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Villas for sale in La Nucia, Spain

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71 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Exclusive luxury villa with a large lot, private pool, and unique artistic design This spec…
$1,88M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
New Development of 7 Villas in La Nucía Discover these stunning new build villas in La …
$681,947
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 4
Scenic Ocean-View Detached Villas in La Nucia, Alicante Gracefully positioned in La Nucia, a…
$698,860
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucia, this villa offers a prime setting with sea views. …
$1,53M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 322 m²
Floor 4/4
Elegant Villas Boasting Private Pools and Rooftop Terraces in La Nucia Alicante Nestled wit…
$1,25M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Villa in the area of La Nucia Convent De Les Montjes, 160 m surface, 30 m2 terrace, 5000 m f…
$610,278
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Here we have a two-story Villa in La Nucia. The house itself is divided over two floo…
$501,365
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucia, these exclusive villas offer a sophisticated and m…
$1,26M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
New home at an unbeatable price. Built with high-quality materials and finishes, located nex…
$691,882
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
Exclusive new villas with private pool and garage in La NuciaDiscover this luxury residentia…
$697,125
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucia, this exclusive collection of 8 detached homes offe…
$749,539
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucía, this exclusive villa offers a privileged setting f…
$1,96M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 252 m²
Detached villa with large living room, four bedrooms, kitchen with gallery, Terrace 20 m2, t…
$627,882
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Luxury Villas with Private Pools in La Nucia Costa Blanca Luxurious detac…
$674,679
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 2
Fantastic big villa with rooftop terrace, community pool, paddle tennis court and amazing vi…
$676,158
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
An ideal opportunity for those looking for a property with potential and high appreciation v…
$552,246
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Villa 6 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
The plot is 1000 m2, built 380 m2, usable area is 290 m2. This chalet has 6 bedrooms, 4 bath…
$681,525
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Exclusive New-Build Villas with Private Pools in La Nucía, Near Benidorm Premium Gated …
$1,27M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
This villa is located in La Nucia and is of exceptional quality. On the first floor …
$979,410
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Amazing spacious villa located in a nice area of La Nucia. This property is built with h…
$1,17M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Community of three houses and Only one is left for sale. The house is divided on thr…
$443,402
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Lovely house divided on three floors in a nice and quiet area of La Nucia. The main floor ha…
$523,422
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 215 m²
This villa is located in the lower part of La Nusia, closest to Benidorm. Built on one floor…
$798,056
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
A beautiful villa located in La Nucia. This villa was partially renovated in 2023 and is …
$577,152
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Villa 5 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Amazing villa for sale located in a quiet area of La Nucia only a few minutes driving to sho…
$670,430
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
This 185-unit residential complex is located on the Polop hill and offers single-family home…
$560,930
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
A stunning villa located in La Nucia. It is ideally located in a quiet, sunny area and of…
$686,753
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
New complex of 7 villas in La NusiaDiscover these stunning new villas in La Nucia, each offe…
$687,043
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
A very nice spanish villa in La Nucia. The Villa is located in the urbanisation Bell…
$460,556
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 379 m²
Amazing villa with roof terrace, community pool, paddle tennis court and amazing views of th…
$526,617
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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