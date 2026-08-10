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Villas for sale in Marbella, Spain

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San Pedro Alcantara
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208 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Wake up in Elviria beach, Marbella East, just 50 metres from the Mediterranean, with sea vie…
$2,87M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Villa in Milla de Oro, Sierra Blanca, with sea views located in a gated community with 24 ho…
$2,84M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 774 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Beachside Off-Plan Villas in a Privileged Area of Marbella The project is located in …
$4,85M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Artola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Artola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The villa is located 200 m from the beach, it has 4 bedrooms with 1.80m double beds, all wit…
$2,31M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 452 m²
Discover an exclusive project of five newly built luxury villas in the prestigious Camohan d…
$7,69M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 493 m²
In the heart of Marbella’s Golden Mile, just steps from the beach and surrounded by the most…
$4,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 2
High end luxury villa with stunning sea views, swimming pool, gym and and hot tube located i…
$2,27M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Villa Sirocco. This stunning villa offers an unparalleled blend of modern elegance and Medit…
$3,83M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Incredible Mediterranean style villa. This house is located in a quiet residential area, wit…
$3,48M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 253 m²
Description of the site: This exclusive collection of townhouses in prestigious Marbella off…
$2,03M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
The villas have an elevated position that, together with its orientation, offers a beautiful…
$7,43M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 426 m²
Description of the site: We present an exclusive collection of townhouses in the prestigious…
$2,04M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
High up in Atalaya de Río Verde, in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, there is a truly special v…
$2,55M
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Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 246 m²
A unique premium residential complex located next to a protected dune ecosystem, where the n…
$5,27M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rio Real, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rio Real, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 595 m²
Located in the prestigious city of Marbella, this exclusive property offers an unrivalled li…
$6,62M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 408 m²
Discover Villa Nerea, a modern independent villa located in Marbesa, one of the most sought-…
$3,59M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Situated in one of Marbella’s most prestigious and sought-after areas, this modern villa is …
$4,47M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
MODERNIZED HOUSE IN THE HEART OF NOVA ANDALUCIADiscover Villa P, an architectural masterpiec…
$8,06M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
OFF PLAN VILLA PROJECTLAS LOMAS DE MARBELLA CLUB, GOLDEN MILE MARBELLANew to built off plan …
$4,18M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Price for plot + project architect design & building license: 5.900.000€Price to built the V…
$6,85M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Artola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Artola, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Large family villa facing south and overlooking the garden and the sea. Located in a residen…
$2,84M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 658 m²
Exclusive villas in Marbella, Costa del Sol Each villa has an independent plot of more than …
$2,93M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 647 m²
Located in one of the most exclusive and prestigious areas of Marbella’s Golden Mile, these …
$7,46M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This is an incredible opportunity to acquire a charming Andalusian style villa in the most p…
$1,97M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 613 m²
Villa Cefeo is a contemporary architect-designed villa located in one of Marbella’s most sou…
$5,17M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Discover Villa Solstice, a breathtaking luxury residence located directly on the prestigious…
$22,62M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 149 m²
A private oasis of comfort on the New Golden Mile. The boutique complex of 15 modern houses …
$1,78M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 1 bedroom
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 92 m²
Description of object: Introducing an exclusive collection of bungalows in a prestigious are…
$501,219
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, this detached villa offers spacious interiors, a lu…
$2,31M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 304 m²
Description of the site: In the prestigious area of Marbella, an exclusive collection of thi…
$3,25M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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