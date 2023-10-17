Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in la Nucia, Spain

13 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Detached villa in La Nucia with views of the sea and the mountains, with a good location and…
€353,600
Villa 4 room villa in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
New work and very good quality!!!! Ground floor and first floor of the house with basement …
€495,000
Villa 4 room villa in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
€386,250
Villa 3 room villa in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€546,000
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 204 m²
€460,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€295,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in la Nucia, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 305 m²
Surrounded by beautiful nature and views of the Mediterranean sea and of the mountains .Loc…
€495,000
Villa 6 room villa in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 484 m²
€580,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Rustic house located in a quiet area, surrounded by nature, good access to the road, which g…
€380,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with garden in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with garden
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Village-House in a quiet area with a large plot 10.000m2. Finestrat. Plot with a swimming po…
€459,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in la Nucia, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 366 m²
Large villa with magnificent views in La Nucia. The entire house is in good condition and of…
€549,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Beautiful 6 bedrooms townhouse with sea views in La Nucia. The house distributed in 2 levels…
€265,000
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with storage room in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with storage room
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Beautiful villa in a quiet area of La nucia. Sea and mountain views. 10 mins drive to the be…
€549,000
