Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Marbella
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Marbella, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
98 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€5,68M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,90M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,60M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 752 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Beachside Villas for Sale in Marbella Spain Introducing a unique residential complex …
€3,15M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 931 m²
Number of floors 4
7 Bedroom Detached Villa in an Exclusive Area of Marbella This majestic detached villa is lo…
€13,95M
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
BRAND NEW IN LOMAS DE MARBELLALOMAS DEL VIRREY is a residential complex consisting of luxuri…
€4,20M
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Located on a private and tranquil street in La Carolina, this stunning modern masterpiece ex…
€5,25M
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Welcome to Auriga 5, an opulent villa located in the heart of the Golf Valley. A one-of-a-ki…
€3,95M
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Celeste 11 is a stunning newly-built modern semi-detached villa, part of an exclusive projec…
€4,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Absolute Banus is a luxury residential project with only 5 independent villas, located in on…
€3,15M
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Villa 9 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
SPECTACULAR LUXURY VILLA WITH SEA VIEWSThis villa stands out as one of the best properties i…
€17,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with 4 Bedroom in a Natural Hill Environment of Marbella in Málaga The detach…
€2,87M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Villas on Large Plots with Private Pool and Garden in Marbella Spectacular Spanish…
€6,20M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 828 m²
Number of floors 3
Energy-Efficient Detached Villas in Marbella, Costa del Sol Surrounded by Greenery The top-q…
€4,95M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached 4 Bedroom Villa Close to the Beach in Marbella This detached villa is located in th…
€2,79M
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Modernly Designed House Near the Beach in Nueva Andalucia This stunning luxurious house is l…
€10,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Chic Detached Villas with Nature Views in Marbella Costa del Sol This new project is located…
€2,79M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 921 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificient Detached Villa on the Elevated Plot in Marbella The magnificent villa is locate…
€6,99M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 033 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Golf Front Villa in an Exclusive Area in Marbella The villa is located in the municip…
€13,50M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 4
6 Bedroomed Elegant Villa with a Private Lift in Marbella This recently built detached villa…
€5,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 786 m²
Number of floors 3
Turnkey Luxury Villa in a Prestigious Residential Area of Marbella This impressive villa is …
€5,00M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Welcome to Villa Flora, where dreams come to life! Nestled in the heart of Rio Real, Marbell…
€1,60M
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Large family villa facing south and overlooking the garden and the sea. Located in a residen…
€2,45M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 586 m²
Welcome to this spectacular development of 8 detached villas located in the prestigious city…
€1,69M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Welcome to Villa Nusa, a luxurious Balinese-style retreat nestled in the heart of Nueva Anda…
€2,65M
Villa 6 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
MEDITERRANEAN STYLE VILLA IN ALTOS DE PUENTE ROMANOA well distributed home with the main liv…
€5,45M
Villa 6 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Villa Bacara is an elegant villa that has been built to offer a sensation of well-being. It …
€8,50M

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir