa has two levels, it features two distinct residential apartments, each w…
$850,782
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa with stunning views in a closed residential complex in the city of Polop. The town…
$706,312
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 227 m²
Located in the popular area of Bello Orizonti in La Nucia, near Altea, this charming family …
$923,719
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 3
Impressive Villa Saona with modern design with stunning sea views. Living in this first-clas…
$3,13M
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new eco-friendly villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas…
$721,905
Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
