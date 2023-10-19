Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Villa 3 room villa in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
On sale are new modern design villas located in Puerto de la Cruz, on the northern coast of …
€790,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 506 m²
New villa for sale overlooking the ocean in the Roque Del Conde area. Villa with heated pool…
€1,70M
Villa Villa in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Villa Villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Area 400 m²
On sale are new modern design villas located in Puerto de la Cruz, on the northern coast of …
€690,000
Villa 4 room villa in El Sauzal, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
El Sauzal, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
For sale magnificent villa with a private pool and garden. Located on the southern coast of …
€830,000
Villa 5 room villa in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
For sale beautiful 5-bedroom villa in the prestigious Costa Adeje area. Located in the touri…
€575,000
Villa 3 room villa in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
For sale is a modern villa in southern Tenerife in the tourist area of Callao Salvaje. The c…
€1,10M
Villa Villa in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Villa Villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Area 330 m²
Ideal for investment!!! For sale beautiful boutique villa, located near the tourist town of …
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, private heated pool and garage for 6 cars.This beautiful villa…
€2,39M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Beautiful villa 5 bedrooms in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. This is a cozy area within wa…
€875,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 395 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
€1,17M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
€935,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
For sale a unique luxury villa built and designed with the most exclusive and modern materia…
€1,89M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 515 m²
Beautiful 5 bedrooms villa in Madroñal, Costa Adeje with ocean and mountain views. The villa…
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Villa for sale with private pool and garden overlooking the ocean and golf course. The villa…
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Beautiful villa for sale in Palm Mar in the south of Tenerife, recently renovated and very s…
€560,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Villa for sale in the area of ​​La Caldera in Santiago del Teide on the outskirts of Los Gig…
€1,23M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Villa for sale with 5 bedrooms in a picturesque area of ​​the coast of Tenerife, with magnif…
€680,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 210 m²
Luxury villa in Costa Adeje, Madroñal area. The villa offers privacy and tranquility in the …
€1,55M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Villa for sale 4 bedrooms in the south of Tenerife in Costa Adeje, in the Armenime area. Thi…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with yard, with patio in Guia de Isora, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with yard, with patio
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 364 m²
Luxurious mansion with an area of 364 m2, built on the southern coast of Tenerife Island. Lo…
€3,99M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of villas with views of the elite Siam Gardens complex. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gard…
€1,54M
Villa 3 room villa in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of view villas in the elite complex Siam Gardens. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gardens & …
€1,37M
Villa Villa with private pool in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Villa Villa with private pool
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 468 m²
New luxury villa in Caldera del Rey luxury class with private pool in a prestigious area on …
€2,95M
Villa 4 room villa in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the elite complex Siam Gardens. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gardens has a priv…
€1,54M
Villa 3 room villa with панорамный вид на океан, with панорамный вид на океан, центральная зона туристического юга Тенерифе in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with панорамный вид на океан, with панорамный вид на океан, центральная зона туристического юга Тенерифе
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the elite complex Siam Gardens. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gardens has a priv…
€1,37M
Villa 4 room villa in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
We offer this beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom property in El Madroñal, Adeje.  For l…
€546,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
On sale is a luxury villa with stunning views of the ocean and the Teide volcano located in …
€500,000

