UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Villas
Villas for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Adeje
18
Arona
9
Puerto de la Cruz
4
Santiago del Teide
3
Villa
Clear all
48 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
3
400 m²
On sale are new modern design villas located in Puerto de la Cruz, on the northern coast of …
€790,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
6
5
506 m²
New villa for sale overlooking the ocean in the Roque Del Conde area. Villa with heated pool…
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa Villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
400 m²
On sale are new modern design villas located in Puerto de la Cruz, on the northern coast of …
€690,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
El Sauzal, Spain
4
3
351 m²
For sale magnificent villa with a private pool and garden. Located on the southern coast of …
€830,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
5
2
185 m²
For sale beautiful 5-bedroom villa in the prestigious Costa Adeje area. Located in the touri…
€575,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3
2
400 m²
For sale is a modern villa in southern Tenerife in the tourist area of Callao Salvaje. The c…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa Villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
330 m²
Ideal for investment!!! For sale beautiful boutique villa, located near the tourist town of …
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Adeje, Spain
5
4
284 m²
1/2
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, private heated pool and garage for 6 cars.This beautiful villa…
€2,39M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with garage
Adeje, Spain
6
3
213 m²
Beautiful villa 5 bedrooms in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. This is a cozy area within wa…
€875,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3
2
395 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
€1,17M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Adeje, Spain
4
2
235 m²
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
€935,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
4
4
200 m²
For sale a unique luxury villa built and designed with the most exclusive and modern materia…
€1,89M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
6
5
515 m²
Beautiful 5 bedrooms villa in Madroñal, Costa Adeje with ocean and mountain views. The villa…
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
5
3
237 m²
Villa for sale with private pool and garden overlooking the ocean and golf course. The villa…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
4
2
102 m²
Beautiful villa for sale in Palm Mar in the south of Tenerife, recently renovated and very s…
€560,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Santiago del Teide, Spain
4
3
250 m²
Villa for sale in the area of La Caldera in Santiago del Teide on the outskirts of Los Gig…
€1,23M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
6
4
300 m²
Villa for sale with 5 bedrooms in a picturesque area of the coast of Tenerife, with magnif…
€680,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
6
7
210 m²
Luxury villa in Costa Adeje, Madroñal area. The villa offers privacy and tranquility in the …
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
5
3
310 m²
Villa for sale 4 bedrooms in the south of Tenerife in Costa Adeje, in the Armenime area. Thi…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with yard, with patio
Guia de Isora, Spain
4
6
364 m²
Luxurious mansion with an area of 364 m2, built on the southern coast of Tenerife Island. Lo…
€3,99M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
4
3
228 m²
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4
4
464 m²
2
Sale of villas with views of the elite Siam Gardens complex. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gard…
€1,54M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3
4
234 m²
2
Sale of view villas in the elite complex Siam Gardens. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gardens & …
€1,37M
Recommend
Villa Villa with private pool
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
5
4
468 m²
New luxury villa in Caldera del Rey luxury class with private pool in a prestigious area on …
€2,95M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4
4
464 m²
2
Villa for sale in the elite complex Siam Gardens. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gardens has a priv…
€1,54M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with панорамный вид на океан, with панорамный вид на океан, центральная зона туристического юга Тенерифе
Adeje, Spain
3
4
234 m²
2
Villa for sale in the elite complex Siam Gardens. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gardens has a priv…
€1,37M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4
3
240 m²
We offer this beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom property in El Madroñal, Adeje. For l…
€546,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
4
3
564 m²
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
3
2
280 m²
On sale is a luxury villa with stunning views of the ocean and the Teide volcano located in …
€500,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL