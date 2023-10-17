UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Rojales
Villas
Villas for sale in Rojales, Spain
Villa
Clear all
155 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
3
158 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Golf Houses in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Discover these stylish houses fo…
€779,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
2
116 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Stylish Modern Villas with Pools in Rojales Costa Blanca On the sizable p…
€359,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
4
3
230 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€930,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
5
3
258 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€1,04M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
4
3
241 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca The detached villa …
€828,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Rojales, Spain
6
5
415 m²
3/2
Impressive Double-Height Ceiling Detached Villa in Quesada, Alicante The unique design villa…
€969,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
6
6
675 m²
1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€2,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
4
4
250 m²
1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€1,28M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
7
6
675 m²
4
Spacious Ultra-Lux Villa Offering High-Quality Life in Rojales, Alicante with 3 Private Pool…
€2,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Rojales, Spain
4
3
109 m²
2
Marvelous Detached Villas in a Central Location in Ciudad Quesada, Alicante These detached v…
€510,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
3
160 m²
Contemporary Spacious Detached Villas in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales These modern detached villa…
€679,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
2
170 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas Near All Amenities in Ciudad Quesada Spacious villas are located i…
€370,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
3
260 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas with Private Pools in Ciudad Quesada Luxury villas in Ciudad Quesa…
€640,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
2
229 m²
3 Bedroomed Detached Villas With Golf Course Views in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca The conte…
€419,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
2
110 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas with Natural Stone Effect in Rojales Ciudad Quesada The detached v…
€566,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
3
112 m²
Detached 3-Bedroom Villas with Pools in Rojales, Costa Blanca Ultra-modern detached villas a…
€595,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
4
3
108 m²
3 Bedroom Villas with Pools in Los Montesinos Costa Blanca The chic villas are situated in L…
€499,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Rojales, Spain
3
3
136 m²
Discover an exclusive residential area offering separate 3-bedroom villas in Rojales, close …
€557,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garage
Rojales, Spain
3
3
150 m²
A complex of luxury villas located in La Marquesa Golf, Rojales. It is designed with houses …
€1,28M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Rojales, Spain
3
3
135 m²
Villas for sale in Benimar, Rojales, Costa Blanca 9 modern 3-bedroom homes in Rojales. Each …
€497,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3
3
111 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex consisting of only 12 villas with a private pool a…
€368,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with bbq
Rojales, Spain
3
2
110 m²
Semi-detached villas for sale in Rojales, Costa blanca It is a group of houses with a privat…
€282,900
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, gym, with alarm system
Rojales, Spain
4
4
345 m²
Luxury villa in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca The unique and sustainable villas of the res…
€1,38M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Rojales, Spain
3
2
103 m²
The villas are located on the La Marquesa Golf Course in Rohales. There are separate villas …
€468,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3
3
101 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas in which the Mediterranean style of exte…
€514,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3
2
129 m²
Separate villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms located in La Errada, Los Montesinos. The villas are d…
€439,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3
3
116 m²
A residential area consisting of separate villas that combine the Mediterranean style of ext…
€595,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with garden, with Pool
Rojales, Spain
2
2
101 m²
€475,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3
3
110 m²
NEW VILLAS IN THE LOS MONTESINOSResidential complex of 12 new villas in Los Montesinos, La H…
€368,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Rojales, Spain
3
2
133 m²
Villas for sale in Benijofar, Costa Blanca The residential consists of modern-style homes, p…
€339,900
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL