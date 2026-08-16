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Villas for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

;
Adeje
59
Arona
9
Los Cristianos
4
San Miguel de Abona
3
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86 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Air conditioning, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
We are pleased to offer for sale a unique villa surrounded by gardens and on the first line …
$3,43M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 545 m²
Modern corner villa located in one of the best residences of the city of Los Cristianos - Me…
$1,03M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 7 bedrooms in El Sauzal, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
El Sauzal, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 780 m²
An exclusive villa is now for sale in El Sausal — one of the most prestigious areas in the n…
$3,20M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Located in one of the most exclusive and peaceful residential areas of Chayofa, just a few m…
$922,513
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Ursula, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Exclusive detached villa with ocean views in Santa Úrsula (Cuesta de la Villa area) — a rare…
$660,016
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Luxury villas – corales residences | tenerife Located in one of the most exclusive and soug…
$2,56M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
We are pleased to offer for sale this beautiful house located in the quiet area of Costa Ade…
$633,444
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Look no further! It is an ideal place to live or enjoy your holidays in Tenerife: a luxury v…
$1,88M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive Premium villa for sale, located in one of the most prestigious areas of the south …
Price on request
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Villa in Canary Islands, Spain
Villa
Canary Islands, Spain
the Unique country house of the architect and fantastically locateded directly on the northe…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 140 m²
An exclusive property is available for sale with the option to purchase the company's shares…
$1,74M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Garachico, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Garachico, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 95 m²
Discover this picturesque finca with a large house and fruit orchard on the north coast of G…
$756,050
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Separate villa located in the Las Mimosas residential complex in Torviscas Alto. On the grou…
$402,369
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
On sale is a separate villa located in the Valle San Lorenzo area, Arona municipality. Ar…
$688,109
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Villa in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Villa
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rustic land with agricultural infrastructures in Granadilla de Abona Excellent opportunity f…
$377,517
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Magnificent villa with its own pool and garden. Located on the south coast of Tenerife in Go…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern villa with pool, garden and ocean views in Madroñal Layout
$4,19M
VAT
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Villa in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Welcome to this magnificent villa located in a picturesque corner of Tenerife, in the presti…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Exclusive Semi-Detached Villa with Sea Views in Playa Paraíso – South Tenerife VYM Canarias …
$1,57M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in El Bebedero, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
El Bebedero, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
On sale is a luxury villa with stunning views of the ocean and the Teide volcano located in …
$583,143
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
climatisation, jardin, terrasse, garage, piscine privée
$2,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,85M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
$874,715
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Villa in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Area 699 m²
For sale a beautiful villa with panoramic views of the ocean. Ideal for those looking for a …
Price on request
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive Bungalow in the 5★ Royal Hideaway Corales Villas Resort, Costa Adeje, Tenerife Dis…
$1,28M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in El Cantillo, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
El Cantillo, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A dream home. Ready to move into. With breathtaking views. Villa in Tacoronte. First line. 7…
$1,38M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
We are pleased to offer for sale this great investment under market price in the quiet area …
$518,911
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Three-story fashionable villa for sale in Los Christianos.  The total area is 335m2, includi…
$670,615
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
$927,198
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Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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