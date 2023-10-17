Villas for sale in Rojales, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Golf Houses in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Discover these stylish houses fo…
€779,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Stylish Modern Villas with Pools in Rojales Costa Blanca On the sizable p…
€359,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€930,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€1,04M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca The detached villa …
€828,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
Floor 3/2
Impressive Double-Height Ceiling Detached Villa in Quesada, Alicante The unique design villa…
€969,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€1,28M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Ultra-Lux Villa Offering High-Quality Life in Rojales, Alicante with 3 Private Pool…
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
Marvelous Detached Villas in a Central Location in Ciudad Quesada, Alicante These detached v…
€510,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Contemporary Spacious Detached Villas in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales These modern detached villa…
€679,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas Near All Amenities in Ciudad Quesada Spacious villas are located i…
€370,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas with Private Pools in Ciudad Quesada Luxury villas in Ciudad Quesa…
€640,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
3 Bedroomed Detached Villas With Golf Course Views in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca The conte…
€419,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas with Natural Stone Effect in Rojales Ciudad Quesada The detached v…
€566,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Detached 3-Bedroom Villas with Pools in Rojales, Costa Blanca Ultra-modern detached villas a…
€595,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
3 Bedroom Villas with Pools in Los Montesinos Costa Blanca The chic villas are situated in L…
€499,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Discover an exclusive residential area offering separate 3-bedroom villas in Rojales, close …
€557,500
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garage in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garage
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A complex of luxury villas located in La Marquesa Golf, Rojales. It is designed with houses …
€1,28M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Villas for sale in Benimar, Rojales, Costa Blanca 9 modern 3-bedroom homes in Rojales. Each …
€497,500
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex consisting of only 12 villas with a private pool a…
€368,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with bbq in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with bbq
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Semi-detached villas for sale in Rojales, Costa blanca It is a group of houses with a privat…
€282,900
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, gym, with alarm system in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, gym, with alarm system
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Luxury villa in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca The unique and sustainable villas of the res…
€1,38M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
The villas are located on the La Marquesa Golf Course in Rohales. There are separate villas …
€468,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas in which the Mediterranean style of exte…
€514,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Separate villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms located in La Errada, Los Montesinos. The villas are d…
€439,000
Villa 3 room villa in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
A residential area consisting of separate villas that combine the Mediterranean style of ext…
€595,000
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with garden, with Pool in Rojales, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with garden, with Pool
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
€475,000
Villa 3 room villa in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
NEW VILLAS IN THE LOS MONTESINOSResidential complex of 12 new villas in Los Montesinos, La H…
€368,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Villas for sale in Benijofar, Costa Blanca The residential consists of modern-style homes, p…
€339,900
