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Villas for sale in Rojales, Spain

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225 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Ciudad Quesada, this detached property offers an exceptio…
$921,813
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Ciudad Quesada, this independent property offers an exclu…
$939,990
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Located in the prestigious Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive detached home offers an ideal sett…
$935,662
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
DESIGN VILLA WITH ALL THE LUXURIES Detached villa with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with a SOU…
$742,451
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle in this beautiful townhouse with breathtaking views of the…
$332,025
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 433 m²
BEAUTIFUL BIG VILLA WITH VIEWS TO THE GOLF COURSE "LA MARQUESA"! This beautiful villa,…
$693,756
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Located in charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive collection of 8 townhouses offers an idea…
$518,335
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Exclusive new villas in Ciudad Quesada - design, comfort and privileged locationHigh-quality…
$896,825
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
$941,544
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
In the heart of Ciudad Quesada, with panoramic views of the La Marquesa golf course, are the…
$1,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Located in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive residential complex offers 18 indepen…
$656,135
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Luxury villa on the first line of the Golf course It has an elevator on all floors of the …
$1,01M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Description of object: In the charming Ciudad Quesada on the Costa Blanca, an exclusive resi…
$390,472
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 900 m²
This spacious villa with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms is ideally located on a plot of 900 m2 i…
$622,014
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 284 m²
Located in the heart of Ciudad Quesada, one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa Blan…
$1,22M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
Gorgeous 3-Bedroom Detached Villas in Ciudad Quesada Alicante In a prime location within Ciu…
$741,617
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
3 Bedroom Modern Detached Villas with Private Pool in Ciudad Quesada Located in Ciudad Quesa…
$647,157
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Discover the perfect harmony between luxury and comfort with  exclusive 3-bedroom, 2-bathroo…
$688,423
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Exclusive Mediterranean Living in Lo Marabú, Ciudad Quesada Prime Location with Nature …
$627,346
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Villa is an elegant and modern detached designed for those looking for an exclusive home on …
$1,00M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 284 m²
New Villa in Rojales – Contemporary Design and Excellent Location Discover this stunning ne…
$1,22M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 302 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Ciudad Quesada, this detached property offers a privileged …
$982,472
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
3, 4 Bedroom Exquisite Secluded Villas Boasting Stunning Natural Views in Rojales Presenting…
$1,17M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Exclusive New Build Villas for Sale in Benijofar Near Ciudad Quesada Prime Location on the …
$757,781
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Exclusive New Build Villas in Ciudad Quesada - Design, Comfort and Privileged Location …
$887,740
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 178 m²
An exclusive complex of modern villas is located in the heart of Lo Marabu, in the popular a…
$637,774
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
Situated in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive collection of five detached houses o…
$753,944
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Located in the charming town of Rojales, this exclusive collection of 7 detached homes offer…
$610,009
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
In one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa Blanca is this stunning detached villa, w…
$892,833
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Ciudad Quesada, these exclusive villas offer a luxurious …
$1,83M
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